Driver goes to jail for no license or insurance
A black Acura TLX traveling west on Main Street on April 18 was found to have no insurance and suspended registration by officer Richard Maddox after he ran the tag. Maddox activated his emergency equipment, and the stop was made on the right shoulder.
The female driver gave the officer her license and said she had USAA insurance on her vehicle but had problems accessing her account on her phone. After she showed him a photo of her insurance card, Maddox called USAA but was told the wait time was 20 minutes.
He ran her license and found it to be suspended. He also ran her previous license from Florida and learned they had recently been suspended.
She was handcuffed and turned over to jail staff.
Dog rescued from SUV at the Super 8
Cpl. Kimberly Barnett was dispatched to the Super 8 Hotel on Tift College Drive regarding a dog inside a car on April 18. A hotel employee told Barnett a guest was taken by EMS to the Monroe County Hospital around 5 a.m. and that there was a dog left in the man’s car.
The corporal checked the 2018 Range Rover that was parked near the front door and found a light-colored Pitbull in the backseat. The temperature was 55 degrees, so Barnett left the dog inside the SUV while she ran the tag of the vehicle and learned the driver’s identity.
Barnett then called the hospital and spoke with staff that said he was within an hour of being discharged. Barnett told them to call her when he was released so that she could give him a ride back to his vehicle.
About 30 minutes later the hospital asked Barnett to come by. Nurses told her that the man, who said that he was a veteran, wasn’t feeling right and requested psychological help.
He told Barnett he didn’t feel safe being released from the hospital. It was decided that he would give her his keys so that she could turn the dog over to animal control and so the hotel staff could park his car.
The manager of the hotel agreed to move the Range Rover to a parking spot in camera view and allowed it to stay for three days. Animal control was notified.
Miami man caught with 2 lbs. of weed in U-Haul van
A Miami man was jailed after 2 lbs. of marijuana was found in his 2021 GMC Savana U-Haul Van by deputy Joshua Warren on April 18. Warren saw the van in front of a semi-tractor trailer on I-75 N near the weigh station as it swerved over the solid white line and onto the shoulder. The driver immediately corrected the action and went back into its lane. Warren hit his lights and the van immediately came to a stop on the right.
Warren explained to the driver that the stop was because he swerved out of his lane and the man responded, “Oh, I did?” He told Warren that he was on his way to Tennessee to pick up a package and to help his mother move.
The deputy had him step out of the van and asked him how much marijuana was inside the vehicle. At first, he told Warren he had about a pound in a package but then changed the story to that he only had a blunt. Warren told they would search the van. Inside the passenger compartment was a black backpack. Inside the backpack was a white trash bag containing 16 individual baggies of marijuana weighing two ounces each. The driver was cuffed and taken to be booked at the Monroe County Jail. He faces charges of failing to maintain lane and distributing marijuana.
DUI Arkansas woman goes to jail, her dog goes to pound
A 61-year-old Bella Vista, Ark. woman went to jail for DUI on April 18 after a stop by Sgt. Nicholas Ortiz on I-75 S.
A BOLO was put out on the woman’s black 2020 Toyota Corolla and Ortiz saw the vehicle fail to maintain lane three times in the middle lane near North Lee Street. He activated his blue lights and the driver then moved to the fast lane and slowed down. She then shifted to the lane and drove for another mile.
She was startled when Ortiz activated his siren and she sharply cut over to the right shoulder, almost striking the guardrail. She then finally came to a stop.
When Ortiz asked for her license, she began to search through her vehicle’s manual. While she was flipping through the pages, he saw that her eyes were dilated and when he shined his flashlight into her eyes her pupils did not constrict.
She was slurring her speech and was not staying on topic, continually changing subjects and could not follow the conversation. She was traveling with her dog.
When asked if she had drunk any alcohol, she replied that she hadn’t. She admitted to taking medication but was unable to tell the sergeant everything she had taken.
She was unable to maintain her balance after being asked to step out and had to lean against her car to keep from falling over.
She agreed to perform a sobriety test and when asked about her medical condition, she said she had a new pair of glasses but could see well enough for the eye test. She added that she was bipolar and had “MG”. She was unable to give Ortiz a coherent answer about what MG stood for.
Before beginning the test, she told Ortiz several times that she would fail because she was clumsy.
She failed the eye test and was unable to demonstrate the walk-and-turn test because she almost fell into the road while getting into the starting position.
She was then cuffed and arrested for DUI. She refused to submit to a blood test and was taken to the Monroe County Jail. Comer’s Towing took away her Corolla after animal control took custody of her dog.
Man charged with indecent exposure at Watts Service
Officer Arthur Musselman cited a man for exposing himself at Watts Service Center at 324 North Lee Street on the afternoon of April 19. When the officer arrived, an employee told Musselman the suspect had just left and was turning onto North Lee Street.
The officer tried to catch up to the vehicle, but it was impossible due to traffic. He returned to the service center and as he was arriving, dispatch notified Musselman the owner of Watts had found the suspect behind McDonald’s and was there waiting for him.
The man was cited for indecent exposure and released.
Ding-dong-ditch prank ends with damaged door
A Willis Circle woman reported her door was damaged by kids playing “ding-dong-ditch” on April 20. Deputy Justin Weaver was dispatched to the home where he met with the homeowner who said her door was damaged sometime during the night before. The damage to the door was estimated to be $200.
The woman and her daughter said instead of simply ringing a doorbell, kids now have the objective to cause damage. The daughter told Weaver she heard a boy at her school talking about what houses they were going to hit next.
The woman requested extra patrol in her neighborhood due to a group of juveniles who walk over from nearby Forsyth Garden Apartments each day. Weaver gave the number a case number. He also advised the Monroe County Middle School resource deputy of the incident.