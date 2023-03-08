MONROE OUTDOORS
As far as Monroe County hummingbird fanciers are concerned, March is one of the most exciting times of the year. This is because they know that once February gives way to March the countdown to the arrival of the first ruby-throated hummingbird is winding down.
Beginning in late February and early March rubythroats wintering in the shade-grown coffee plantations and other habitats in Latin America begin their long journey home to their breeding grounds in eastern North America. The first birds to depart are the males. They are prompted to leave by increasing day length and changes in the angle of the sun.
The first rubythroats arrive in the United States in Florida as early as March 1. However, some hummingbirds appear in Southwest Georgia in the second week in February. Here in Monroe County, in three separate years, ruby-throated hummingbirds found Dottie Henderson’s home on March 10.
However, on the average, most Monroe Countians don’t see their first hummer until March 20. By April 1, the hummingbird migration reaches southern Tennessee and the southwest tip of North Carolina. Residents of southern New York and Massachusetts often have to wait until May 1 to see their first hummer. It is hard for us to imagine that it takes ruby-throated hummingbirds until May 20 to reach Maine.
The yellow-bellied sapsucker plays an important role in the ruby-throated hummingbird’s spring migration. It seems that yellow-bellied sapsuckers wintering in Georgia begin leaving in March. It is no coincidence this corresponds with the arrival of rubythroats. It seems ruby-throated hummingbirds follow sapsuckers northward feeding on the sap that collects in the tiny wells the sapsuckers chisel out in the winter to feed themselves during migration. This is important to hummingbirds as nectar plants are scarce along their migration route.
If you are one of those hummingbird fans that cannot wait until the first bird arrives in your yard, here are a few tips that may help you see your first hummingbird earlier than ever before.
One the most important thing you can do is to go ahead and hang up at least one feeder in your yard in early March. I can’t tell you how many times people have told me that before they took their hummingbird feeders out of storage they have spotted a hungry rubythroat hovering in a location where a feeder was placed the previous year. Yes, hummingbirds remember the location of your yard and the places where feeders provided them food.
If you have a spacious yard, hang at least one feeder out in the open. Since rubythroats have the equivalent of 8X binocular vision, this gives migrating rubythroats a better chance of spotting a feeder from a distance.
Some people even try to the lure early spring hummers to their yards by placing strips of red ribbons or flagging on shrubs scattered across their yards. This is done in hopes the red objects will attract the attention of hummingbirds flying past their yard and prompt them to drop down to see if they can find food there. Once the hummers have flown in for a closer look, they hope the birds will find their feeders.
Having trees growing in your yard that are annually used by sapsuckers can be a plus. Rubythroats that dined at the sapsucker holes drilled in the trees in past years might return to this source of sugary energy again another year.
It will also help if you have hummingbird nectar plants blooming in your yard. Sources of wild nectar are hard to come by in Monroe County early in the hummingbird season. However, there are a smattering of plants that do supply nectar.
Dogwoods and ornamental flowering trees offer the birds little nectar. On the other hand, while redbud blossoms don’t have copious amount of nectar, they do produce some and are visited by the early hummingbird.
The ornamental azaleas that bloom throughout Georgia in the spring offer the birds little nectar. However, our native azaleas do provide nectar consumed by hummingbirds, butterflies and other early spring pollenators.
The yellow tubular-shaped blossoms of yellow jasmine are also sometimes visited by the birds. However, hummingbirds feed at the long slender flowers of coral honeysuckle much more often.
A little later in the spring, hummingbirds will feed at the beautiful blossoms of crossvine. The native grows throughout Monroe County. The blooms of crossvine and coral honeysuckle are so stunning they are great plants plants to grow on fences and arbors.
Another native plant you should not overlook is lyreleaf sage. Some call it a weed since it will sometimes pop up in lawns. If allowed to bloom, the plants produce an abundance of pale lavender tubular-shaped blossoms. The plants can also be grown in large containers and gardens---their blooms are that beautiful.
Now that the final countdown is measured in days instead of weeks, we all need to keep our eyes peeled for the magical little birds that brings us so much joy throughout the spring and summer.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.