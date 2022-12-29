Man with warrants arrested after speeding
A Macon man with outstanding warrants was arrested on Dec. 7, after Sgt. Kirk Seckinger clocked him traveling at 93 mph near Hwy. 18 on I-75 N. The 24-year-old driver in a gray 2019 Nissan Kicks pulled over on the right shoulder just past the 185-exit ramp and Seckinger could smell marijuana when he asked the driver for his license. Seckinger told him he could smell the weed and the man admitted he had smoked earlier. He also apologized for speeding.
The sergeant learned the offender’s license was suspended for failure to appear and had two warrants for his arrest from Monroe and Bibb counties. He told Seckinger he had been to court and should not be suspended. Seckinger told him to step out and that he was under arrest. After handcuffing him, Seckinger again asked about the marijuana, and the driver replied that it was in his backpack in the backseat. When asked about anything else in the vehicle he answered that there was a pistol in the cup holder area of the center console.
A large amount of marijuana packaged in several different-sized bags as if for distribution was found in the backpack. Also, less than two hundred dollars was in the bag which was given back to the offender. A Glock pistol with a round in the barrel was located exactly where the driver had stated it would be.
The vehicle was turned over to the registered owner, the driver’s mother, after she paid the wrecker driver at the scene.
The man was transported to the Monroe County Jail and charged with speeding, driving without a license and distributing marijuana.
Dog kills cat on Preakness Way front porch
A woman on Preakness Way complained to dispatch that a neighbor’s dog had killed her cat on her front porch on Dec. 10. She said this was not the first time that the dog has been aggressive, but it was the first time that it had killed something. Deputy Christopher Marsh met with the woman’s husband at the home who told him that his wife and the dog’s owner had tried to stop the dog from killing the cat but were unable to.
The dog owner told the deputy she let the dog outside to go to the bathroom when he roamed off and attacked the cat. She did not have a fence at her property to contain the dog when it was outside. She said that she tried to stop the dog but was unable to when it was attacking the cat.
She was given a citation for a leash law violation and advised to implement a solution with her dog so that it is not roaming free when it is outside.
Royal 7 clerk taken from job to jail
An employee of the Royal 7 convenience store was arrested for an outstanding warrant while on the clock on Dec. 11. Officer Jeffrey Burris was doing a store check inside the store around 2:37 a.m. when he recognized the cashier as an individual from a crime scene incident from earlier in the week and was wanted by Spalding County.
Burris asked the clerk for his ID and contacted dispatch who said the man was wanted by both the City of Griffin and Spalding County and they wanted a hold. Burris then took the clerk to the JP gas station on Hwy. 16 and turned him over to Spalding County deputies.
Drunk man loses dog then goes to jail
A man screaming out his lost dog’s name on Bolingview Road in Juliette at 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 11 was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
Neighbors called dispatch complaining that the man was screaming around the neighborhood and causing a disturbance. Deputy Christopher Marsh was sent to the area where he found the 23-year-old man screaming out his dog’s name “Chipper!” Deputies told the man he needed to stop screaming and that he was disturbing the peace. While speaking with him Marsh noticed alcohol on his person and that he was obviously drunk. He admitted to drinking and that he was trying to find his lost dog.
Deputies gave him a warning and told him that he needed to go back inside and stay quiet. He apologized and went back inside.
Deputies were soon called back out to the residence for the same incident. Marsh arrived on the scene and when he rolled down the windows, he could hear the man screaming from 500 feet away “Chipper!” repeatedly. Marsh pulled into his driveway and arrested him for disorderly conduct. He was taken to jail.
Teenage boy banned from girl’s home
Deputy Cody Maples and several other deputies responded to a burglary in progress while the complainant was updating dispatch that a male teenager was attempting to break into her house on Floyd Road on Dec. 12. When the deputies arrived, the woman told them the unknown teenager had fled towards Zellner Road. She said she believed his intention was to sneak into the home to see her juvenile daughter who was at her grandmother’s house.
Meanwhile, Investigators Jake Justice and Stephen Phipps found the teenager and returned him to the home. He told deputies he had walked from the Red Roof Inn to see the woman’s 15-year-old daughter who had been sending him enticing photos and messaging him to come over. He said he had been waiting for her mother to go to work. He was unaware that she had recently left.
The girl was returned home by her grandmother and was irate, emotional and disrespectful. She said she had messaged male teenager to come to her home because she was home alone and would be sleeping. Her mother had sent her to her grandmother’s house because of an argument after her phone was taken away.
The teenage boy was issued a criminal trespass notice and told not to return. He was then released to his mother.
Irate woman banned from Starbucks
The manager of Starbucks on Russell Parkway told Cpl. Kimberly Barnett on Dec. 13 a woman got upset at the drive- thru window because an employee wouldn’t push a button on the credit card machine which she said was against the company policy. During the dispute, the woman grabbed the keypad and, in the process, grabbed the employee’s fingers while cussing at her.
The manager said she didn’t want to press charges but wanted the woman banned from the property. She was able to give the tag number on the woman’s vehicle to Barnett.
Barnett called the woman who admitted the fight and cussing but insisted she did not grab anyone’s fingers. Barnett told her to go to the Forsyth Police Department to sign a trespass notice.
Angry man spins tires in homeowner’s yard
A woman on Meadow Drive called the police after she saw a red Chevrolet truck parked in her driveway with a man standing beside it on Dec. 15. She told officer Richard Maddox the man was talking loudly and wanted to see her son because he was going to have him locked up. She said she tried to understand what the problem was, but the man just got louder.
A man at the home walked outside and the man started shouting at him to stay away from his house or he was going to have him locked up. The man told him to leave, and the man got into his truck and drove around the back of the house then across the front yard to the street, spinning his tires in the grass and damaging the yard.
Maddox went to the man’s home on Brandywine Drive and the man admitted that he went to the home. He explained he was upset that the woman’s son kept coming onto his property and messing with his belongings. He had no proof when asked. He said he and the family had been at odds for years. He was cited for disorderly conduct and issued a criminal trespass warning.
Drunk Barnesville man busted with ecstasy pills in car
Deputy Charlie Bryson was behind a red 2018 Honda Civic near the weigh station on I-75 N on Dec. 16 when he saw the vehicle in the left lane drop off onto the left shoulder and then cross the fog line when it returned to the center lane. As it corrected, it crossed the fog line again.
Bryson activated his emergency lights, stopping the 28-year-old male driver from Barnesville on the left shoulder. The man told Bryson he didn’t have his license on him but showed him a picture of it on his phone. He admitted to drinking earlier at a party. Bryson could smell marijuana inside the rental vehicle and the man said there was about a gram.
Inside an open cigar package in the console was a small amount of marijuana and what appeared to be two ecstasy pills. There was also an open bottle of liquor in the front passenger floorboard almost empty. Another open half-empty container of alcohol was on the back floorboard and a small plastic bag of weed was in the driver’s sock.
When asked about the ecstasy pills the man said they were not his and belonged to someone else. He also stated that it was not his marijuana and that the only marijuana he had was in his sock. His eyes were bloodshot and watery, and he agreed to a field sobriety test. After much confusion during the testing, he was arrested and placed in the back of Bryson’s patrol unit. He was cited for failure to maintain lane, open container and having no driver’s license on his person. A warrant was taken against him for possession of ecstasy.
Pickup towed after unlicensed driver arrested
A white Nissan Frontier with a crack running all the way across the windshield at eye level to the driver was seen traveling east on H.G. Clarke Parkway on Dec. 17 by officer Richard Maddox. Maddox then pulled the male driver over in the Shell Station parking lot and had him step out. The man told Maddox he didn’t have a driver’s license and he was immediately handcuffed behind his back and arrested. His passengers were also unlicensed, so the pickup was towed, and the driver was taken to jail.
Woman wanted by Clayton County in custody
A Clayton County warrant was executed by officer Richard Maddox on a woman in a white Nissan Altima who was stopped in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot on Dec. 17. The woman had a male juvenile in the vehicle with her who was turned over to the woman’s fiancé after Clayton County said they wanted a hold placed on her. She was taken to jail to await a ride to Clayton County.
Pair cited for marijuana possession
Officer Richard Maddox spotted a gray Honda Accord on Shoney’s Drive at Harold G. Clarke Parkway on Dec. 17 with a paper drive-out tag and pulled the vehicle over in the Circle K parking lot. The driver was able to give insurance information and said he had not yet gotten a tag for the vehicle.
Maddox could smell marijuana coming from the car and asked the man if there was any inside. He said there was, and his female passenger reached into her pants and pulled out a clear plastic bag of weed. They were both cited for marijuana possession and released to appear on the citations.