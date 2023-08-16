Jacolbie Allen

Running back Jacolbie Allen drags a Hurricane defender. (Photo / Donn Rodenroth) 

The Howard Huskies opened their 2023 campaign with a 21-0 scrimmage win over Rutland on Friday night. Above, running back Jacolbie Allen drags a Hurricane defender. Howard opens the season this Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. against Southwest at Ed Defore Sports Complex. 