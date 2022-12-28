Don

Don Daniel

I read with interest Will’s response to Letter To The Editor writer Ralph Bass where Mr. Bass lamented there was too much crime reporting in the Reporter. Will’s response was very a propos. One of the things I discovered founding this newspaper, there were stories I reported causing some readers to be irked and wondering why I printed some stories. I considered all stories news with the goal of keeping readers informed of what was going on–from births, weddings, crimes being committed, who died and who was killed. The simple reason was that the public and readers want to know what is going on in our communities and that includes all facets of news.

When it comes to television news, “if it bleeds it will lead,” will be the featured lead story. I have said if you don’t like television news, change the channel. If you don’t like what is being reported in this newspaper, then stay ignorant, don’t read it, don’t subscribe, don’t buy one. If you are a subscriber and don’t agree with Will and what he reports, unsubscribe. Or instead of getting your pants in a wad, just don’t read it! Become news ignorant.