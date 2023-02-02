The son of a U.S. Navy man, Jim Barber was born in England and Jim’s father, Jimmy was transferred back to the United States before Jim reached his first birthday. Jim, his brother Wayne, along with his mother, Betty, then spent the next few years traveling with his father from base to base up and down the East Coast in a trailer.
Jim graduated from Hedlin High School in East Point then went to Georgia Tech for a couple of years studying aerospace engineering. After working with drafting tables and T-squares, he decided that wasn’t the way he wanted to go and decided to get into the healthcare business. He then enrolled at Georgia State University and received an associate degree in respiratory therapy.
He met his wife, Linda, while in college working as a volunteer at South Fulton Hospital. Linda was a candy striper. They have one daughter, Jennifer Pippin who is a teacher at Monroe County Middle School. Jennifer has blessed them with two grandchildren, Natalie, a student at North Georgia University, and Camden who goes to Mary Persons.
His first duty station after college was working as a respiratory therapist at Grady Hospital. In the 70s the hospital ambulance drivers went on strike and hospital administrators asked for daredevil nurses and respiratory therapists to man the ambulances. Jim said the strike didn’t last long but he got just enough of the taste of excitement and decided to become an EMT which soon became his part-time job. He was the 16th person in the State of Georgia to become a licensed EMT. After a short stint as assistant EMS director in Greenville, S.C., he went back to respiratory therapy and then ended a 44-year career turning to photography.
He is now the owner of Impressive Images Photography, and the focus of his current career is providing exceptional photography services for businesses. His business hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Jim can be reached at 478-737-2244. To see his gallery, visit maconheadshotphotographer.com.
Jim believes the unjustifiably overpriced cost of college nowadays is leading smart people into technical schools where they learn high-paying skills without incurring years of debt. He would like to give this advice to young people, “The sale isn’t complete until the customer is satisfied.”
