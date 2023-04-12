Driver caught with stolen checks and credit cards
A black 2023 Land Rover had already been stopped by deputy A. Thompson and Cpl. John Cochran at mile marker 190 on I-75 N when Cpl. Jaleel Brown arrived to assist with a search on Feb. 28. The 30-year-old male driver from Perry was standing handcuffed at the rear of his vehicle with the deputies.
Brown could smell marijuana in the SUV and found a bookbag filled with several cell phones and credit cards belonging to several different people. There were also two extremely realistic fake Georgia driver’s licenses with the driver’s face but with two different names. Several business checks belonging to Food Plus, LLC, as well as a traditional style typewriter suspected to be used to forge the checks were also in the Land Rover.
Brown spent the next two weeks contacting the owners of the credit cards and the Food Plus, LLC owner based out of Orlando, Fla. The business owner told him someone wrote two fictitious checks in the amount of $100 and attempted to cash them which flagged his account. He said his bank is looking into the matter. A woman who owned one of the stolen credit cards said she knew the driver and had given him Chime and Money Pass cards to pay his rent wherever he stayed. He also had her CashApp card which she knew nothing about.
Convicted felon crashes bike during high-speed chase
A Palmer, Tenn. man tried to outrun deputies on a red and black Honda CBR with a female passenger on March 24. Sgt Kevin Williams spotted the bike weaving in and out of traffic on I-75 N near mile marker 195 and when Williams got behind the 27-year-old rider the motorcycle moved over into the emergency lane trying to escape at over 135 mph. Dispatch said the tag on the bike belonged to a Harley Davidson.
Williams continued the pursuit until mile marker 212 where he called it off due to traffic conditions near Henry County. Williams then returned southbound.
The sergeant soon received a call from another deputy that the motorcycle had wrecked at mile marker 216 near Hwy. 155. Williams and deputy Enrique Hogan went to the scene and took the driver back to the Monroe County Jail where he refused medical attention. His passenger was taken to the hospital.
A Colt 22 pistol was found inside the rider’s backpack and after running his information, deputies learned he was a convicted felon. He was cited for failure to signal, following too closely, failure to maintain lane, speeding, fleeing, failure to exercise due care, driving in the emergency lane, fraudulent tag, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Shoplifting suspect banned from Dollar Store
A man was banned from the Dollar Store on North Lee Street on March 27 after management reported to officer Arthur Musselman that he was seen on surveillance footage of shoplifting items from the store.
The assistant store manager said the man who was wearing dreads took an unknown item from a shelf and put it in his bag. Musselman approached the man and told him he had been accused of stealing merchandise.
The suspect showed the officer the contents of his green bag and his pockets and nothing was found. The complainant said under the circumstances, she wanted him trespassed from the store. The man was warned not to come back on the premises or he would be arrested.
Walmart employee fired and banned from store
A Walmart manager told officer Arthur Musselman on March 28 that an employee had stolen several items from the store and wanted them banned. The stolen items included food with a total value of around $60. The former employee was cited for theft, criminally trespassed and banned from Walmart.
Unlicensed Guatemalan driver taken to jail
A man went to jail on March 29 after being stopped on Harold G. Clarke Parkway by officer Richard Maddox for an expired registration. The man had no driver’s license and handed Maddox a Guatemalan ID instead.
He was asked to step out of the car and was cuffed. None of his three passengers had driver’s licenses either so his Ford Explorer was towed by Forsyth Wrecker Service. He was turned over to Monroe County Jail personnel.
Man claims female guest takes money from his wallet
Officer Arthur Musselman responded to a call regarding a theft at a home on College street on April 1 where a male complainant told him that $170 was taken from his wallet. The man said he was sitting in his room talking to a woman visitor and when he had to use the restroom he put his wallet next to his nightstand.
He stated that when he came out the woman was hurrying out the door and when he tried to stop her, she mumbled something unintelligible and left. He became suspicious and when he checked his wallet, saw his money was gone.
The man said he is moving to Arizona in the middle of the month and will not be returning to Georgia and didn’t want to press charges, only that a report be made.
Woman bitten by guard dog
A homecare giver was bitten by a German Shepherd when she arrived at a home on Shi Road on April 3. The woman told deputy Enrique Hogan when she arrived and was getting out of her car, the homeowner’s dog lunged at her and bit her left thigh. The dog then ran off.
She said she stayed in her vehicle with three deep puncture wounds crying hysterically until the dog’s owner came outside and helped her inside the house to treat her injury.
There were signs clearly posted at the entrance of the property warning of the guard dog and that the dog will bite. The dog had been vaccinated for rabies and Monroe County Animal Control was notified of the bite.
Man claims pistol was stolen during a party
A 22-year-old Buck Creek Road man told deputy Sean Valieant on April 4 that he had a party at his house the night before and the next morning his pistol was missing. The man said around 20 people had attended the party and at one point he put his 9mm handgun valued at $200 in the bed of his pickup truck. He noticed it was missing the next morning and called deputies.
Man jailed for trespassing on mother’s property
A 50-year-old man trespassed from his mother’s Boxankle Road home was arrested after he showed up at her house appearing “drunk” on April 5. The 74-year-old woman told deputy Jason O’Steen that her son had been banging on her door and yelling and she was in fear for her safety. She said she did not want him on her property. An active criminal trespass ban has been in effect since Sept. 2020.
O’Steen went to the man’s house next door where he admitted being on his mother’s property because he wanted to get his cigarette lighter back from her. He was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Woman scammed by pine straw spreaders
An 83-year-old woman on Whittle Road reported a case of pine straw spreading fraud on April 6. The woman told deputy Jason O’Steen that two men who claimed to be with a landscaping business that placed pine straw stopped at her home on March 29. She made out a check for $1,986 after they said the job was completed but the woman is wheelchair-bound and couldn’t properly inspect their work.
The woman’s son said he met the men on her property on April 3 and they told him they hadn’t yet been paid and he also wrote them a check. This time for $1,100. He later learned they had already been paid. He told the deputy the men were in a 2000 Chevrolet pickup pulling a large trailer and said they were from Dublin.
Felon jailed for pistol possession
A convicted felon went to jail on April 7 after a stop for excessive window tint on I-75 N near High Falls Road. The driver was unable to give deputy Thomas Morgan a driver’s license, so the deputy had him step out to be handcuffed.
A black Taurus 9mm pistol was found in the man’s 2008 Hyundai Elantra and after running a check of the driver’s criminal history, it was learned he had multiple felony convictions. He was turned over to the Monroe County Jail with charges of driving without a license, no seatbelt, tint violation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Woman drives drunk to get pizza
Deputy Cody Maples was dispatched to Juliette Road near Holly Grove Road on April 7 to assist Butts County Sgt. R. Seckinger with a traffic stop involving an intoxicated 62-year-old female driver from Lincoln Park. The woman was sitting in a maroon 2021 Dodge Caravan when Maples arrived and Seckinger told him she stopped the van because it had been traveling back and forth across both lanes a travel. She said when she tried to make the stop the woman drove for a while before coming to a complete stop. The sergeant said she immediately knew something wasn’t right because the driver began eating breath mints and drinking water when she approached her vehicle.
Maple spoke with the woman whose eyes were red, puffy and bloodshot. He asked her where she worked, and she replied with slurred speech that she worked for the Department of Corrections. She was making rapid, jerking motions with her head and mouth while rapidly chewing gum as she talked.
When asked if she takes any medications, she stated she’s “never had this happen before.” She then started mumbling and avoiding the deputy’s questions. She also told Maples, “This is scaring me.” She said she had been cleaning since 9 a.m. until her husband wanted a pizza and she was headed to Papa John’s. When asked if she knew where she was, she stated Old Juliette Road but then said it had something to do with Juliette Road. She was asked where she was coming from, and she said she would have to look up the address. While speaking with Maples, her foot slipped, and she nearly fell over.
She said she could not walk a straight line or blow straight. She said she would always blow positive. While preparing for the sobriety test, she had to be held upright. After failing the roadside test, and timing out on the breathalyzer, she refused to consent to a blood test. She was turned over to jail staff for DUI-refusal. Her van was towed by Watt’s Towing Service.
Hwy. 74 home burglarized
The garage door to a Hwy. 74 home was reported damaged after a burglary on April 7. Sgt. Nicholas Ortiz was dispatched to the home along with deputy John Bogdan where a woman, her husband, and the woman’s mother told the deputies no one lived at the residence and the last time they checked the property was a month ago.
They had of a list of missing items which included a patio set (table and 2 swivel rockers), a wedding dress, a Jones County portable radio valued at $1,000, a $700 riding lawn mower, a $200 pressure washer, a battery charger worth $75, a $300 flatscreen TV, a .45 caliber pistol valued at $150 and an antique wash bucket tub worth $125. The damage to the garage door was estimated to be $200.
Man arrested after urinating in park
A 62-year-old Forsyth man was cited for public indecency on April 7. Officer Jeffrey Burris was locking the restrooms at Kynette Park around 7 p.m. and as he rounded the corner heading towards the ladies’ restroom at the rear of the building, he noticed the man standing at the far end facing the building.
As Burris got closer to the man, he noticed that he was urinating against the wall while there were 6-8 children playing at the playground. Burris handcuffed the man, took him back around the building and gave him a seat in the rear passenger seat of his patrol car. He was taken to the Monroe County jail.
Baby’s daddy fights the police
A woman living at Forsyth Gardens Apartments called the police on April 8 complaining that her child’s father took her child and would not return the child. Cpl. Bruce Hughley and officer Jeffry Burris were dispatched to the complex.
Hughley spoke with the woman in her apartment while Burris found the baby’s father with the child in the parking lot and escorted them to Building G. The man told the mother to come down and get the child, but she refused and demanded that he take the child upstairs. The man refused and started to run away with the child in his arms.
Burris stopped him and officer Taylor grabbed the child. When Burris went to arrest the father, the man began to fight him, and they fell to the ground.
By the time Hughley was able to get to the scene, the man fled on foot and Hughley deployed his taser. At least one prong made contact, but it had no effect.
Warrants were taken out on the man for obstruction.
Barnesville woman caught shoplifting
A 36-year-old Barnesville woman went to jail on April 8 for skip-scanning at Walmart. Cpl. Bruce Hughley answered the call where he found the woman sitting in the loss prevention control office where an employee said she had caught her shoplifting. She told Hughley the woman would scan one item and then place several others in the bag without scanning. After the receipt was checked, was learned that she had stolen $146.12 worth of items including pork chops, chicken breasts and other food. She also took spray paint and an eighteen-foot-section of parachute cord. A warrant was signed against her for shoplifting.