SugarA Hill woman busted for cocaine
A 36-year-old Sugar Hill woman was caught with cocaine after an interstate traffic stop on Aug. 18. Sgt. Thomas Haskins saw a 2018 Nissan Altima going over the speed limit and following too closely near mile marker 189 on I-75S and hit his emergency lights. The male driver continued to the North Lee Street exit and went down the ramp. He then turned onto Collier Road before stopping.
While speaking with the driver, Haskins noticed two cans of Modelo on the passenger floorboard and could smell alcohol. The driver said he had four beers before leaving home a few hours earlier. He passed a roadside sobriety test.
The driver denied anything illegal inside the Nissan. His female passenger also told Haskins there was nothing in the car. Both driver and passenger were placed in Haskins’ patrol car while the deputy searched. He could smell marijuana and found a glass pipe with marijuana residue inside the woman’s purse. He also found a small plastic bag with around a gram of cocaine inside a pack of Newport cigarettes. The passenger admitted to ownership of the drugs.
The driver was cited for the open containers and was released with the vehicle. His passenger was taken to the Monroe County jail and charged with cocaine possession and open container.
Forsyth man makes terroristic threats against his buddy
A 22-year-old Forsyth man was charged with making terroristic threats on Aug. 21. Dispatch received a call regarding a collision at the Sunoco gas station in High Falls and deputy Cory Adkins responded and spoke to a man in a blue Ford Ranger who told him he saw an old buddy parked at the gas station and went to talk with him when his buddy pulled out, hit his vehicle and left the scene.
While Adkins was speaking with the man, dispatch notified him that the other man had called saying he was involved in the collision and had gone to his home on Blount Road.
Adkins went to the man’s home where the man said he was sitting in his friend’s truck when his friend started acting weird about a situation involving a girl that happened a while ago. He said he thought he saw him pull a knife, so he got out and ran to his vehicle. He said as he was getting in his vehicle, he saw his buddy’s truck speeding around the store toward him, so he pulled out to leave when the truck struck his vehicle. He added that he left the scene because he was scared. He also showed the deputy a text message his buddy had sent stating, “Yo a** dead.”
Adkins then returned to the Sunoco and spoke with the other man who slightly changed his story, stating his friend was with him before the collision. He admitted to sending the text message because he was mad. After a brief struggle, he was taken to jail, charged with making terroristic threats and booked.
Driver has no time for car registration
The male driver of a gray Pontiac G6 told officer Clay Maddox at an interstate stop on Aug. 22 that he had just bought the car two months ago and didn’t have the time to register it. Maddox pulled the man over on the shoulder of I-75 N after running the tag and learned the vehicle had no insurance. Comer Wrecker Service towed the Pontiac. The driver was cited for failing to register the Pontiac and driving without insurance then released to appear in court.
Man wanted in Bibb County arrested by FPD
After running the tags on a black Honda Accord traveling south on Lee Street on Aug. 22, officer Clay Maddox learned the registered owner’s license was suspended and that he had an active Bibb County warrant. Maddox made a stop and immediately had the man step out and arrested him. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail and turned over to jail personnel.
Driver unaware of suspended license
A woman driving on a suspended license received a court date after being stopped in her white Tahoe by officer Clay Maddox on Aug. 22. After pulling into the Persons Bank parking lot, the driver told the officer she was unaware that her license was suspended. She was cited and released. Comer Wrecker Service removed her Tahoe.
Man looking for grandmother gets charged with trespassing
A man knocking on the garage door at a woman’s home on Holiday Circle went to jail on Aug. 22 for trespassing. The homeowner told Cpl. Bruce Hughley she told him to leave, but he wouldn’t.
The man explained to Hughley he was looking for his grandmother. Hughley informed him he was under arrest, handcuffed him and took him to the Monroe County Jail for booking.
Domestic squabble leads to jail time
While officer Arthur Musselman was driving to the report of a domestic dispute at a Barbara Court home on Aug. 23 around 1 a.m., he was flagged down on Montpelier Avenue by a man carrying a trash bag full of his possessions. The man told Musselman he was one of the people involved in the dispute and he was trying to leave but that his now ex-girlfriend was following him.
He said his girlfriend had become upset when she discovered he had cheated on her again while they were in New York for a funeral. He added the other woman was pregnant. He said that while he was sleeping, his girlfriend had gotten his phone and discovered the other girl's text messages and phone number and began texting her pretending to be him to find out about the relationship. He stated that this led to a verbal argument and finally to a physical altercation during which she grabbed him around the neck and struck him in the face, causing a small scratch on the right side of his nose. He also admitted that he grabbed her by the shoulders and shoved her back as she attacked.
The girlfriend arrived and agreed with the man’s details except she alleged that he had struck her and injured her arms when he shoved her into a wall. She said he also grabbed her neck. She told Musselman she wanted a temporary protective order against him.
Due to their statements admitting to mutual combat, Musselman arrested them both with a simple battery charge. No injuries were noticed besides a scratch on the man’s nose. The man’s trash bag of personal property including his clothing, shoes, cigarettes and a lighter were taken to tenants living at the Barbara Court home. The couple was taken to the Monroe County Jail with warrants signed by Judge Buck Wilder.
Boyfriend failed to obtain insurance
A woman driving her boyfriend’s blue Ford Fusion south on Lee Street was cited for no insurance on Aug. 25. She called her boyfriend after being stopped by officer Clay Maddox at Morse Street. The boyfriend said the car was in the process of being transferred in her name and didn’t think insurance had been obtained.
The driver was released with a court date. Comer Wrecker Service took away the Ford.