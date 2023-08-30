ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
After a week including three days in the hospital, I am finally in the process of catching up having had to depend on this newspaper, television news and the internet. It has not been fun! Also, a time to regress and weirdly remembering things of my past. For example my grandmother and tomatoes and artichoke pickle. She instructed her husband, my Papa, to plant “slicing” tomatoes. They had to be the big kind that when sliced covered a slice of bread. And, of course, Duke’s Mayonnaise slathered on both sides of the Marietta bread slices.
I don’t know of anyone that grows Jerusalem artichokes much less makes the home made artichoke pickles.
Just a lot of memories when your health kicks you in the rear and “stoves” you up. To add misery to misery, my television wouldn’t access the satellite and had to wait for 2 weeks for the Dish repairman. Thank goodness I could receive movie channels. Don’t know how. Conclusion: television is a waste land with appeal to those of us who have nothing more to do.
I FIND it very interesting that a former Forsyth mayor is running again when he had some bill-paying issues in his past as former mayor -- like thinking being mayor he didn’t have to pay for the city’s television cable service or some other city services that other citizens had to fork over. Then there was the scheme to get paid by helping citizens apply for COVID money.
The race for mayor is going to be dependent with the vote being divided into black citizens and white citizens and which will turn out to vote. It is a re-match of which the present mayor eeked out a narrow win.
OVER AT Plant Scherer, the unit that Florida Power shut down, and our county taxes taking a hit, may be re-lit. More tax money from the coal and more money for the county manager to spend.
According to the county’s latest check register, 93 checks were written totaling $494,456.08. Keeping pest(s) out of the county building cost $5,182.17. Wonder what pests they are attempting to keep out of the county buildings. County employee’s dental insurance for April cost us $9,835.85. Keeping our county fire personnel safe with protective clothing costs $17,801.
Carter Engineering got a tax check of $19,828.95 for Juliette water and for professional services. The City of Forsyth got a check for $24,096.37 for waste at 26 county buildings. One of the biggest checks, $194,168.26, was paid to Fisher Scientific for “x3Pro 4.5 SCBA balance”. What was that?
Inmates got taken care of for medical expenses with Correct Health being paid $20,231.07. We also paid $27,401 to the Georgia Public Safety Center for inmate meals.
Mauldin and Jenkins, the county-used accounting firm, got their check for $10,000.
Obviously the United Bank county credit card gets used a lot including a trip to Tybee Island $272.56, and Brasstown Valley Resort, $676. It would be interesting to know which county employee(s) went on those soirees. $31,873.01 was charged to the credit card.
Fuel prices for county vehicles costs us $25,198.31 paid to Walthall Oil Company.
If you want to review the county check register, go to the Finance section on the county web site.
JUST as you, I have no idea what is going on particularly at the Forsyth Post Office, As I have stated before, I often get yesterday’s mail today and today’s mail tomorrow. It is not the mail carrier’s fault it is the “system” according to my inside source and now USPS officials are considering “down-sizing the postal distribution center in Macon including laying off employees.
Is there a solution to the boondoggle mess the USPS is in? I have advocated contacting our U.S. senators and representatives. I don’t think it would do any good writing or calling our U.S. Rep. Austin Scott. He ignores Monroe County and obviously pretends Monroe County is not in his congressional district.
Here’s a question for you: have you seen him anywhere in Monroe County…ever? He probably flies over the county flying from Washington to Macon. He considers that visiting Monroe County.
HERE’S the question for this week: When do they expect the new Forsyth Chick-Fil-a to open? First correct answer after 12 noon on Thursday gets the certificate for a dozen Dunkin donuts, Dairy Queen Blizzard, slice of Shoney’s Strawberry pie, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer single dip at Scoops and a carwash at Big Peach.
From The Question a couple weeks ago, Judy Waldorf and Teresa Hobbs both correctly answered The Question stating Doug Andrews paid $7.8 million, for what don’t remember.
THE AD by the Board of Education notifying us of their intent to raise their share of our property taxes was based on “proposed increase in the millage rate” due to the tax loss of the Plant Scherer shutting down of units.
Now that the Units aren’t going to be shut down, maybe the BOE will revoke their desire to increase the school board tax increase, Yeah!!!!
GOT a printable comment or want to answer The Question? E-mail Donald Jackson Daniel at mediadr@bellsouth.net.