The Hubbard Alumni Association (HAA) brought back a tradition when it held its King and Queen Pageant on Saturday, April 8 at the William Hubbard Complex. It was the first time the pageant, a celebration of youth associated with the Hubbard Alumni community, had occurred since 2019 because of covid restrictions.
The 2023 HAA Queen is A’Caria Davis. The 10-year-old is the daughter of Ashley Davis and the granddaughter of Angela Dewberry. She is a student at Hubbard Elementary School. She was crowned by the 2019 HAA Queen, Alyse Daisy Mallory. The pageant also featured Sydnei Perkins, 6, daughter of Stekesha Perkins. She attends Hubbard Elementary.
The 2023 HAA King is Josiah Kiel Pennington, 6. He is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Cordias and Charity Pennington. He attends Matt Arthur Elementary. He was crowned by Kendall Gantt, a recent graduate of Valdosta University and an HAA scholarship recipient. Gantt was an HAA King 12 years ago.
The HAA King and Queen will represent HAA at various community events throughout the year, including the HAA Celebration this weekend, April 14-15 and events at Ft. Valley State College and University.
The pageant was coordinated by Annie Evans who thanked parents, participants, family members, sponsors and friends for efforts related to the pageant. Aretha Thompson was Mistress of Ceremonies and Minister James Slaughter provided musical selections for the program. The pageant committee includes Mary Chambliss, Winifred Berry, Mable Smith, Juanita Pitts, Janice Barkley, Lois Allen and Larry Evans.
Slogans of the pageant were printed on the program: “Keep shining. The world needs your light!” And
“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.”
The HAA Celebration Weekend will begin with a banquet on Friday, April 14 with Michael Thurman as the keynote speaker. Thurman is currently the CEO of DeKalb County and has served in various leadership positions in Georgia, including the state legislature and Commissioner of Labor. Tickets to the catered banquet are $40.
On Saturday, April 15 HAA will host a Kids Fun Day and tours of the Hubbard Museum & Culture Center from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the William Hubbard complex. There will be a legal literacy presentation from 10-11:30 p.m. and information on Historic Black Colleges and Universities. The Monroe County Senior Line Dancers will dance at 11:35 p.m. For more information, contact Winifred Berry at 478-747-3627 or HAA President Herbert Gantt at 478-394-1263.