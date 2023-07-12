I had a dream the other night. In it, I had wire-tapped the White House phone and was listening in on this conversation:
Ring, ring…
“Hello, this is the White House, Joe Biden speaking.”
“Joe, this is your old buddy, Kevin McCarthy.”
“Yo, Kevin. Good to hear from you. How you doing?”
“Fine, Joe. I just got a crazy idea I want to run past you.”
“Shoot, Kevin. Oops, bad choice of words… Uh, let me hear your idea, Kevin.”
“Joe, we did a great job working together on the debt ceiling bill. Wasn’t perfect, but we got 72% of the combined houses of Congress to support it. We didn’t get that much support for the Mothers’ Day Resolution. This was a big deal. It kept us from defaulting on our debt. A default would have been really awful. What you recon we would have done if the Peoples Bank of China had started foreclosure on the White House? But, you know, we just kicked the can down the road. Joe, we need to think bigger. Let’s come up with a long-term solution to this budget mess. If we don’t, this debt ceiling issue will just keep coming back to bite us.”
“Kevin, you know ‘long-term’ in Washington means from now until the next election.”
“Joe, we’ve got to quit thinking like that. There is more at stake here than just who wins the next election. Let’s appoint a new Simpson-Bowles Commission. Let’s jointly charge them with coming up with a balanced, long-term fiscal plan in the spirit of what you and I just pulled off with the debt ceiling. Then, we’ll introduce their recommendations to Congress for an up or down vote in the first session after the next election.”
“Kevin, that’s a helluva plan. That’s exactly what we need to do. You have my complete support.”
“Joe, you are a great American. Let’s call a joint press conference to announce it, and I am going to give you full credit for coming up with the idea.”
“Thank you, Kevin, I feel the same way about you, but we’re going to share the credit. After all, putting the interests of the American people ahead of party politics is what public service is all about. God save the Queen.”
About that time, I was awakened from my dream by the ringing of my real telephone. It was a recording of some guy running for Congress promising to get even with the traitors who sold us out in the budget ceiling bill. Would I please send him $25?
I took two Alka Seltzers and went back to sleep.
Joe Evans of Smarr was Chairman and CEO of State Bank, which merged with Cadence in 2019. Now retired, he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from American Banker magazine in 2018. He remains on the board of Cadence. Email him at joe.evans@bcgllc.net.