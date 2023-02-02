Jim Barber

Jim Barber of Forsyth

The son of a U.S. Navy man, Jim Barber was born in England and Jim’s father, Jimmy was transferred back to the United States before Jim reached his first birthday. Jim, his brother Wayne, along with his mother, Betty, then spent the next few years traveling with his father from base to base up and down the East Coast in a trailer.

Jim graduated from Hedlin High School in East Point then went to Georgia Tech for a couple of years studying aerospace engineering. After working with drafting tables and T-squares, he decided that wasn’t the way he wanted to go and decided to get into the healthcare business. He then enrolled at Georgia State University and received an associate degree in respiratory therapy.