Percy Freeman was born in April 1956 in a Bowdoin Road home in Juliette without power, water or plumbing. He had been conceived the previous year when his mother, Ruby L. Freeman of Juliette, spent the summer with family in Chattanooga. On Feb. 2, 1960, little 3-year-old Percy had walked over to his great-grandmother’s home on McCrackin Street. They noticed smoke rising back at his home and rushed to check. The fire had severely burned his mother, and she died in an Atlanta hospital on March 3, 1960.
Freeman never met his father, but he learned last year that he had been murdered in Chattanooga 17 days before his mother’s death.
Despite such a difficult start in life, Percy Freeman went on to be a starter for the first integrated Mary Persons football team, to have a successful career in the Air Force and in law enforcement, and even to play pro football in Europe. And on Friday, June 16, that young man from Juliette will be inducted into the Forsyth-Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame.
Freeman has lived the kind of life that if you made a movie of it, nobody would believe it.
“But wait, there’s more,” Freeman repeats often, telling story after story of the adventures and ironies of his life.
After his mother’s death, he moved into a row house with his grandmother Mary Boozer in the village where the fire station now sits. The home had 3 rooms in total. The only heat was a fireplace. There was no electricity and no indoor plumbing. Shortly thereafter, they moved to “The Walton Place”, a 4-room home on McCrackin Street, also without indoor plumbing, where he would spend much of his childhood. Despite the lack of modern conveniences, Freeman said it was a fun place to grow up.
“The outdoors was our playground,” said Freeman. They grew their own peaches, walnuts and even pomegranate, and had chickens for fresh eggs and meat. They even had a smokehouse for the hogs. For school, he rode a bus every day to Forsyth starting at age 6.
He was a freshman at Mary Persons in 1970 when he started playing football. It was the first year of integration and he recalls how during summer camp whites and blacks together slept on military cots, took showers and ate dinner together. Thanks to coach Dan Pitts’ leadership and that of coaches Love and Dumas, they had no troubles and developed friendships and camaraderie.
“Coach Pitts was part of the glue that held Monroe County together during integration,” recalled Freeman.
Playing with whites was memorable because they couldn’t even eat with whites at the diner in Juliette.
“The football team contributed to the unity of the county,” said Freeman, adding, “It was a wonderful experience for me because we didn’t have indoor plumbing. I got the chance to take a nice, hot shower.”
Since freshmen couldn’t play varsity back then, Freeman was a starter on the JV team, then known as the B team, as a safety and a running back. He still remembers beating the varsity Pike County team in Zebulon in what seemed like a cow pasture en route to 10-0 record.
He went on to have a terrific varsity career, helping the Bulldogs to a 26-4-1 record in 3 years. Freeman didn’t have a car, so he said he’s eternally grateful to men like Edward Williams II and Edgar Slaughter Sr. of Juliette, whose sons were his teammates and gave him rides to and from practice and games.
“They were like father figures,” said Freeman.
He also learned to work growing up in Juliettte, pumping gas and loading groceries at Bowdoin’s Grocery and serving tables at Shane’s Restaurant in Forsyth.
After graduating in 1974, Freeman joined the Air Force. He was sent to England in November 1976 and learned about a European football league of mostly American military that was winding down its season. He watched the championship game in the notorious fog and cold of England. Freeman got orders to go to Italy but it also had a football league and he decided to try out. He made the Aviano Eagles as a starting running back and rotated in at safety, and set a single-game record when he scored 7 touchdowns, had 270 yards rushing and even 54 yards receiving.
“That record will never be broken,” laughed Freeman.
Freeman said playing against grown military men was a lot tougher than high school ball.
“If you were being chased by trained killers,” said Freeman, “you would run for your life.” Freeman said some of the men were as old as 33, but in great shape.
There was no concussion protocol back then, and he recalls getting his bell rung one time. A few plays later he ran for 40 yards and had no idea what was happening due to a concussion.
Freeman only played semi-pro football two years before the Air Force sent him back to the U.S. He stayed active duty for 5 years and then joined the Georgia National Guard, rising from middle tech to being in charge of Human Resources for Air National Guard statewide. There he helped launch a diversity education and recruiting program that won him a national award and recognition from the General Assembly.
Meanwhile, for his day job, he began working in law enforcement first for the East Point Police Department. Then he became an investigator for the Fulton County DA and later for the Federal Aviation Administration. As an investigator, he got interested in genealogy and did a DNA test. He was surprised to learn that he was 24 percent European. He wound up linking with the Wyatt and Ledbetter families to which he had roots, and they invited him to a family reunion in Alabama. He was the only black guy but they welcomed him and he had fun. A relative gave him a copy of the family history dating back to the 1500s in England. And that’s how Freeman learned he might be a distant cousin of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, reportedly the founder of the KKK.
“I said ‘hold on!’” laughs Freeman. So when Freeman visited Memphis with the FAA, his co-workers were puzzled when he asked them to stop and get his photo with “his cousin Nathan”, the statue of General Forrest on Union Avenue.
Another interesting find Freeman has made in his genealogy research is that Dr. Ben Carson, the brain surgeon, secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and former presidential candidate, has Juliette roots. Freeman said Carson’s late grandparents Robert Solomon Carson and Amy Darden Carson are buried in Juliette, and he met Carson once and was able to tell him about the connection.
After retiring and then getting a divorce in 2019, Freeman moved back home to Juliette from the Atlanta area. While Freeman had left Juliette as a poor orphaned teenager, he returned as a successful retiree able to buy several properties in the neighborhood where he grew up in Juliette. And he remembered the phone number of a childhood friend, Joan Ferguson, from 50 years ago. She was single too and they began dating. And on Jan. 1 of this year, as friends and family watched while celebrating UGA’s midnight win over Ohio State in the national semifinal, they were wed.
Asked how Freeman rose from an impoverished Juliette orphan to become a Hall of Fame football player and complete a successful career, his new bride said her new husband seemed to be born with a certain drive. That drive extends to retirement as Freeman wants to travel the world. He’s already been to 39 countries and all 50 states. He has gone sky diving, ocean diving, white water rafting and has run a half marathon. He also has two grown daughters in the Atlanta area. Asked about the next chapter in his favored life, Freeman says, as he often does, “But wait, there’s more.”