Howell Newton’s ancestors came to Monroe County in the 1800s just after the county was founded. His great-great-grandfather William Henry Head, a banker who once conducted business at 2 North Jackson Street, had two daughters, Martha and Dosia. Martha married Howell’s great-grandfather J.W. Newton. Dosia married R.P. Brooks.
On May 24, 1899, J.W. Newton, R.P. Brooks and C.A. Ensign founded Trio Manufacturing Company at 94 East Adams Street. The building had been used as an ammunition depot during the Civil War, and a cannonball was found during excavation during the 1960s. It was given to J.W. who passed it to Howell.
The textile manufacturing company continued to do business for over 100 years with a member of the Newton family serving as president. Revenues began to decline in 2001, and sadly the company closed its doors for good in 2008.
Howell was born January 31, 1947 in the Middle Georgia Hospital in Macon, the son of Lee and Willis Newton Sr. . Back then there were no facilities in Forsyth for newborn babies, and mothers-to-be had to travel out of town. While Howell’s father was busy with Trio Manufacturing duties, his mother stayed home, raising him and his younger brother, Willis Jr. His brother now lives in San Francisco.
Howell’s first eight years of schooling were in Monroe County, starting at Monroe County Elementary and then Banks Stephens until the eighth grade. He went to a preparatory school in Chattanooga, and after graduating, he entered the University of Georgia at Athens.
He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration and then fulfilled his military obligation by going airborne in the Army Reserves as a parachute packer in Fort Valley. He made 42 parachute jumps and left the military as a captain.
Howell said that Forsyth was a wonderful place to grow up in his childhood. He said they never worried about locking the doors. Things have changed a bit since then, and many more trucks are rolling down Highway 41.
He met his wife, Laura, on a blind date when they first walked the beach on St. Simon’s Island. She was also going to UGA, and they dated for four years before they married in February 1971. They have two daughters, Sandi, who has two children, and Virginia who also has two children.
Howell said the most important thing he would say to the young folks of Monroe County would be, “Be honest and be truthful. Be loyal. It is also necessary to recognize our Creator.”
