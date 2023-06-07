Michigan woman gets rowdy with jail staff
A drunk 33-year-old Dearborn, Mich. woman gave the jail staff big problems while she was booked on May 15. She was very irate and yelling when she was brought in by deputy Cory Adkins. When she was asked to put on a jumpsuit, she became even more irate and fought with the jail staff, aggressively kicking and swinging her arms. She was finally brought under control by tasing, and she then reluctantly put on her jumpsuit. The prongs were removed by Monroe County EMS. Originally charged with DUI-refusal, failure to maintain lane, impeding flow of traffic, marijuana possession and obstruction, she was given another warrant for obstruction.
Inmate fights with deputy, charged with obstruction
Originally jailed on March 17 for drug, traffic and DUI charges, a 21-year-old Lilburn man was charged on May 21 with felony obstruction after fighting with deputy Corbin Becelia in Alpha Block at the county jail.
Becelia was passing out breakfast trays when the inmate walked down the stairs, got his tray and began eating it in the day room. Becelia told the man to go to his cell. When the deputy returned, the inmate was still there and was told again to return to his cell. The inmate answered that he was finished eating and was going to put his tray back, but he continued to eat.
Becelia grabbed the inmate’s tray and the inmate pulled away and said he was still eating. He was told to go finish in his cell and he again pulled away. When Becelia grabbed him for the third time, the inmate went into a fighting stance and swung at the deputy with a closed fist.
Becelia then struck the inmate in the face with his fist multiple times and took him to the ground. They continued to fight, and the inmate received multiple strikes to the ribs, face and head. He was told loudly to stop resisting and put his hands behind his back. He finally complied, was handcuffed and escorted back to cell 301. He was cleared by the medical staff after the altercation.
Drunk Griffin driver hits tree at High Falls entrance ramp
When deputy Enrique Hogan responded to a two-vehicle accident on May 21 at the High Falls Road exit ramp on I-75 south, he found a gray Chevrolet Silverado missing a left front tire partially blocking the eastbound lane. The driver was in the road behind the pickup holding his right shoulder in pain. When Hogan asked the man if he was alright, the man told Hogan, “My arm hurts, but check on the other driver. He went down the embankment.”
Hogan then saw vehicle engine fluid leading away from the accident towards the embankment along the edge of the entrance ramp and found a maroon 2013 Honda Accord 40-50 feet down, crashed into a tree. The 29-year-old Griffin male driver was bleeding from his right eye as well as from the top of his head.
While talking with him and checking on his condition, Hogan could smell alcohol on his breath and asked if he had been drinking. The man answered, “Yes, I had about 6 beers when I was in Valdosta.” He thought he was able to walk back up the embankment but when he got outside his car and tried to stand, he found that his right ankle was twisted at an awkward angle and he immediately sat back down in the driver’s seat. He blew into an alco-sensor which gave a reading of a very high positive for alcohol.
EMS put the driver on a backboard and took him up the embankment to the waiting ambulance. He was taken to Atrium hospital where Hogan followed him. The man consented to a blood test and was charged with DUI. The driver of the Silverado was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Underaged drinker charged with DUI
A drunk 18-year-old was charged with DUI after crashing into a tree on Weldon Road on May 22. Deputy Enrique Hogan went to the intersection of Weldon Road and Blount Road where he found a red 1995 Ford F-150 crashed into a pine tree 10 feet off the road. There was an empty bottle of Jose Cuervo Tequila on the ground. The driver was not around but a copy of his driver’s license was found inside the pickup.
A witness told Hogan he arrived immediately after the accident and said the male driver smelled like alcohol and was belligerent with him. He said when he told the man he was going to call the sheriff’s office, the driver became hostile. He said the man’s father soon arrived at the accident and also became belligerent and hostile to him when he said he intended to call deputies. They then left.
The driver’s mother arrived and asked Hogan if her husband was going to be arrested. Hogan informed her that her husband would not be arrested, but he needed to talk to him about the accident. She told the deputy her husband had arrived on the scene before the deputy’s arrival and had taken her son to the Monroe County Hospital.
Hogan went to the hospital where he found the driver in the Emergency Room. He had glossy and bloodshot eyes and he spoke with slurred speech when he agreed to submit to a blood test. He was charged with DUI.
Dodge Challenger towed for no insurance
Officer Richard Maddox ran the tags on an orange Dodge Challenger traveling on I-75 N on May 23 and learned it was without insurance. Maddox stopped the driver and asked for an insurance card. The male driver looked over at his passenger. The passenger said he had insurance on the vehicle and after looking in his phone for an extended period, he finally showed Maddox a digital copy of a receipt for $244 but there were no details as to whom or what the payment was for.
After 20 minutes of waiting, the man still could not provide any information for insurance on the vehicle. He was cited for no insurance and the Challenger was towed by Mid-Ga Wrecker.
Intoxicated mother arrested in MP parking lot
A man suspected his wife was drunk when she left their home to pick up their children from school around 12:30 p.m. on May 24 and called deputies. Sgt. Nicholas Ortiz was dispatched to Mary Persons and found the woman’s 2013 Hyundai Sonata 4S parked in the tennis court parking lot. The car was running, and the woman’s 14-year-old daughter was in the passenger seat.
The woman told Ortiz she had 3 fireball shots around 10:30 a.m. and that was the amount she normally drank. She said she knew she was drunk but that she was able to drive home.
Ortiz asked her if had any surgeries that might hinder her from performing a field sobriety test, she stated that she had a couple of cosmetic surgeries done in the past but agreed to take the test and failed.
After also failing a breath test, she was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car. An empty along with a full bottle of Fireball was found in the Hyundai. She was charged with DUI and open container.
Two arrested after officer hits brakes to avoid collision
A white pickup truck was traveling on I-75 north on May 24 when he moved over into the lane of Forsyth police officer Marcus Walker causing him to hit his brakes. The male driver then over-corrected and went into the left lane.
Walker made a stop, and the driver immediately told the officer his license was suspended. After checking his information, Walker asked him to step out and he was arrested. The passenger had no ID but after running his name and date of birth, Walker learned that he had an active arrest warrant. Both men were taken to jail and the pickup was towed.
Tenn. man forgot cocaine was in his car
A gold 2012 Mercury driven by a 64-year-old Chattanooga, Tenn. man was speeding at 87 mph as it passed Sgt. Nicholas Ortiz near the weigh station on May 25 and the man was found to have drugs in his possession at the stop.
While the driver was looking for his license, Ortiz saw a hand-rolled marijuana cigarette on top of a cigarette pack. He asked the man if the cigarette contained marijuana and the man replied, “Yes”.
In the center glove compartment, there was a grey Crown Royal bag containing a small jar with marijuana inside along with a sealed bag of marijuana and a small bag of suspected cocaine.
When asked about the cocaine the driver said he had forgotten that it was in the car. He was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail. While on the way to jail he changed his story and said that his son and nephew had borrowed his car and must have forgotten to take the cocaine out.
Passenger translates for unlicensed driver
A passenger had to translate for the driver of a white Chevrolet van after he was stopped by officer Richard Maddox on North Lee Street for no brake lights. When asked for his license, the driver told Maddox he didn’t speak English and said something in Spanish. The front-seat passenger told the officer the driver said that he didn’t have a license. Maddox had the passenger translate for the driver to step out of the vehicle. The driver was taken to jail.
Elderly woman scammed out of thousands of dollars
A 72-year-old Mandy Lane woman reported she was scammed out of thousands of dollars on May 26. She told deputy Matthew Mimbs that on May 8, she got a call from a man claiming to work for Publishers Clearing House who said she was the winner of $6.5 million and a new Mercedes. She was told that before the prizes could be sent to her, she had to pay a sponsor game tax and a gambling tax fee. She was instructed to buy Vanilla Gift Cards, two at a time.
The woman stated she bought 19 gift cards from CVS and Walmart between May 8 and May 24 for a total of $8,385. She also mailed $6,000 cash on May 10 and $10,000 cash on May 12 to an address in Jacksonville, Fla. for a total amount of $24,385. She said she has been unable to get in touch with anyone after sending the money. She is trying to get her credit card company to reimburse her.