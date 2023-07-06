Driver of speeding pickup drunk
A 2007 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was clocked doing 91 mph on June 15 near the weigh station on I-75 S by deputy Justyn Weaver who learned the 38-year-old male driver of Conyers was driving drunk.
Weaver made a driver-side approach after the driver stopped on the left shoulder and smelled alcohol in the vehicle. The driver’s eyes were glossy, and he admitted to having a 22-ounce beer around an hour earlier. He also said he had an open container in a cooler inside the pickup.
After agreeing to and failing both the roadside sobriety test and breath test, the driver refused to submit to a blood test. A cold opened 25-ounce can of “Stella Artois” was found in a cooler behind the passenger seat.
The driver was cited for DUI–refusal, open container, speeding and tint violation.
Woman driving without headlights has meth in car
A 31-year-old Forsyth woman driving a 2007 Honda Accord was spotted by Sgt. Thomas Haskins without headlights around 8:30 p.m. on June 16. on Jones Street near Sharp Street. After the stop, she was taken to jail for drug possession.
Haskins smelled marijuana coming from the Honda as he approached the vehicle that had a female passenger. Inv. Timothy Campfield arrived, and the driver told him she was on probation. She denied having anything illegal inside her car, but Campfield found a yellow plastic bag of around a gram of methamphetamine in the center console. She claimed the suspected meth was “Epsom Salts”. A roadside test turned the substance immediately blue which confirmed it was drugs.
The woman admitted that the bag was hers and she was handcuffed and charged with methamphetamine possession.
One-armed man smashes Toyota with baseball bat
A one-armed Jackson man was accused of beating a 2010 Toyota Corolla with a baseball bat on June 16. A woman told Cpl. John Cochran that her child was staying at a home on Ham Road and when she went to pick him up, the 37-year-old man came outside and started yelling at her accusing her of stealing his wife’s purse. His wife was in jail at the time and the woman told him she took the purse to the sheriff’s office and left it in the front lobby.
She said the man then started running towards her vehicle with a baseball bat and hit the driver’s door. As she was trying to drive away with her son, he hit her windshield and shattered it causing $300 in damage.
The man told Cochran that the woman came to his home to steal. He said when he confronted her, she tried to run him over and there were marks where she spun out to prove it. Cochran saw no marks.
He was arrested for criminal trespass but not handcuffed due to him having only one arm and taken to jail. The woman was given a case number for insurance purposes.
Photographer had drugs in camera bag
A 2017 Acura MDX was paced doing 88 mph on I-75 S near the Monroe County line on June 16 by deputy Matthew Sammons and a 31-year-old Sandy Springs man was arrested at the stop on numerous charges.
Sammons followed the black Acura for about a mile after it crossed into Monroe County and once the driver noticed the deputy behind him, he slowed his speed but failed to maintain lane, crossing the left fog line twice. Sammons ran his tag number, learned the registered owner had a suspended license and activated his emergency lights. The driver stopped on the right shoulder just before the Johnstonville Road bridge and was immediately arrested and placed in the backseat of the deputy’s vehicle.
He told Sammons he had a photography business and had cameras in his car.
Sammons found a black camera bag in the center console and inside the bag was a gallon-sized Ziplock bag containing psilocybin mushrooms. There was also a small Ziplock bag of cocaine inside the center console and a green bag with a glass container full of marijuana and a red Cali Crusher grinder with marijuana residue. A loaded Glock 43X was inside the driver’s door pocket. Cameras and camera equipment were in the trunk.
The driver was turned over to the jail staff with charges of marijuana possession, distributing cocaine, distributing drugs, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, speeding, failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.
Dog escapes electric fence and bites woman
A boxer/lab mix dog bit a woman as she was walking her own dog on June 17. Her husband gave deputy Matthew Posey photographs of the woman’s arm injury after she had gone to the Upson County Hospital. He said the owner of the dog lived on Carters Way.
Posey went to the owner’s home and his brown dog matched the description given by the husband. The owner told Posey he knew why he was there and offered his apologies. He explained that he was in the process of rehoming the dog due to the biting incident. He said the dog had run through an electric fence and attacked the woman and wouldn’t respond to his commands to return.
He was cited for failure to restrain the animal and warned further actions would be taken if it happened again.
Drunk Barnesville man injured after flipping in ditch
A 28-year-old Barnesville man was injured after he flipped his gray 2003 Honda Accord upside down in a ditch while driving drunk on June 17. Cpl. Tyler Rodgers was dispatched to Boxankle Road around 8:45 p.m. and saw that the Honda had gone partially into a ditch and began to flip for some distance before stopping. There were around 130 feet of shattered glass and debris leading up to the vehicle.
Rodgers spoke to the driver who was bleeding around his eye and had an injury to his face. When asked if he was hurting, the man said he was fine. He said he was doing around 60 mph when he went off the road. His male passenger was also injured.
Rodgers noticed the driver’s eyes were red and watery and the deputy could smell alcohol and vomit on him. The man admitted to having a few shots around 3 hours before the accident.
Due to the driver’s injuries, he was not requested to perform a sobriety test, but he consented to a breath test which indicated a high positive reading for alcohol. He was released to a family member who took him to the Atrium Medical Center. The passenger was taken to Atrium Medical Center by Monroe County EMS. Buice Towing took away the vehicle.
Man arrested for harassing ex-girlfriendat Burruss Prison
An arrest warrant for harassing communications was issued against a 33-year-old Forsyth man after he allegedly called his ex-girlfriend who works at the Al Burrus Prison health unit 26 times on June 19. The prison health administrator and the ex-girlfriend told deputy William Jackson he had been told to stop calling but he continued, using different numbers at the facility. Jackson tried calling and searching for the man around Forsyth but was unsuccessful.
Young teen given warning
A 13-year-old boy was given a verbal warning after causing a disturbance at his grandparents’ home on Hwy. 42 N on June 24. Sgt. Thomas Haskins and deputy William Jackson were told by the grandparents that the boy became upset after being asked to rake leaves in the yard.
He messed up their living room and broke the fan cover of the AC unit by punching it. The boy then put on several rings on his fingers and threatened to fight his 17-year-old brother who grabbed him in a bearhug to stop him from hitting anyone.
The boy was placed in the patrol vehicle until he calmed down. The grandparents refused to press charges and the boy was released.
Florida man busted for drugs and a pistol
After a stop for speeding 93 mph on I-75 S near the weigh station on June 25, a 24-year-old Mims, Fla. man was arrested on drug charges.
Sgt Thomas Haskins pulled over the 2021 GMC Yukon near milepost 190 and could smell raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. There was a male passenger and when asked if there was weed inside, the passenger stated there was a “blunt inside a Fanta bottle”. Cpl. Larry Sullivan was called to assist.
A large quantity of marijuana was found inside a vacuum-sealed bag which was inside a black backpack on the backseat. Also inside the backpack were several glass pipes with wax THC residue, and a grinder.
The passenger told the deputies THC “dab” was inside a “No Bull” shoe box on the backseat. Two glass containers of the drug were found in the box. There was also a Springfield Hellcat 9mm handgun inside a bag on the front passenger seat.
The passenger claimed ownership of all contraband and was cuffed then taken to jail with charges of drug possession (2 charges), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and marijuana possession.
The vehicle was released to the driver who was cited for speeding.