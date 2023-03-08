‘We did this for Mary’
For 34 years, an Indiana truck driver got away with killing 23-year-old Mary Louicile Willfong and dumping her body on the side of Johnstonville Road in Monroe County, according to authorities.
Larry Padgett, now 59, continued his long career as a truck driver and went on to marry three times and have three children. But authorities say he never told any of them his dark secret. But last Wednesday, March 1, Padgett had returned to the trucking company where he worked after another long haul. He had parked his tractor trailer and was walking to his personal truck to head home when an unfamiliar man, it was Monroe County investigator Marc Mansfield, approached. Mansfield identified himself and said he needed to talk to Padgett about something. Padgett agreed to ride with him to the Washington, Ind. Police Department where he was questioned for more than an hour, and then arrested for murder. Good police work, persistence and the miracle of DNA technology was finally delivering justice for Mary Willfong.
“It’s absolutely my proudest moment in law enforcement,” said Mansfield. “We did this for Mary. She didn’t deserve to be killed and drug in woods and left like trash.”
Deer hunters found Mary’s body on Nov. 21, 1989. The killer had cut the top rows off a chicken wire fence, pulled her body over it, and dragged it 45 more feet before leaving it uncovered. The case was never solved.
But shortly after taking office in 2019, sheriff Brad Freeman hired Mansfield, a retired GBI agent, to see if emerging DNA technology could help them solve a couple of cold cases, including Mary’s. In a front-page story in the April 10, 2019 Reporter, Mansfield said Mary’s death was the most likely to be solved because investigators had DNA from semen found on her body. Mary lived a rough life, frequenting military bases and traveling around the country by hitching rides from truckers. She had three children by three different men and had most recently worked at the Waffle House in Gainesville, Ga. She had last been seen on Nov. 19, 1989, two days before at a truck stop near the farmers market off I-75 in Atlanta. Then Inv. Mercer Bush interviewed two truckers who had dropped Willfong off at the truck stop. One of them showed deception on a lie detector test but he was not thought to be a suspect and has since died. When Mansfield reopened the case in 2019, Mary’s then 84-year-old mother Cory Willfong told him she had a dream that her daughter was getting into a tractor-trailer with a truck driver who killed her.
The challenge was that if the killer was never arrested for anything else, and never submitted his DNA to genealogy services, DNA alone couldn’t ID the killer.
So Mansfield reached out to DNA International in Miami, which builds family trees from DNA samples. Mansfield found the semen sample in its original jar in the MCSO evidence locker and drove it to Miami on Sept. 12, 2019.
DNA International used the sample to identify a second cousin and a fifth cousin to the killer. It was a start.
Next, Mansfield turned to the FBI, where special agent Tim Burke opened a case on the murder on Jan. 7, 2021. Building on the killer’s family tree created by DNA International, the FBI worked to hone in on a match. And on June 30, 2022, Burke told Mansfield that the DNA had matched with three brothers in Indiana. Two of them were truck drivers.
Now Mansfield had to decide which one of the Padgett truck drivers was the likely suspect. Mansfield said he chose Larry Padgett because he figured the killer would be someone with no criminal record, and someone who was driving trucks as far back as 1989.
“Mr. Larry had been under the radar,” said Mansfield, “he had a lot to hide.”
But they didn’t want to spook the suspect. So the FBI obtained a surreptitious warrant to secretly take the hand-held CB radio from his tractor-trailer to get DNA from his saliva. The radio microphone was sent to the GBI crime lab.
And at 3:55 p.m. last Monday, Feb. 27, Mansfield was sitting at his desk at the sheriff’s office in Forsyth when he got an email from the GBI that gave him a chill and made the hair stand up on the back of his neck. It was him.
The chances that the semen DNA did not match the saliva DNA found on Larry Padgett’s trucker radio mic? One in 200,000,000,000,000,000,
000 (200 quintillion), said Mansfield.
“I’m not a math guy,” said Mansfield. “But I called some people and they said that’s a pretty high number.”
Mansfield said his only regret is that when he tried to find Mary’s mother to tell her the news, he realized she had died on March 21, 2021. But at the time, said Mansfield, he would have had nothing to tell her. He did, however, call Mary’s brother and let her know. His only question was, “was it a trucker?”
Mansfield wouldn’t say much about his interview with Padgett. He said too many people have worked too hard on the case to say anything to jeopardize a conviction. But he did say that Padgett remembered picking up Mary. Other sources hinted that Padgett indeed confessed. Mansfield said cases solved by DNA genealogy rarely go to trial because the evidence is airtight. Mansfield did get a saliva swap from Padgett and sent it to the GBI crime lab for further positive identification.
Mansfield said he spoke to Padgett’s wives and children, and they were all shocked. Padgett had lived in Washington, Ind. his whole life, and had a modest home on 19 acres.
Mansfield said a lot of people deserve credit for solving the cold case, especially Freeman for reopening it.
“He could have let this case sit,” said Mansfield. “She’s not from here. Nobody would have cared. But he said let’s get on it.”
Mansfield said it’s a result the whole county can be proud of.
“Monroe County should be commended and applauded for doing this. I am glad I was a part of it.”
Mansfield said he felt relief as much as anything.
“If you don’t think there’s pressure on you when the high sheriff assigns you to a case,” laughed Mansfield. “He kept asking when are we gonna make an arrest.”
Freeman said it’s a good feeling.
“We got our man,” said Freeman. “It’s very satisfying.”
It’s not Mansfield’s first encounter with an unsolved case. He was a Monroe County investigator back in the 1990s when he and then sheriff John Cary Bittick were featured on “Unsolved Mysteries” for their efforts to solve the murder of two Mercer students at Lake Juliette. That case was also solved using DNA technology and the killer Andy Cook was executed in 2013.
But the Mary Willfong case is the first ever in Monroe County solved using DNA genealogy technology and is one of the first such cases in Georgia.
Mansfield also made progress on another murder cold case he was assigned. In March 2020, he was able to identify a murder victim who had been found four years before Mary Willfong’s murder, on March 11, 1985. A Monroe County school bus driver had found the body of a 6-foot-5 black man in the middle of Mays Road with two gunshots to the back of the head.
Mansfield said after he reopened the case file he found a fingerprint sample in the evidence that had never been entered into the state network. It identified the victim as Maurice Freeman Long after matching with fingerprints from a trespassing arrest in Atlanta three months before his death.
Mansfield found Freeman’s brother to let him know. Freeman had been born in Little Rock, Ark. on March 13, 1964. Freeman’s late parents had spent a lot of money with private investigators trying to find out what happened to him.