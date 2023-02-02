Don

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

Starting off with a question: Hooking on to county water was expensive as evidenced by last week’s front page story: Juliette water project costs us taxpayers $43,800, get ready, per home. That was not really the shocker as the story revealed only 422 out of the potential 852 county water customers are drinking county supplied water. What is even more revealing is the county spending, so far, $18.5 million to protect Juliette residents from the “supposed” but yet to be absolutely proven well water being contaminated by Plant Scherer.