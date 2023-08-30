MoCo Sherriff

SugarA Hill woman busted for cocaine

A 36-year-old Sugar Hill woman was caught with cocaine after an interstate traffic stop on Aug. 18. Sgt. Thomas Haskins saw a 2018 Nissan Altima going over the speed limit and following too closely near mile marker 189 on I-75S and hit his emergency lights. The male driver continued to the North Lee Street exit and went down the ramp. He then turned onto Collier Road before stopping. 