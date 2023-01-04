Cracked windshield catches attention of officer; driver goes to jail
The unlicensed driver of a white Nissan Frontier was arrested after officer Richard Maddox stopped him due to a crack in his windshield on H.G. Clarke Parkway on Dec. 16.
Maddox pulled the man over in the parking lot of the Shell station and the man handed him a Georgia ID card instead of a driver’s license and Maddox had him step out of the pickup. Neither of his male passengers had a valid license either, so the vehicle was towed by Comer Wrecker Service and the driver was taken to jail.
International driver jailed for driving without a license
A driver told Forsyth police officer Richard Maddox on Dec. 17 he had an international driver’s license but didn’t have it on him after he was stopped for a canceled registration in the parking lot of J&K Services. Maddox had the male driver step out and took him to jail after removing the license plate and turning over the vehicle to a licensed driver.
Woman with warrant jailed after stop
Forsyth police officer Richard Maddox stopped a white Nissan Altima in the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on Dec. 17 after he learned the female driver had a warrant out of Clayton County when he ran her tag number. There was a young juvenile in the car with her who was turned over to the woman’s fiancé when she was taken to jail.
Pair arrested for weed in woman’s pants
A gray Honda Accord with an out-of-date drive-out tag was stopped by officer Richard Maddox in the parking lot of the Circle K on Dec. 17 and the two occupants landed in jail for marijuana possession. The male driver had insurance on the vehicle but explained that he hadn’t yet gotten a proper tag for his car.
Maddox smelled marijuana during the conversation and asked if there was any inside. The driver said there was and when Maddox asked him to hand it to him, his female passenger reached into her pants and pulled out a clear bag of marijuana. Maddox cited them both for possession and released them with a date to appear.
Driver taken to jail; family to Waffle House
A blue Honda Civic with a burned-out brake light was seen traveling west on H.G. Clarke Parkway by officer Richard Maddox on Dec. 18 and the male driver ended up in jail. The man’s wife, an infant, and a 5-year-old were also in the car. Maddox learned the driver had no insurance and after running his license, discovered it was suspended for failure to appear and an out-of-state violation.
He was taken to jail, and his young family was taken to the Waffle House on Tift College Drive.
Speeding suspended driver jailed
A black Chevrolet Cruze was speeding northbound on I-75 near Juliette Road on Dec. 18 when officer Richard Maddox clocked him doing 95 mph in the far-left lane.
Maddox made the stop near Cabaniss Road and learned the male driver had a suspended license and took him to jail. His vehicle was towed by Comer Towing & Recovery.
Suspended driver arrested for drugs
Officer Richard Maddox spotted a red Ford Focus fail to stop at a stop sign on Johnston Street before turning left onto Indian Springs Drive on Dec. 18 and the female driver went to jail on drug possession charges.
When Maddox ran her license, he learned it was suspended for failure to appear and had her step from the car. While patting her down, the officer found a bag of marijuana in her left front pants pocket. She told him there was another bag in the driver’s door and that there was a gun in a Tommy Hilfiger bag in the back seat. A clear plastic bag containing 4 edibles was also found in the vehicle.
The Focus was turned over to a valid driver and the woman was turned over to jail personnel.
Man on Xanax arrested at Walmart for carrying a concealed weapon
A man was arrested at Walmart on Dec. 20 for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Officer Dexter McCune responded to the call and found the man at the store entrance. The man admitted he had a semi-automatic firearm in his right front pocket. After securing the Mossberg MC1 9mm pistol, McCune handcuffed him and placed him in his patrol unit.
The officer noticed the suspect’s speech was slurred and asked if he was under the influence of narcotics. The man replied, “Yes, Xanax.” He was taken to jail. It became legal in Georgia to carry a gun without a permit on Jan. 1.
Man in car with suspended registration discovered to have a warrant
Officer Richard Maddox made a stop on a gray Buick Enclave traveling north on Bennett Street after running its tag and learning the registration was suspended on Dec. 20. The male driver of the Buick pulled into the Dollar General parking lot and after Maddox checked his license, he learned the man had a warrant from Monroe County for failure to appear.
He was asked to step from the vehicle, was handcuffed and taken to jail.
Two brothers fight; one goes to jail
A Brookwood Drive woman called police to report her two sons were fighting in her home on Dec. 22 and one of them was arrested for disorderly conduct.
The mother told officer Anais Benjamin one of her sons was inside trashing her house. Benjamin entered the home and asked the upset man what was wrong, and the man started yelling and cussing. He said that it was his brother’s fault that they had gotten into a fight and that his mother was also out to get him.
He then went down the hall into a bedroom while Benjamin followed him and asked him what could be done to resolve the issue. When the officer asked if he had somewhere to go for the night to cool off, the man went back to yelling and cursing.
Benjamin told to him to calm down, but he kept yelling and stated that he didn’t have anywhere to go. He then told the officer to get out of the room and give him his space. He tried to close the door on Benjamin who was standing in the doorway, so Benjamin told him to put his hands behind his back because he was under arrest. The man replied that he wasn’t under arrest and that he was going to smoke a cigarette.
After being handcuffed he was taken to jail and cited.
Woman’s stepdaughter admits to stealing pain pill
A domestic dispute was reported in a trailer park on Harold G. Clarke Parkway in the arrest of a woman on Dec. 23. The owner of the trailer told officer Arthur Musselman her stepdaughter had stolen one of her Percocet prescription pain pills. She said her stepdaughter had admitted to taking the pill and had offered to give her a $500 government check she was expecting in the mail. She said that was the amount she had to pay the last time she was short on pills because they had been stolen.
The stepdaughter had what appeared to be remnants of the pill in the corner of her mouth and the inside of her mouth was coated as if she had chewed up the pill. She initially said she hadn’t stolen any pills but then stated that she had only taken one pill.
Due to a medical condition, she was handcuffed in the front before being placed in Musselman’s patrol vehicle. A warrant for theft by taking was sworn in the presence of Judge Buck Wilder.
Man caught urinating in front of Zaxby’s
Officer Jeffrey Burris was watching traffic from the Travelodge parking lot on Cabiness Road on Dec. 23 and saw a man park his gold Mercury Grand Marquis in front of Zaxby’s, exit his vehicle and urinate beside the left rear passenger tire.
Burris drove across the street to speak with the man who wasn’t very cooperative and appeared to be extremely drunk. After cuffing the man, the officer learned his car had a suspended registration and no insurance. He was also cited for public drunkenness and public indecency, then jailed.
Woman jailed on Christmas Day for driving unregistered vehicle and weed
A woman was taken to jail around 3:30 a.m. on Christmas Day after she was stopped for a tag light violation by officer Jeffrey Burris on I-75 S just before the Tift College Drive exit ramp. After running the tag number, Burris learned the registration on the 4-door passenger car with two male passengers was suspended. Burris made a passenger-side approach and could smell marijuana as he asked the female driver for her license.
When Burris questioned the occupants about the marijuana odor, after a lot of confusion and moving around, they presented him with a small bag of weed which the deputy placed on the dashboard of his patrol unit and called Cpl. Dexter McCune for backup.
As the officers were removing the occupants from the vehicle, the backseat passenger told them he had his brother’s pistol in the back pocket of the front passenger seat.
A digital scale was found in the driver’s center console and in a black bag in the front passenger floorboard was a pair of the driver’s shoes, a silver and black Taurus G3 9mm pistol and marijuana shake.
The driver was arrested then taken to jail. Tracy’s Towing removed the car from the interstate and the passengers were taken to Waffle House to wait for a ride after being cited for marijuana possession.
Warrant executed on woman in black GMC
A female passenger in a black GMC wanted out of Butts County was turned over to jail personnel on Dec. 26. Maddox spotted the vehicle on Harold G. Clarke Parkway and the male driver pulled into the parking lot of Floyd’s Body Shop. He handed Maddox his license and when the officer asked who owned the car, a female passenger said it was hers. There were two other male passengers in the vehicle as well.
After running her information, Maddox learned she had a warrant and that Butts County wanted to place a hold. She was taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Two Byron women arrested for shoplifting from Walmart
Two women were at a self-checkout in Walmart on Dec. 28 and after scanning just one item, they would place several other items in the bag without scanning them. An employee saw them stealing, and the pair cancelled the transaction and moved to another register. When they continued shoplifting, police were called. One of the women had her two children, ages 3 and 5 years old, standing next to her.
As they left after paying for only about 5 items, they were stopped and taken to the loss prevention office. Security showed Cpl. Kimberly Barnett footage of the women stealing the items which included picture frames, clothing and an energy drink.
The mother of the children asked if she could pay for the items and be allowed to leave with her kids. The security supervisor told her she felt sorry for her, but that she had a job to do and was going to press charges.
Barnett told the mother someone was needed to pick up the children because she and and the other woman were going to jail. She told the officer she lived in Byron and had no one in the area. Barnett asked officer Richard Maddox to contact the Care Cottage until family could arrive. A woman later came from Fort Valley and took custody of the children.
Both women were taken to the Monroe County Jail with warrants for shoplifting. The total amount shoplifted came to $177.36
Drunks fighting at the Royal 7 arrested
Two drunks were fighting on the back side of the Royal 7 gas station parking lot on Dec. 28 when officer Jeffrey Burris pulled in to do a store check. The men were yelling at each other and in a clinch as Burris approached them and it appeared that one man was either trying to bite or kiss the other man. The other man was trying to get him off.
Burris separated the men, had them both sit and got their stories while waiting for other units. After reviewing store video and speaking with witnesses both individuals were arrested for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and open containers of alcohol that were found in their vehicle.
One of the drunks began cussing and yelling at Cpl. Dexter McCune and Burris because they couldn’t find his glasses. The men were tuned over to detention deputies with citations.
Pineview Drive man arrested for battery
A man on Pineview Drive was arrested on Dec. 28 after officer Dexter McCune was dispatched to the home after a domestic dispute call. The victim was in the garage crying with other witnesses when McCune arrived who told him the suspect had pushed the victim off the bed and onto the floor. He was cuffed and taken to jail with a warrant for simple battery.
Man smashes baby’s momma’s phone
Warrants were taken out on a man on Dec. 30 after Cpl. Kimberly Barnett was dispatched to a home on Kynette Street regarding a dispute. A woman at the home told Barnett that her child’s father showed up at her house and asked if he could take their daughter to school. After she let him in, he began arguing with her and grabbed her iPhone, insisting that she unlock it.
When she refused, he grabbed her by the neck and continued to squeeze harder and harder each time she refused. The woman said he finally released her neck to hit her leg and she managed to run away. He threw her phone against the wall, shattering the screen.
She then ran outside and saw some people in the road and yelled for them to call 911. The man then left in a tan Honda. She had no marks on the throat or her leg where she said she had been grabbed and hit and refused medical attention. She was told to call 911 if her child’s father returned. Warrants were signed against him for simple battery and trespassing.
Drunk driver asleep at the wheel sitting in interstate lane
After a BOLO was issued by Monroe County dispatch on a white SUV that was all over the road near High Falls Road on I-75 S around 2:02 a.m. on Dec. 31, deputy Matthew Mimbs saw the Jeep completely stopped in the right lane near North Lee Street. Mimbs found the woman driver asleep at the wheel with the car running and in drive. He knocked on the window several times before she finally woke up and he had her pull over to the shoulder.
He could smell alcohol on her breath as he asked for her license and noticed her eyes were bloodshot. He asked her how much she had to drink, and she responded, “Not a lot. Just two glasses of wine.” She then pointed at a mixed drink in her front cup holder. Mimbs asked the woman to step to the front of his patrol car and he saw a blue wristband on her right wrist. She told the deputy it was from The Roof at Ponce City Market (a cocktail bar).
After being unable to maintain her balance during a sobriety test and receiving a high positive reading for breath alcohol, she was handcuffed and taken to jail where she was cited for cited for DUI, open container and improper stopping in the roadway.
Man has trouble putting on shoes during DUI arrest
A black Ford Ranger ran 40 feet off the road on the 1800 block of Juliette Road around 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and the inebriated driver was taken to jail by Cpl. Larry Sullivan. The Juliette man told Sullivan he was fine after the one-vehicle accident but had unsteady movement and slurred speech while sitting in the pickup.
After giving the corporal his license, the man had to have help from EMTs to put on his shoes and get out the vehicle. He refused any medical treatment from EMS. He nearly fell over after getting out of the truck.
He denied drinking and refused to perform any sobriety testing. He was cited for DUI-refusal, failure to maintain lane and no seatbelt.
Dog shot after killing chickens
Deputies were sent to a home on Big Buck Trail two days in a row regarding an animal complaint once on New Year’s Eve and again on New Year’s Day. A woman told Cpl. Dalton Mosely that her neighbor’s two husky mix dogs had jumped her fence and killed 4 chickens. The chickens were still lying on the ground with multiple wounds. The woman said she chased the dogs off her property and shot one of them.
Mosely went across the street to speak with the dog owner who was tending to his wounded dog. Mosely advised the man he needed to take the dog to the vet, and he said he would. Mosely cited him under the leash law and warned him if deputies had to return, animal control would take his dogs.
Then the next day deputy Christopher Marsh was sent back out to the home and the homeowner told him the husky was out roaming again.
Marsh saw the white husky returning to his house and the dog owner said the dog had slipped out of a collar that was attached to a long line in the year. She was told to get a better fitting collar or and electric fence. She was cited and given a court date.
Intoxicated driver speeding with son in backseat
A 2019 silver Nissan Rogue was clocked at 91 mph on I-75 S near the weigh station by deputy Justyn Weaver on Jan. 2 and the male driver, who had his seven-year-old son in the back seat, went to jail for DUI, child endangerment and other charges.
The 35-year-old Stone Mountain man with bloodshot eyes told Weaver he had just left home and was headed to Macon. The deputy could smell alcohol and marijuana on the driver. He also saw an empty Bud Light bottle on the floorboard that the man gave to him along with his license.
While sitting in the passenger’s seat of the patrol vehicle he admitted to drinking the beer around an hour before being stopped. He also added several times that he knew he broke the law. A nearly empty bottle of vodka was found in the Nissan under the driver’s seat along with an open bottle of Bud Light. There was also a metal marijuana grinder with shake and marijuana in a plastic container. A THC vape pen was inside a backpack on the passenger seat.
The driver agreed to a sobriety test and after failing the eye gaze test and not being able to balance, he was deemed intoxicated and arrested. He was cited for DUI-child endangerment, DUI-refusal, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container, and speeding. The juvenile was taken to the sheriff’s office and turned over to his stepmother.