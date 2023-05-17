Evan Dupree

Evan Dupree, Illusionist

Monroe Countians are in for a treat on Saturday, May 27 as Evan Dupree brings his intriguing and mystifying illusions to the stage of the Rose Theatre for that one day only. Dupree will present two shows that will offer a glimpse into magic and illusions that will have you questioning what you see and the laws of nature that you think you know. 

The shows will be performed with the extra purpose of raising awareness of autism and to the Anchor of Hope Foundation in Forsyth, which provides support for families facing autism.