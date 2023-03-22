MCSO

Large truck driver arrested for suspended license

An International box truck made a left turn without signaling into the Quik Trip on March 5 and the driver wound up in jail after a stop by Forsyth police officer Richard Maddox. The driver yielded in the truck parking area and handed Maddox his license before telling him he had indeed signaled before turning in. The officer had him activate the signal and saw that it wasn’t working.