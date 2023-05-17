Coach Alexus Humphries

High school football coaching is not a job; it is a calling. Thousands of coaches across the state put their families and lives on hold for part of the year to chase the allure of those Friday night lights. Wins, losses, and heartbreak culminate every weekend during the season as adults put their careers into the hands of 15- to 18-year-old young men.

The grind gets old fast if you do not love early morning workouts, late night meetings, bus rides, and watching film. But to those who embrace it, the rewards are profound and rich. They are not just trying to win games but preparing a new generation of leaders in our communities and country. 