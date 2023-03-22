Large truck driver arrested for suspended license
An International box truck made a left turn without signaling into the Quik Trip on March 5 and the driver wound up in jail after a stop by Forsyth police officer Richard Maddox. The driver yielded in the truck parking area and handed Maddox his license before telling him he had indeed signaled before turning in. The officer had him activate the signal and saw that it wasn’t working.
Maddox learned the vehicle’s insurance had expired in July 2021, and the man’s license was suspended for missing child support. Due to his large size, Maddox had to cuff him in the front before placing him in the backseat of his vehicle and taking him to jail.
Drunk woman’s pants falling off during traffic stop
A blue Chevrolet Spark with its headlights off was stopped in the road in front of Middle Ga Realty at the corner of Lee Street and Morse Street around 3:15 a.m. on March 5. Officer Richard Maddox stopped the car with blue lights flashing and asked the 25-year-old female driver why she was parked in the road. In slurred speech, she told the officer she wasn’t. Her clothing was disheveled, and Maddox could smell alcohol on her. He asked her to step out.
She had to use her car to steady herself as she was getting out, and her pants were unfastened and falling off. After Maddox told her to fix her pants, she had to lean back against her vehicle to fasten them. The officer then took her to the rear of the Chevrolet where she agreed to submit to a field sobriety test.
The woman told Maddox she was blind in her left eye before starting the test but then stated she was just cross-eyed. When asked to follow the officer’s finger, she moved her head instead of her eyes. At one point, she leaned so far to the side that she nearly fell over. Due to the fear of her falling and her inability to follow instructions, Maddox ended the test and handcuffed her. He also found a plastic bag containing cocaine in her left front pants pocket during the pat down.
Maddox assisted her to the backseat of his patrol unit, where she refused to submit to a blood test. She was turned over to jail personnel with warrants for cocaine possession and DUI-refusal.
DUI charges against Boxankle Road woman
A woman who said she was new to the Boxankle Road area was jailed for DUI-refusal and failure to maintain lane on March 6. Cpl. Dalton Mosely was sitting in the High Falls Road BP parking lot when he noticed a gray 2029 Ford Edge partially parked on top of a parking block. He then saw a 49-year-old woman leaning heavily on the SUV to put in items she had purchased from the gas station into the vehicle.
As she left the parking lot, she crossed over yellow double lines on several occasions, so Mosely pulled behind her and made a traffic stop. He approached the vehicle on the passenger side, and after identifying the driver, asked where she was headed, and she replied she had just moved to a house on Boxankle. Her speech was heavily slurred and at times could not be understood by the deputy. Her eyes were glossy, and her pupils were pinpoint.
Mosely asked her to step out to the rear and she had to use her vehicle to keep her balance. Mosely noticed she was walking with a limp and asked her if she would perform a sobriety test. She asked him if she could just go home because she lived two houses down on the left. Mosely replied that she could after he was sure she was safe to drive.
When asked when she had last taken any medications, she said at first said she wasn’t sure then remembered that she had taken some earlier in the morning. She then proceeded to completely fail the eye test and due to her limp, wasn’t asked to perform balance tests. She refused to consent to a blood test.
While cuffed in the back of Mosely’s patrol unit she asked if she could call her husband to get her dogs out of her car. After several tries, the deputy had no success in reaching her husband and took her to jail.
Trespassing charges against Boxankle Road man
A drunk causing a disturbance at a Boxankle Road home was carted off to jail by Cpl. Tyler Rodgers on March 6. Rodgers arrived at the home around 5:30 p.m. and spoke with the female complainant who said the intoxicated man got into one of the vehicles on the property and tried to back out of the driveway. She and another female witness said they were able to get the keys from him and he went next door. They added that he had been trespassed from the property which Rodgers was able to confirm.
The deputy went next door and spoke with the man who admitted going to the house but denied trying to drive a vehicle saying, “They took the keys.” Rodgers noticed he was swaying and smelled like alcohol. He put him in handcuffs for trespassing.
Man hits ex-girlfriend’s son with car, charged in assault
A Monroe County deputy was already on the scene at the Quik Trip on H.G. Clarke Parkway when Cpl. Kimberly Barnett responded to a call of a dispute in progress on March 6. The complainant, a 38-year-old man, told Barnett that he met his ex-girlfriend at the QT to give her telephone to her and pick up a ring that she was returning to him. The man said the two of them were sitting in the parking lot talking when he saw her son with another woman pull up in another vehicle. The woman’s son immediately walked to the driver-side door of the man’s 2018 BMW X1, opened the door, and began telling him to get out and making threats to fight him. He said while this was happening, his ex-girlfriend walked up to the driver’s side of his car and took his cell phone out of his lap.
He told Barnett that he then saw a deputy at the intersection, so he drove off and headed to the deputy to get help in getting his phone and ring returned. He said as he exited the parking lot onto Patrol Road, he saw the ex-girlfriend’s son coming towards his vehicle. He added that the previous night that the woman’s son had threatened to shoot him, and he was scared so he turned the steering wheel to the right, jumped the curb and struck the man with the front end of his BMW.
Officer Richard Maddox spoke with the ex-girlfriend, her son and a male witness. The son told Maddox he and the man got into an argument when he threatened his mother. He said when the man opened the door, he also threatened him several times. He stated that when he drove off, he and his mother walked to the grassy area between the store and Patrol Road to take a picture of him leaving. As they crossed the hedges the ex-boyfriend made a sharp right, jumped the curb and hit him with his car. Both his mother and the witness gave the same account. The ex-boyfriend agreed to turn himself in after an investigation for aggravated assault.
Officer receives cuts during scuffle with panhandler
A panhandler in front of the Royal 7 convenience store on Cabaniss Road went to jail for a felony probation violation on March 6. Cpl. Kimberly Barnett and officer Richard Maddox responded after the store manager called the police complaining the man was sitting out front begging customers for money. The manager said that the man had shoplifted from the store in the past, and she wanted him banned from the store.
After the officers ran the man’s information, they found he had an outstanding warrant from Monroe County, and he was told to stand and put his hand behind his back. Maddox grabbed him by his right wrist, but the subject refused to give him the other. After he continued to resist, Barnett drew her taser gun and commanded him to get on his stomach. He quickly complied, was cuffed, and taken to jail.
Maddox sustained abrasions to his right elbow and right knee. Barnett was uninjured.
Woman banned from Walmart for skip-scanning
A 31-year-old woman was banned from Walmart for skip-scanning several items on March 6. Officer Anais Benjamin went to Walmart in response to a complaint about the shoplifter and employees told her the woman went to self-checkout and did not scan all her goods. They stated that she was sent to another resister, and she still didn’t scan the items.
Benjamin spoke with the woman who stated that she didn’t mean to not scan the goods which came to about $26 in value. She was allowed to pay for the items and although she was taken to jail, she was banned from the store.
Four in black Kia go to jail for drug dealing
A black 2013 Kia with four occupants was clocked by deputy Joshua Warren doing 65 mph in the fast lane of I-75 N near Johnstonville Road on March 7. After Warren saw four separate vehicles pass the Kia in the middle lane, he conducted a traffic stop and the slow-moving female driver pulled over on the right at mile marker 194.
While the deputy was standing at the window asking for the 32-year-old driver for her license, he could smell marijuana and asked her to step out. He questioned her about her travels and the woman told him she had gone to Valdosta from Atlanta to stay in an Airbnb but didn’t like the way it looked so decided to drive back. She said she did not know any of the other passengers.
Deputy Jeff Thompson arrived to help remove the passengers from the Kia except for a man in the front seat who said he couldn’t stand or walk due to having a head injury.
A digital scale was found inside a backpack and in the trunk was a shoe box with two clear plastic baggies containing a clear crystal-like substance of suspected methamphetamine. Deputies also located three clear plastic baggies containing marijuana.
All riders in the vehicle denied ownership of the drugs and were charged with trafficking methamphetamine and distributing marijuana. A male juvenile was released to his stepfather and a juvenile complaint form was completed. All warrants were signed by Judge Buck Wilder.
Unlicensed woman jailed
A 24-year-old woman in a black Honda Accord went to jail after being stopped by officer Richard Maddox when he ran her tag and learned her license was suspended. Maddox spotted her traveling south on I-75 and stopped her on the right shoulder. She was arrested and the Honda was turned over to a licensed driver.
Man knew his license was suspended
A man with a suspended license was stopped in his white Ford van by officer Richard Maddox after a tag check on March 7. The man immediately told Maddox he didn’t have a license because they were suspended. He was given a seat in the back of Maddox’s car and put in the custody of jail personnel.
Convicted felon busted with pistol and ammo
Sgt. Kevin Williams could smell marijuana coming from a 2021 Nissan Altima he had stopped for failing to maintain lane on I-75 S near North Lee Street on March 7 and asked the female driver to step out. When asked how much weed was in the vehicle., she replied that there wasn’t any but her boyfriend, who was sitting in the passenger seat, had smoked earlier.
Deputy Dustin Ramsey arrived and removed the male passenger who was nervous almost to the point of being frantic. Williams found rolling papers and loose marijuana where the man had been sitting. Once outside the car, the man said he needed to get his phone and Williams had to block him from going back inside.
When Williams went to the trunk and found a black bookbag of ammunition, the passenger suddenly bolted to the driver’s side door and tried to climb in through the window. Ramsey grabbed him and the deputies took him fighting to the ground. After several seconds of struggling, Williams pointed his taser at the man and told him he was going to use it. He immediately calmed down and was cuffed. Cpl. Jaleel Brown arrived and took him to the Monroe County Jail.
Williams dug further into the black bag and found a Walther P38 9mm handgun that returned as stolen. Dispatch also informed the deputies that the passenger was a convicted felon.
The driver said the bookbag belonged to the passenger and the pistol was not hers. She seemed genuinely worried that the firearm was in the vehicle at all. She was given a verbal warning for failure to maintain lane and released.
Warrants were sought against the passenger for obstruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and receiving stolen property.