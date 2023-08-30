For Macon native Gary Matheny, it’s never too late to make music
There are almost as many songs about roads as there are stars in the sky.
Dirt roads. Country roads. Lonesome highways.
Gary Matheny got his songwriting career off the ground in a parking lot.
Well, not exactly a parking lot. He was on a road … stuck in traffic in Atlanta. It just seemed like a parking lot.
“Going through Atlanta was horrendous,’’ he said. “So I started writing this poem about the traffic.’’
Just for fun, he posted his poem on social media. A friend asked if he could put the words to music. Soon, a ballad was out there for any ear that would listen.
Gary’s music career has been in the fast lane ever since. He is now a well-decorated singer/songwriter with an impressive collection of shiny accolades on his wall.
He released his first album, “Not Looking Back,’’ in 2020. Last year, he went to Nashville and recorded “Renaissance Man.’’ He was named “Songwriter of the Year” by the International Singer Songwriter Association. He was honored as the “Most Promising Country Songwriter” by the North American Country Musical Association International.
And the hits just keep on coming.
In 2014, Gary left his hometown of Macon with Brenda, his high school sweetheart. (They have been married for 50 years.) They didn’t hit the brakes until they got to Cleveland, Tennessee, where they put down roots in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, about 30 miles northeast of Chattanooga.
Gary celebrated a significant birthday when he turned 70 in April. But he’s not quite ready to check into the geriatric ward any time soon. He spends his days writing, recording and marketing his music.
It has been an interesting ride.
Monday is Labor Day, a celebration of American workers. Gary can boast a rather diversified job portfolio. In his career he has been a paperboy, shoe salesman and pharmaceutical representative. He can now list singer/songwriter next to his name.
He learned to play the guitar when he was 12. He was in a few garage bands in high school and had gigs at dances and birthday parties.
He had a gift for writing, too. He has now published two books and has written a column called “Life Happens” in the local newspaper, the Cleveland Daily Banner.
If his transition into the music business seems like a whirlwind tour, he was merely borrowing the script from his entry point in the world. Gary was 8 days old on April 30, 1953, when a powerful tornado, packing 100 mph winds, hit the city of Warner Robins. The storm killed 18 people, injuring more than 350 and leaving another 1,000 homeless.
His father, Fred, was a shop foreman at Robins Air Force Base. At first he thought the roaring noise was one of the B-52 airplanes. But when the mighty winds began pounding the Matheny house, Fred and his wife, Lois, shielded their infant son.
They escaped serious injury. The house was destroyed.
Gary’s first paying job as a youngster was delivering the afternoon Macon News on his bicycle. “I tell people my first company car was a Schwinn,’’ he said, laughing.
Perhaps his most celebrated job was working at Butler’s Shoes at Westgate Mall in Macon. Westgate was the first enclosed mall in the state when it opened in 1961. The store carried ladies and infant shoes, and was located near the mall’s main entrance.
Gary is convinced he probably sold more white baby shoes than any other local shoe salesman of his generation. And helping the ladies try on shoes was a great way to meet girls. On his first date with Brenda, they went to Butler’s to buy her a pair of penny loafers.
In the winter of 1973, when he was 20 years old, Gary and his older brother, Mickey, opened Michael’s Shoes in the old K-Mart shopping center on Riverside Drive. They rolled out a line of spring shoes and watched with dismay as a record 16.5 inches of snow fell on Macon.
Even the greatest salesman can’t sell spring shoes in the middle of a blizzard.
The downtown Michael’s store opened on Cherry Street six months later, but it closed in 1976 after stiff competition from the shoe stores at the Macon Mall.
Gary later wrote a book about his experiences called, “If the Shoe Fits, Wear It: The Life and Times of a Shoe Salesman.’’
The next mile marker on his journey was in pharmaceutical sales and manufacturing. After he retired, he and Brenda moved to Tennessee for a change of scenery.
He published his second book, “Bullet,’’ in 2015. It’s the story of a 45-caliber bullet that is passed down and travels through time from World War II to the Korean and Vietnam wars until it finally ends up in a sheriff’s gun in Miami in the 1980s.
When a screenwriter approached him about turning the book into a movie, Gary told him “that would not hurt my feelings at all.’’
But, for now, he’s focused on his music.
“I have been blessed with a talent to write and I am utilizing it,’’ he said.
And, after all those years telling his wife he “could have been a rock star,’’ he can look back with a measure of pride at this serendipitous musical journey.
“I was having supper the other night with a friend up here in Tennessee and he said, ‘You know, we don’t act 70.’ And I said, ‘No, we don’t. We stay too busy,’ ’’ Gary said. “I’m happy. If I were to check out tomorrow, at least people could say: ‘Man, the guy had a storied life. Look at the things he did.’ ’
Ed Grisamore's column appears weekly in the Monroe-Macon Reporter. He teaches journalism at Stratford Academy in Macon and is the author of nine books. You can find more of his storytelling at edgrisamore.substack.com