Percy Freeman was born in April 1956 in a Bowdoin Road home in Juliette without power, water or plumbing. He had been conceived the previous year when his mother, Ruby L. Freeman of Juliette, spent the summer with family in Chattanooga. On Feb. 2, 1960, little 3-year-old Percy had walked over to his great-grandmother’s home on McCrackin Street. They noticed smoke rising back at his home and rushed to check. The fire had severely burned his mother, and she died in an Atlanta hospital on March 3, 1960. 

Freeman never met his father, but he learned last year that he had been murdered in Chattanooga 17 days before his mother’s death.