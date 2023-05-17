Monroe Countians are in for a treat on Saturday, May 27 as Evan Dupree brings his intriguing and mystifying illusions to the stage of the Rose Theatre for that one day only. Dupree will present two shows that will offer a glimpse into magic and illusions that will have you questioning what you see and the laws of nature that you think you know.
The shows will be performed with the extra purpose of raising awareness of autism and to the Anchor of Hope Foundation in Forsyth, which provides support for families facing autism.
Each show is about 1 hour, 15 minutes. At 3 p.m. “The Magic, Mystery and Wonder Show” will entertain families with children of all ages with an audience-centered program of big state illusions, comedy and someone from the audience levitating in mid-air.
At 7:30 p.m. Dupree will perform a more adult show, “The Great Escape,” centered around a dangerous escape that is a tribute to the Great Houdini. The show also includes some adult humor and is best for those 13 and up. Dupree said the Rose Theater is a perfect venue for the programs.
Dupree will be locked in a water tank while shackled, facing fears of drowning and testing if the 2-and-1/2 minutes of time he has achieved holding his breath will be long enough for him to free himself from the restraints. The stunt is new and is sure to thrill all who witness it.
One reason the show isn’t recommended for younger audiences is because they may not realize the preparation, planning and practice the escape requires. Someone inexperienced trying to replicate it could result in tragedy. Dupree has two stage hands and an assistant that are essential to making the escape happen successfully.
Dupree said he has been getting ready for the Great Escape for a year and a half. He explained that the escape is a metaphor for what we do in our daily lives. The gospel is also included in his message.
“If I can escape, you can be freed from daily straight jackets,” said Dupree. “My goal is to get people excited, to have everyone realize the magic in them. I want to inspire them. I want to make an impact on people.”
Dupree said that he became fascinated with magic when he was about 8-years-old. He began trying and perfecting magic and illusions, motivated by watching “David Copperfield” on television. He saw himself as a loner in school, and magic gave him a way to bring smiles to others. Now 38, Dupree said that performing magic was just something that clicked with him.
When Dupree was 14 he was named “Young Magician of the Year” by the International Brotherhood of Magicians, and that honor brought with it an invitation from Jay Leno to appear on “The Tonight Show.” In 2016 Dupree was a contestant on “America's Got Talent.” He has performed on Carnival and Disney cruise lines and at Six Flags Over Georgia as well as touring throughout the Southeast.
Dupree’s shows have thrilled audiences with awe-inspiring stage illusions, storytelling and comedy in Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and beyond. Dupree said his talent as a magician is a gift that has been given to him. He said he becomes a different person when he is on stage, a person who is confident in his skills and motivated to entertain and to inspire.
“This is what I need to be doing,” said Dupree.
You are invited to take advantage of the opportunity to be a part of the shows in Forsyth on May 27. Tickets are available only online, up until the start of the show. They are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors/military/students age 13-22 and $12 for children up to 12. Visit the backlotplayers.org to buy tickets through Tickets to the City.