Man with warrants arrested after speeding

A Macon man with outstanding warrants was arrested on Dec. 7, after Sgt. Kirk Seckinger clocked him traveling at 93 mph near Hwy. 18 on I-75 N. The 24-year-old driver in a gray 2019 Nissan Kicks pulled over on the right shoulder just past the 185-exit ramp and Seckinger could smell marijuana when he asked the driver for his license. Seckinger told him he could smell the weed and the man admitted he had smoked earlier. He also apologized for speeding.