Commissioners tell zoning board to cut from 300- page proposal
Monroe County commissioners persuaded their zoning board on Sunday to mend it, not end it. The “it” is the 300-page zoning proposal which commissioners paid $30,000 for and spent two years working on before the zoning board last month urged them to chuck it into Lake Juliette.
Commissioners, who appoint members of the zoning board, told the zoning board at a Sunday summit to suggest changes rather than trashing the whole proposal.
“I’m not asking if you like it,” Emami pointedly told zoning board members. Emami has led the effort to update the county’s rules that govern growth and was upset the zoning board urged them to kill the proposal. “This could be a cop out, a way to throw the whole thing out. I’m calling you out on that. We asked you to give us suggestions.”
Commissioners called the joint meeting on Sunday after the zoning board voted 3-1 on May 22 to urge commissioners to drop their new 300-page zoning proposal, calling it government overreach. The county paid Cartersville attorney Brandon Bowen more than $30,000 to create the ordinance and commissioners spent two years working on it. Emami said the county needs a more enforceable ordinance and urged zoning board members to tweak it.
“I feel like we’re really close,” said Emami.
He also noted that commissioners are the ones elected to make the decisions.
“At the end of the day,” added Emami, “it’s our butts that get hired or fired depending on how it goes.”
Emami, however, took some of the blame for the confusion.
“I screwed this up,” said Emami. “How it happened is my fault.”
Emami said what really ticked him off was that county attorneys had not provided zoning board members with an up-to-date draft of the proposal before their May 22 meeting. For instance, Emami said they had already removed the ban on vinyl siding on homes. But that change wasn’t reflected in the proposal given to zoning board members.
Emami said he felt much better after talking to zoning board member Chad Tyler, a friend and neighbor who had proposed scuttling the proposal.
“I was really upset at Chad,” said Emami. “But he’s been good as gold and listened and we talked about it and hugged and made up. I realized it wasn’t a conspiracy.”
Zoning board members conceded that they felt they were being pressured to sign off on the zoning proposal even though they had serious reservations. They agreed to go back over the ordinance line by line over the next 90 days and remove things they don’t like.
Emami cited entire chapters he wouldn’t mind removing. For instance, he said all of Chapter 3 basically restates the state building code, so he is fine with striking all 63 pages of that. Emami said he’s also fine with removing regulations on design in Chapter 4, which includes some of the things people don’t like.
But Emami cited 7 things in the 300-page plan he thinks the county needs to adopt to prevent uncontrolled growth, including:
1) rules preventing people from living in RVs permanently; 2) a 300-square-footage minimum for new homes; 3) allowing some limited multi-family projects; 4) restricting how many driveways can be cut off of county roads; 5) requiring major subdivisions to pave their own roads with curbs and gutters; 6) giving developers 2 years instead of 1 before permits expire and 7) setback requirements.
Emami said he likes the 300-page plan because attorneys tell him it’s more enforceable. He noted the county already bans living in RVs but it’s not enforced.
But Tyler, also a real estate developer, reiterated his concerns that the ordinance as written includes a lot of government overreach. He said it may cause unintended consequences for the county. For instance, by restricting how many homes can be built on a county road, the county might unintentionally force developers to build subdivisions, which would actually make Monroe County more like Henry County, the thing everyone says they want to avoid.
“It contradicts itself,” said Tyler. “One thing I like about this county is when I drive through I see the houses facing the county road on 3- and 5-acre lots. Everything’s clean and neat and you have your own little piece of heaven. Maybe that relaxed ordinance is why we could do these things.”
Tyler cited he and Emami’s neighborhood, River Forest, as a good example of how light regulation helps. He noted that River Forest has no curb and gutters yet they have few runoff problems on 15 miles of roads. But Emami disagreed.
“That’s not true!” said Emami, saying the neighborhood does have issues and some lots are poorly designed. He said River Forest has zero retention ponds.
Zoning board chairman Jim Rollins said he works on zoning issues in counties around the state and they can’t stop growth.
“Growth is happening regardless of what you do,” said Rollins. “The county is being pushed in both directions. If you think you’re gonna keep it rural, you’re living in a dream world.”
Commissioner John Ambrose said he made a list of 30 things in the 300-page proposal he doesn’t like, including telling people they cannot build vent-less chimneys or fireplaces.
“That’s bull——!” said Ambrose.
Zoning board member David Hunter said he thinks the county needs to consider how to regulate ADUs (accessory dwelling units) such as mother in law suites, and said the county may also consider how to incorporate the federal Clean Air Act.
Commissioner Lamarcus Davis said the county definitely needs to allow multi-family housing. He pointed out that an apartment complex Monroe County rejected on New Forsyth Road is now being built nearby on Hwy. 87 in Bibb County, depriving Monroe County of places to live and tax revenue.
“They’re smart,” said Davis.
Commissioner Eddie Rowland, who chaired the meeting in the absence of chairman Greg Tapley, asked the group if and when they should meet again to work on a proposal.
“How about Feb. 30?” joked Ambrose.
But Emami grew impatient.
“I think we’re making a mistake,” said Emami. “Everyone needs their say, but I don’t like our chances of getting this body together enough to go through this. I don’t know if we’ll ever get it done.”
“We can’t sit here and debate … but if we try to have 10 people debate setbacks, I think we’re headed down the wrong path.”
Ambrose suggested another moratorium on development while commissioners push toward a resolution. Rowland, standing nearby as the moderator, jokingly slung his microphone in the direction of Ambrose’s head.
“There goes my re-election,” laughed Rowland. Commissioners agreed to give the zoning board three months to hash out their alterations on the 300-page document.
Macon real estate man Tim Thornton, who owns Monroe County property, thanked commissioners for hitting the brakes. He said the 300-page proposal was antigrowth and was dangerous.
“I applaud y’all for not pushing this through before anyone had read it,” said Thornton.
“We’re Republicans!” replied Ambrose, referring to former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s comment that they had to pass Obamacare to find out what was in it. Ambrose said commissioners will give the public a chance to comment on the final proposal before they approve a new zoning ordinance.