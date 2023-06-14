Man arrested on warrants, wife banned from home
A man was arrested, and a woman was banned from a Jeffrey Way home on May 28. Warrants were executed by deputy William Jackson and Sgt. Thomas Haskins on a man with active warrants in both Monroe and Spalding counties and took him to jail. The homeowner said he also wanted the man’s wife barred from the property.
Forsyth woman jailed for driving high on drugs
A BOLO followed a 2017 Chevrolet Spark as it traveled from Henry County to Butts County to Monroe County where the 35-year-old female was finally stopped by Sgt. Wade Kendrick just south of the weigh station on May 28.
The Forsyth woman appeared to have a “1000-yard stare” look on her face when Kendrick asked for her license. She told him she was going to Gainesville even though she was traveling southbound. She was asked to step out.
She denied drinking but had taken medication a few hours earlier.
She agreed to a sobriety test and showed signs of being heavily intoxicated. She was charged with failure to maintain lane and DUI-drugs.
Forsyth man drives up drunk to roadblock
A 42-year-old Forsyth man was arrested on May 28 after he was drunk at a road safety check. The roadblock was set up on Hwy. 41 N near mile marker 5. Around 1 a.m. the man pulled up in his 2008 Chevrolet Impala.
Deputy Justyn Weaver approached the driver who admitted to drinking some 12-ounce cans of Bud Light and one shot of liquor. After agreeing to and miserably failing a road sobriety test, he registered high on a breath test. He was cited for DUI.
Sisters go to jail after fight
Two sisters were arrested on May 29 after a confrontation at a home on Keith Drive. Cpl. Dalton Mosely was dispatched to the home where he spoke with the sisters and their mother. The older sister, 51, from Flovilla, told Mosely that she had gone to the home to see her father who was in bad health. She said when she arrived her younger 30-year-old sister was blocking the doorway. They exchanged words and she said her sister said she was going to punch her, so she hit her first in the eye. The older sister had no injuries, but her shirt was ripped at the neck.
The younger sister told Mosely, she had been having issues with her sister and didn’t want her in the home. She said her sister tried to push her way in and they got into a fight.
Both sisters were taken to jail for disorderly conduct.
Norfolk Southern employee arrested for DUI
A 2010 Nissan Versa driven by a 43-year-old McDonough man approached deputy Justyn Weaver on Hwy. 87 doing 84 mph on May 30 and the driver was later arrested for DUI.
After making a stop in Butts County, Weaver noticed the man’s eyes were glossy and he could smell alcohol. He needed to use his car for balance after he was asked to step out and told the deputy he was going to work at Norfolk Southern. When asked if he had been drinking, he looked at the ground and said no. He agreed to a roadside sobriety test which he failed.
While in the rear of Weaver’s patrol unit, the man was allowed to use his cell phone to call his boss at the railroad. Weaver asked him to put the phone on speaker and overheard him tell his boss his car broke down. He also called his wife and told her not to freak out, but he was arrested and needed to be bonded out. He was cited by Butts County for DUI-refusal and speeding.
Young bike rider tries to run from law
A 16-year-old motorcycle rider was slightly injured after he crashed running from Sgt. Kirk Seckinger on May 30. Seckinger was headed south on Hwy. 42 when a 2018 Kawasaki approached him doing 78 mph. The sergeant turned around and tried to make a stop, but the driver accelerated. He then slowed to make a U-turn but continued northbound when Seckinger maneuvered his patrol unit to block the bike.
The juvenile then headed towards Butts County at 105 mph, passing in no-passing zones and driving to the left of the center line. Once in Butts County, at the intersection of Hwy. 42 and Hwy. 87, the rider changed direction and headed back south, reaching speeds over 100 mph.
At Collier Road, the driver turned left and headed towards Forsyth. He then turned right onto Russell Parkway and headed toward Walmart. He drove through the parking lot and then towards the exit where deputies were blocking the exits. He then drove through Popeyes’ parking lot, jumped the curb, went down the grass embankment, and onto Russell Parkway where he hit a curb and crashed.
He told deputies that his shoulder hurt and was taken to the hospital in the back of a patrol car. Seckinger called the boy’s father and informed him what had happened. Once the driver was cleared from the hospital, he was released to his adult sister. A delinquency complaint was filed, and the rider was cited.
Unlicensed driver using wrong tags
Officer Colt Taylor ran the tags on a Chevrolet Blazer and the information came back that the tags belonged on a PT Cruiser on May 30 and the driver was found to be unlicensed.
The driver told Taylor he had just bought the vehicle from a guy in Warner Robins and had not been able to get the tag. After running his information, Taylor learned the man had a suspended license and cited him.
Days Inn guest had warrant
A guest of The Days Inn on Russell Parkway ran a stop sign on June 2 and after a traffic stop by officer Marcus Walker, was taken to jail on an active warrant. The man told Walker he was a guest at the hotel where the stop was made, and his vehicle was left locked in the parking lot while he was taken to jail.
Woman destroys girlfriend’s clothing
A guest at Americas Best Value Inn on Frontage Road received a court date for trespassing from Cpl. Kimberly Barnett on June 3. Barnett responded to a call where a woman told her that her girlfriend threw bleach on her clothes and destroyed them.
The girlfriend admitted that she poured bleach on her clothing but had offered to pay for them. At first, the victim said that she didn’t want to press charges but after looking through her clothes, she changed her mind.
Since the girlfriend had her two children with her, Barnett only cited her for criminal trespass and gave her a court date.
Drunk man asleep at wheel at Quik Trip
A man was found asleep at the wheel with the motor running while parked at a gas pump at Quik Trip on H.G. Clarke Parkway by officer Colt Taylor on June 3. The man woke up when Taylor instructed him to turn off his vehicle and hand over the keys. The officer saw an open Coors Light in the cupholder and had the man step out.
The man used his vehicle to keep his balance. Inside the vehicle, a cigarette box was found with marijuana inside, and there was a pill bottle with hydrocodone pills.
He was given a blood test at the Monroe County Hospital then taken to jail and charged with marijuana possession and DUI.
Irate neighbor jailed for trespassing
A couple on Hopewell Road complained to Cpl. Tyler Rodgers on June 4 that their neighbor pulled behind their vehicle in his Chevrolet Silverado and began yelling at them and beating on the car window. When he left, he struck a tree and hit their lawn mower damaging the front grill.
Rodgers found the neighbor standing in the driveway next door. The man told him people had been on his property in the past and went into his house. He said he saw lights and thought it was on his property. His statement made little sense to Rodgers. When asked about hitting the mower, he said it was “b-llsh-t”. He was taken to jail.
Driver restrained after overturning van
The report of a single-car accident sent deputy Hannah Hile to the intersection of Dames Ferry Road and Camellia Drive on May 27 where she found a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country van overturned in a ditch.
The 31-year-old female driver was nearby on the ground, squirming to free herself from the grip of her father who had arrived to help. She was screaming, “I can’t do this! Where’s the girls? Oh my God! The girls! Where are my kids?’
Her father tried to calm her, “Listen to me. You do not have any kids. You have dogs and they are at home.” For a moment the woman became still then said, “What the f**k? How did this happen?”
Hile asked the father if she was on medication, and he replied he would have to call her mother to find out. Suddenly, the woman jumped up and tried to run into the road as traffic was passing. Hile grabbed her and put her in her father’s pickup truck. She recognized the vehicle and said, “This looks familiar. Truck.” Her father told Hile his daughter had been at his home three miles away on Dames Ferry Road before the crash and that she had come to town on the night before for graduation night. Hile smelled alcohol on her and asked him if he had seen her drinking. He answered that he hadn’t but said that she does drink.
EMS arrived and when Hile told the driver they would be checking her out the woman began shouting, “No! We gotta go. I’m fine. We gotta go!” She then pulled her father towards her and started walking back towards the road. Suddenly, she ran to the overturned van and grabbed a bag of miscellaneous medications. EMS took her to the ambulance where Hile tried to read her the implied consent notice but the woman’s yelling, screaming, kicking, and shoving were taken as a refusal and no sobriety test was performed. She was restrained and taken to the Medical Center.
An arrest warrant was taken against the woman for DUI-refusal, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.