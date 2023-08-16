Howell Newton

Howell Newton’s ancestors came to Monroe County in the 1800s just after the county was founded. His great-great-grandfather William Henry Head, a banker who once conducted business at 2 North Jackson Street, had two daughters, Martha and Dosia. Martha married Howell’s great-grandfather J.W. Newton. Dosia married R.P. Brooks. 

On May 24, 1899, J.W. Newton, R.P. Brooks and C.A. Ensign founded Trio Manufacturing Company at 94 East Adams Street. The building had been used as an ammunition depot during the Civil War, and a cannonball was found during excavation during the 1960s. It was given to J.W. who passed it to Howell. 