ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
Starting off with a question: Hooking on to county water was expensive as evidenced by last week’s front page story: Juliette water project costs us taxpayers $43,800, get ready, per home. That was not really the shocker as the story revealed only 422 out of the potential 852 county water customers are drinking county supplied water. What is even more revealing is the county spending, so far, $18.5 million to protect Juliette residents from the “supposed” but yet to be absolutely proven well water being contaminated by Plant Scherer.
If the fear of health problems being a Plant Scherer contamination source, why haven’t all the 852 eligible signed up to drink county supplied water? Maybe they don’t want to drink Macon water particularly since the City of Forsyth is going to be dumping their polluted water into Macon’s primary water source, the Ocmulgee River.
FOR ALL of us with a hankering for candy and spiced pecans, Swint’s Pecan and Candies Store/Factory is going to be a local sweet tooth haven. Just in case you missed that story, Swint’s Milner---just up the road---institution is moving its factory and retail store to the industrial park just off Harold Clarke Parkway. Also close to Shoney’s, and the new Quick Trip multi gas pumps station.
I HAVE always said when we don’t govern ourselves, we become governed. We wouldn’t have speeding laws if we didn’t speed. Governments relish taking control of our lives and we give them opportunities to “govern up.” Why in the world local, state and national governments feel it is necessary to put the handcuffs on legitimate life styles is beyond my comprehension.
For example, what is wrong with having a gas stove in our kitchens? According to The Wall Street Journal, 51% of home buyers prefer gas over electric for cooking. If the Biden Presidency doesn’t have their plates full with enough of his incompetency, President Biden obviously issued an ultimatum, “get the monkeys off my back. Create something!” His appointee on the Consumer Product Safety Commission came to the rescue threatening---get ready---to ban gas stoves “based dubious evidence of public health harm.” President Biden’s appointee to the commission stated “This (gas stoves) is a hidden hazard. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” Honest, that was his comment.
To come forth, I have never had a gas stove. Oops, I may live regret making that admission. The Gas Stove Gendarmes might confiscate my electric stove.
You know we have heard the same attitude. Why do you think we have ethanol gas, catalytic converters, electric vehicles, you get the idea. What president was it that wanted to come up with an idea to stop flatulence in cows because their farts were adding to the depletion of the earth’s ozone layer?
WOW! MY phone, emails have been constantly numerous after last week’s column comments about the open records response by the county PIO officer attempting to explain why the county commissioners decided to decline continuing collecting the one-mill tax us voters approved to keep our hospital operational.
I still don’t comprehend how The They Think They Are The Fabulous Five can discontinue a tax that was approved by a majority of us voters. Public opinion has summed it succinctly: When the commission chairman and Forsyth’s mayor did not get the county ambulance contract…well, you get the idea.
THE CITY of Forsyth collected $60,539.75 in hotel/motel tax in October with $24,215.90 going to the Forsyth Convention and Visitor Bureau to spend on promoting tourism and the hotels/motels that collected the tax. $36,323.95 of the collected taxes----60%----went into the city’s spend where-ever coffer.
Holiday Inn Express had the largest gross rent (room) $317,903.80, paying $11,489.31 in hotel/motel taxes.
Next week, the November 2022 hotel/motel tax report. Increase or decrease?
AND THIS FROM Ambrose Bierce’s The Devil’s Dictionary: “Merchant, n. One engaged in a commercial pursuit. A commercial pursuit is one in which the thing being pursued is a dollar.”
