High school football coaching is not a job; it is a calling. Thousands of coaches across the state put their families and lives on hold for part of the year to chase the allure of those Friday night lights. Wins, losses, and heartbreak culminate every weekend during the season as adults put their careers into the hands of 15- to 18-year-old young men.
The grind gets old fast if you do not love early morning workouts, late night meetings, bus rides, and watching film. But to those who embrace it, the rewards are profound and rich. They are not just trying to win games but preparing a new generation of leaders in our communities and country.
Jones County Greyhound assistant coach Alexus Humphries is a prime example. Humphries grew up in Macon and played four seasons for the Howard Huskies. While Humphries enjoyed personal successes, his team only got a small dose.
In the three years Humphries started, the Huskies only earned one victory, a 14-2 win over Veterans in 2010. When the horn blew on Humphries’ final high school game, a loss to Perry in 2012, he assumed his football career was over. But fate intervened.
A former high school teammate of Humphries was a student at the University of West Virginia. A mutual friendship earned an opportunity, and next thing you know, Humphries is a freshman on the football team at West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, West Virginia.
For Humphries, it was a culture shock. He shared, “I had never lived anywhere other than Macon, and I did not travel much as a child; it was quite an adjustment.” Things smoothed out, though, he continued, “But once I got through a season and an entire semester, and I developed some relationships around some great people, it made things so much easier for me in my transition. “
Humphries played four years with the Bobcats’ defensive line, and after hanging up the cleats, he knew the next step. “I knew coaching was the way to go. Playing in college generated a new love for the game because I learned so much there.”
That journey led back to Macon, where Humphries ended up on Spoon Risper’s staff at Westside in 2018. After two seasons, he moved to the Jones County Greyhounds, where he currently serves as the defensive line coach.
Under current Greyhound Head Coach Mike Chastain, the maturation process has accelerated immensely. Humphries explained, “The power we as coaches have to influence and make a difference in young men resonates with me. My platform can create great opportunities to help them understand what being a man is like.”
The 2023 season will be Humphries’s fourth at the school. He has short-term and long-term goals. In the short term, he wants to win a state championship with the Greyhounds. And long-term, he wants to continue the growth process.
He laid those goals out, “I also would like to be a successful defensive coordinator on the high school level with aspirations one day to be a head coach and lead a whole team of young men. I’ve been around multiple programs and seen various ways to lead. I soak everything up for that moment to come.”
The 2023 Jones County Greyhounds just finished 2023 spring practice with a strong showing against Veterans High School in the spring game. They will make noise in 2023, and an assistant coach is there taking detailed notes. Coach Humphries will call on those one day when he reaches the next step of the journey.
Macon, Georgia was the start, and the options for the final destination are limitless.