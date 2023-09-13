Driver presents Mexican ID instead of driver’s license
A man traveling at 92 mph on I-75 on Aug. 27 went to jail for driving without a license after being pulled over by officer Aubrey Walker near Tift College Drive. When Walker asked the driver for his license, he was given a Mexican identification card. He was asked to step out and was arrested for driving without a license and speeding. Comer’s Towing Service was called to remove his vehicle from the shoulder, and the man was turned over to the Monroe County jail staff for booking.
Woman jailed after refusing to sign citation
A woman stopped by officer Mitchel Bell for speeding at 91 mph on I-75 S went to jail after first refusing to give the officer her license and then later refusing to sign the citation.
At the stop near Hwy. 18, she told Bell she wouldn’t give him her driver’s license until she was told the reason for the stop. Bell told her it was for speeding 21 miles per hour over the limit. She then begrudgingly handed him her license while being extremely argumentative and irate. Bell called for backup and officers Marcus Walker and Aubrey Walker and Cpl. Bruce Hughley responded.
As Bell wrote the speeding citation, the driver asked to speak with Aubrey Walker and Marcus Walker. Once Bell was finished with the citation and gave the woman the court date and explained how she could handle the citation. She suddenly began yelling and screaming at the officer, telling him she would not sign the citation.
Bell instructed her to step out of the vehicle and arrested her. She was handcuffed using two sets of cuffs. Bell and Aubrey Walker asked her to walk to the patrol unit several times, and each time, she refused.
Once finally in the patrol car, she asked to speak with the supervisor, and Hughley spoke with her. She told him she was hot, so Bell rolled down both back windows. She then complained that the cuffs were too tight, and they were checked for fit. She was then secured and turned over to the custody of the Monroe County Jail.
Man kicks in Clifton Drive front door, busted with meth
A man was arrested after kicking in the front door of a home on Clifton Drive on Aug. 27. Officer Aubrey Bell was dispatched to the disturbance around 10 p.m. and met with the homeowner, who said a man by the name of “Mitch,” who was seen on camera wearing dark clothing and a dark hat knocked on his door and said that his truck broke down on the interstate and needed help. The homeowner told the man he had company and needed to leave. The man then kicked in the front door and left.
Officer Marcus Walker patrolled the area and found a man who matched the description on the video footage at the Shell Station on Hwy. 42. After identifying the man, Walker arrested and handcuffed him. While searching the suspect, Walker found that he was holding a small bag of a white powdery substance. He also had a methamphetamine pipe and a small amount of marijuana in his pocket. He was turned over to the staff at the Monroe County Jail with warrants for property damage and methamphetamine possession.
Langston Ave couple banned from his mother’s home
Officer Jeffrey Burris answered a disturbance call on Langston Avenue on Aug. 28 and met with a couple who said they used to live at the mother’s home until she forced them to move out. They now live two doors down across the street but said the post office told them they could still come by the house and get their mail until the address change goes into effect.
The couple said that when they would check the mail, only his mail would be in the box, but hers was always missing. The woman said she contacted the companies who sent her mail, and they all said that the mail had been sent out and there had been plenty of time for her to receive it. She told Burris she assumed the man’s mother was taking the mail and not letting her have it.
Burris spoke with the mother, who said she no longer wanted her son or his girlfriend on her property and asked him to tell them so. She said she had not been taking the woman's mail, and whenever she checked her box, she found it empty.
The officer returned to the couple and issued them a trespass warning from the property. They were advised that if they wished to get any of their possessions from the home, they would need a police escort.
Uninsured Jeep driver given court date
A white Jeep Cherokee traveling west on Brooklyn Avenue was stopped by officer Clay Maddox after he ran the tags and learned the registration had been canceled and that the vehicle had no insurance on Aug. 30. The male driver told Maddox that his father provided insurance on the Jeep and found several old insurance cards. The latest had expired in June 2021. Maddox had the vehicle towed by Tracy’s Wrecker Service, cited the driver, and released him to appear in court.
Man jailed for drinking at Walmart
A man drinking alcohol outside Walmart was arrested on Aug. 30. Cpl. Kimberly Barnett and officer Clay Maddox found the man sitting at a picnic table outside the store on the left side of the building in the employee break area. He appeared to be intoxicated. Barnett asked him what he was doing, and the man replied that he was using Walmart’s internet. Before him was a black plastic bag with five beers and four bottles of Fireball. There was an open can of beer on the table.
Barnett asked him if he was drinking, and he replied that he was. He said he had drunk one beer and two small bottles of the Fireball. When asked if he knew he wasn't allowed to consume alcohol in public, he replied that he knew the law. Barnett told him to call someone who could come pick him up and he tried to call several numbers, but only one person answered, and they said they couldn't get him.
Maddox then told him to stand up and that he was under arrest. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail for drinking in public.
Man with warrant arrested on square
Officer Marcus Walker arrested a man with a warrant out of Monroe County on Aug. 31. Walker ran a tag check on the man’s silver Nissan on North Lee Street at the courthouse square and learned he had no insurance. When the driver gave Walker his license, the officer found that his license was suspended and that he had a warrant. He was immediately handcuffed and turned over to jail personnel. Tracy's Towing Service took away the Nissan.
Unlicensed woman has husband pick up child before going to jail
An unlicensed woman traveling in an unregistered 2015 Ford Edge with her child was arrested by Cpl. Kimberly Barnett on Aug. 31. After Barnett ran the vehicle’s tags, she made the stop at the intersection of Harris Street and Main Street, and the driver told the corporal she was unaware the car was unregistered.
When asked for her driver’s license, the woman provided Barnett with her Guatemala ID card and an international driver's license. She didn’t have a passport to accompany the international license. Barnett told her she needed to call someone to pick up her vehicle and child. The woman called her husband, who worked just down the road.
Upon arrival of her husband, Barnett had her exit the Ford and arrested her for driving without a license and driving an unregistered vehicle. Barnett told her husband he would have to pay a cash-only bond to have her released due to her Guatemalan identification.
Collins Ridge Drive couple stealing from a neighbor
A couple on Collins Ridge Drive was arrested on Sept. 5 for burglarizing a neighbor. Cpl. Dalton Mosely was sent to a home where a man reported that his neighbors who lived just down the road were seen with items taken from his home running back to their house.
Mosely found the man and woman sitting in a gold 2001 Pontiac parked in their driveway. After a short investigation, they both were arrested and taken to jail for burglary.
Macon man charged with aggravated stalking
A 48-year-old Macon man was charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend on Sept. 7. Deputy Justyn Weaver was dispatched to a home on Kent Drive, where he met with the complainant who was with her current boyfriend. She told the deputy she was in the upstairs bedroom when she heard her ex-boyfriend's vehicle. She said she looked out the window and saw his black 2001 GMC Yukon parked behind her car in the driveway. She gave Weaver the tag number and added that the GMC had a missing taillight. After running the tag, Weaver discovered the vehicle belonged to the ex-boyfriend’s mother. Flock cameras were checked, but there was no hit.
A neighbor said the man’s GMC was in his driveway for a while before pulling behind the victim’s car. He said that when the man left, he spun gravel and drove over his grass causing around $500 in damage.
A warrant was issued against the ex-boyfriend for aggravated stalking.
Barefoot woman charged with DUI after crash
A 32-year-old unlicensed Forsyth woman involved in a single-vehicle crash on Estes Road on Sept. 8 was cited for DUI-refusal. As deputy Justyn Weaver was arriving at the accident scene, he saw a woman walking down the road with a 2009 Ford LGT CONVTNL F-150 in a ditch behind her.
Weaver took her back to the crash, and the barefoot woman told Weaver she had been driving around searching for her husband. She had minor cuts all over her arms and legs. While the deputy was making his crash report, she kept looking into the shadows of the bushes as if seeing something. Weaver asked her if she used methamphetamine, and she admitted to using prescription medication. She then mumbled a long list of medications and what she took them for. Weaver noted that one of the medicines was for pill addiction.
Due to her being barefoot and with lacerations, Weaver performed only the eye test portion of a sobriety test in which she displayed 2 out of 6 possible clues of intoxication. She refused to comply to a blood test and was taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Drunk driver won’t hang up the phone
Multiple callers reported an orange 2020 Nissan Altima failing to maintain lane on I-75 S from Johnstonville Road down to North Lee Street around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, and the 25-year-old female Douglasville driver went to jail for driving drunk.
Deputy Enrique Hogan got behind the Nissan, traveling slower than 40 mph and straddling the middle and outside lanes. Other drivers were blowing their horns and flashing lights to help identify the vehicle. Hogan activated his emergency lights, and the driver continued for about 500 feet before stopping in the emergency lane.
Hogan smelled alcohol as he asked for the woman’s license. She told him she had only one drink at a wedding in Ellenwood, and she was heading home to Douglasville. She said she had no idea where she was. She was told she was in Monroe County.
After having her exit her vehicle, the deputy noticed she could not walk without staggering. She then started calling people, telling them she had been stopped by the police and asked Hogan again where she was. Hogan asked her to end her phone call so he could continue his investigation, but she ignored his request and continued talking, trying to get someone from Atlanta to come pick her up. After asking her five more times to finish the call, Hogan arrested her for DUI, handcuffing her behind her back. She consented to a blood test after being taken to jail.