Michigan woman gets rowdy with jail staff

A drunk 33-year-old Dearborn, Mich. woman gave the jail staff big problems while she was booked on May 15. She was very irate and yelling when she was brought in by deputy Cory Adkins. When she was asked to put on a jumpsuit, she became even more irate and fought with the jail staff, aggressively kicking and swinging her arms. She was finally brought under control by tasing, and she then reluctantly put on her jumpsuit. The prongs were removed by Monroe County EMS. Originally charged with DUI-refusal, failure to maintain lane, impeding flow of traffic, marijuana possession and obstruction, she was given another warrant for obstruction. 