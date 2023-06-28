Zoning board members uncomfortable with $500 stipend after reversal on proposed law
A Monroe County zoning board member said on Monday that a $500 stipend commissioners gave board members earlier this month seems like a bribe and he’s giving it to charity.
Board member David Hunter announced at the opening of a meeting on Monday to tweak a 300-page zoning proposal that he plans to donate his $500 to a “blue community” outfit that helps children.
“I saw this as a bribe,” said Hunter. “I don’t want that perception.”
Hunter, who works for the Atlanta Housing Authority, said he doesn’t serve on the zoning board for the money and doesn’t want to give that impression. He urged other zoning board members to give theirs to the same charity.
“I already gave mine to the church,” added zoning board chairman Jim Rollins. “I didn’t want to cash it. I thought [the check] might have been sent by mistake.”
It wasn’t a mistake. Commissioner George Emami won approval for the $500 stipends at commissioners’ June 6 meeting two days after he and other commissioners met with zoning board members for 3 hours on Sunday, June 4. Emami had set up the rare Sunday meeting to discuss ways to save the zoning proposal. The zoning board in May had urged commissioners to jettison the document. But at the June 4 meeting, the zoning board, which is appointed by commissioners, agreed to make changes and send back to commissioners for approval. Zoning board members usually make $75 per meeting, but Emami said he felt they were due more because of the work they’re doing on the zoning ordinance.
“What we are asking them to do requires a lot of time and effort above and beyond the normal call of duty,” Emami told the Reporter. “The stipend is more of a gesture of recognition of their effort.”
But Hunter, who had qualified to oppose Emami in 2022 but later dropped out of the race, said he saw it as a bribe and refused it. Told of Hunter’s comments, Emami replied, “What a guy.”
After Hunter’s announcement, the zoning board spent 3 hours making changes to the zoning proposal.
Zoning board member Chad Tyler suggested removing a requirement that homes have at least two of several upscale features listed such as ornamental double doors or shutters on all windows. County attorney Ben Vaughn suggested leaving it, noting that the homeowner could choose which features to include.
“It adds flexibility to the homeowner,” said Vaughn.
But zoning board member Jim Rollins disagreed.
“I don’t like to tell somebody how to build their house if it’s up to code,” said Rollins. “That’s not the county’s business.”
Zoning board members deadlocked 2-2 on whether to remove the requirement, so it remained in the proposal. Zoning board member Chuck Benson was absent.
Zoning board members did agree however to re-write what percentage of homes must be completed in a new subdivision. The proposal said 10 homes must be finished but Tyler noted that each subdivision is different. He noted that the Greystone subdivision on Hwy. 42 had only 6 homes out of 100 lots during the 2008 housing crash, yet now is about full.
Board members also changed a requirement that all subdivisions must connect to the county water system, applying it only to denser subdivisions in the R-1 zoning.
Board members agreed they want to regulate clear-cutting of trees on commercial land, citing the recent clearcut of land along the High Falls exit of I-75. Zoning officer Kelsey Fortner noted that the state, not the county, regulates logging for agricultural purposes. Attorney Vaughn said he would tweak the ordinance to better distinguish between commercial and ag timber work. Tyler noted that the state DOT has done more clearcutting than anyone, removing the tree buffer along I-75.
Tyler suggested removing a regulation that allows no more than 2 students at a home-based business such as for guitar lessons.
“People learn in groups,” said Tyler.
Attorney Vaughn said he thinks the county needs to set some limits lest someone have 200 kids in their home school operation. Fortner noted the county’s current ordinance is already really strict on home businesses, barring anything that creates traffic problems.
“We’re from the government and we’re here to help,” chairman Jim Rollins said mockingly, invoking a famous Ronald Reagan quote.
Tyler also won removal of a law barring people from using a detached garage for their home business.
“How many people have gotten haircuts in someone’s garage?” asked Tyler rhetorically. “Take it out. That’s probably more sanitary than doing it in your kitchen.”
Tyler also won removal of a law that would have only allowed one boat outside of a home.
Tyler also lobbied for removal of a restriction that no one can have a garden bigger than 3 acres in residential areas.
Tyler also wanted to remove a law that would bar people from renting RVs to others unless they’re in a private RV park. Tyler said there’s nothing wrong with someone who has land on the river renting out an Airstream on Airbnb.
But Fortner said she gets calls every day from people complaining about their neighbors living permanently in RVs.
Attorney Vaughn said commissioners plan to require RV owners to pay a $500 annual fee. Zoning board members voted 3-1 to leave the ban on renting RVs if not in an RV park.
But Tyler did win support for removing complex regulations on how many driveways the county will allow off a county road. However, Emami has been a proponent of that new regulation. Told that the zoning board had removed it, Emami noted that while the zoning board can recommend changes, commissioners do not have to accept their recommendations.
Attorney Vaughn is expected to make the changes the zoning board requested and send to commissioners for their review. The zoning board is likely to review the latest version of the proposal at their next regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 24 in the commissioners chamber. At their June 4 zoning summit, commissioners gave the zoning board 90 days to review the proposal which commissioners could vote on at their Sept. 5 meeting. Commissioners began pushing for new regulations two years ago as the county’s growth accelerated, and to address people living in RVs.