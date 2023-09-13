MoCo Badge

Driver presents Mexican ID instead of driver’s license

A man traveling at 92 mph on I-75 on Aug. 27 went to jail for driving without a license after being pulled over by officer Aubrey Walker near Tift College Drive. When Walker asked the driver for his license, he was given a Mexican identification card. He was asked to step out and was arrested for driving without a license and speeding. Comer’s Towing Service was called to remove his vehicle from the shoulder, and the man was turned over to the Monroe County jail staff for booking. 