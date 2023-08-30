Don Daniel

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN  

After a week including three days in the hospital, I am finally in the process of catching up having had to depend on this newspaper, television news and the internet. It has not been fun! Also, a time to regress and weirdly remembering things of my past. For example my grandmother and tomatoes and artichoke pickle. She instructed her husband, my Papa, to plant “slicing” tomatoes. They had to be the big kind that when sliced covered a slice of bread. And, of course, Duke’s Mayonnaise slathered on both sides of the Marietta bread slices. 