Zoning summit

Zoning board member Chad Tyler says that the county’s less intrusive regulations has led to better growth than many counties. (Photo/Will Davis)

Commissioners tell zoning board to cut from 300- page proposal

Monroe County commissioners persuaded their zoning board on Sunday to mend it, not end it. The “it” is the 300-page zoning proposal which commissioners paid $30,000 for and spent two years working on before the zoning board last month urged them to chuck it into Lake Juliette.