HAA King & Queen Pageant

Pictured at the 2023 HAA King & Queen Pageant, left to right, are 2019 Queen Alyse Daisy Mallory, 2023 Queen A’Caria Davis, 2023 King Josiah Kiel Pennington. (Photo courtesy of Winifred Berry)

The Hubbard Alumni Association (HAA) brought back a tradition when it held its King and Queen Pageant on Saturday, April 8 at the William Hubbard Complex. It was the first time the pageant, a celebration of youth associated with the Hubbard Alumni community, had occurred since 2019 because of covid restrictions.

The 2023 HAA Queen is A’Caria Davis. The 10-year-old is the daughter of Ashley Davis and the granddaughter of Angela Dewberry. She is a student at Hubbard Elementary School. She was crowned by the 2019 HAA Queen, Alyse Daisy Mallory. The pageant also featured Sydnei Perkins, 6, daughter of Stekesha Perkins. She attends Hubbard Elementary.