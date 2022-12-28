I read with interest Will’s response to Letter To The Editor writer Ralph Bass where Mr. Bass lamented there was too much crime reporting in the Reporter. Will’s response was very a propos. One of the things I discovered founding this newspaper, there were stories I reported causing some readers to be irked and wondering why I printed some stories. I considered all stories news with the goal of keeping readers informed of what was going on–from births, weddings, crimes being committed, who died and who was killed. The simple reason was that the public and readers want to know what is going on in our communities and that includes all facets of news.
When it comes to television news, “if it bleeds it will lead,” will be the featured lead story. I have said if you don’t like television news, change the channel. If you don’t like what is being reported in this newspaper, then stay ignorant, don’t read it, don’t subscribe, don’t buy one. If you are a subscriber and don’t agree with Will and what he reports, unsubscribe. Or instead of getting your pants in a wad, just don’t read it! Become news ignorant.
WANT to know what one of the things wrong with our country is? Well, there was a local story reported about a man arrested---again---for domestic violence. He had been arrested back in 2021, 2016, 2011 and then finally on his last arrest was denied bond.
All over our country, we read and hear about criminals who commit crimes, are arrested, jailed and out of jail in a matter of hours. Our justice system is broken. It used to be “commit the crime, serve the time.” Make crime punishable!
This is strictly my opinion in that there are laws on the books in some communities that allow criminals to walk free in a matter of hours after committing a crime. It actually seems that criminals are ruling the justice system.
CELL PHONES have become an addiction. Imagine the chaos if all of a sudden cellphone service collapsed all over the world. That is scary. What would we do?
HOW many Christmas cards through the mail did you send and receive this year? I received six and mailed 23 to friends, relatives and neighbors.
Over a Christmas Eve family get-together, I asked the question who sent and received a Christmas card. Only one raised her hand. It was explained that instead of sending cards, Merry Christmas and Happy New were expressed via Facebook and emails. Totally impersonal, but I did receive a lot of Merry Christmas and Happy New Year emails.
OVER at Forsyth City Hall, Woodrow Blue was sworn in by Mayor Eric Wilson as Forsyth’s new police chief. He is looking for a place to settle and assuming surely it is going to be somewhere in Forsyth’s city limits.
Here are some unattributed Forsyth City Council member comments: “I thought that was the reason”; “You always had a mess somewhere”; ‘I don’t have a problem with it”; “I think that is the wrong direction”; “I can understand”; “we need a street sweeper.”
From a list, six blighted properties will be discussed at the first council meeting in January. It is going to be interesting what is going to happen to the property owned and now dilapidated by one developer.
THE COUNTY has paid 66 bills totaling $535,692.45. Head Heating and Air got a check for $5,557.50; Monroe County Hospital got a $6,616.80, not what the county should be paying, but paying for dental service, medications, medical supplies. Jerry Dwan Pennamon got a $4,950 check for contract labor. United Bank credit card got paid off with a $57,675.30 which included pizzas from Papa Johns and a lot of charges to Amazon. Also charged to the county credit card was $7,876.23 for “Christmas shopping.” Some county employee(s) enjoyed a Shane’s Rib Shack meal for $51.20. Obviously a county employee(s) enjoyed the cuisine dining at The Pickled Okra costing $110.05. Wonder if the tips were included in the dining bills.
THE correct answer to last week’s The Question was from “Marty” (email answer didn’t have last name) identifying Forsyth’s new police chief getting a yearly salary of $86,650. Of course I am sure there are added benefits which would probably include a liberal expense account and surely health insurance.
HAVE a happy New Year. Be safe and sober!