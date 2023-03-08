Hummingbird

Hummingbirds will begin arriving in Monroe County soon and will be looking for energy-producing food from feeders and the blooms of native plants. (Photo/Terry Johnson)

MONROE OUTDOORS

As far as Monroe County hummingbird fanciers are concerned, March is one of the most exciting times of the year. This is because they know that once February gives way to March the countdown to the arrival of the first ruby-throated hummingbird is winding down.