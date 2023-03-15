Motorcycles flee deputy at 160 mph
A black 2007 Kawasaki ZX1000D was one of two motorcycles that were the subject of a BOLO on Feb. 23 and the 45-year-old male driver from Jonesboro was charged with fleeing while the other rider fled on foot.
Monroe County deputy Anthony Thompson was on the right shoulder of I-75 just north of North Lee Street when the bikes sped past him. The tags on the bikes were obscured. The motorcycles “punched it” and took off quickly reaching speeds up to 160 mph. The men’s driving was extremely reckless, going in between vehicles, changing lanes without signaling, cutting off vehicles and driving on the shoulder.
At mile marker 195 Thompson stopped his pursuit after they sped to half a mile ahead of him.
Cpt. Duncan later spotted the motorcycles and began another pursuit towards the interstate on High Falls Road. They crossed into Lamar County and just north of Harper Road, the motorcycles lost control in the sharp curve and wrecked. The driver of the Kawasaki was taken into custody while the other driver fled on foot into the woods. Deputies searched the area with no success and discontinued the search.
It was learned that the runaway rider was the captured man’s brother but he wouldn’t give his name.
The man told deputies that he and his brother were members of a motorcycle club and have an app on their phones that informs all members of when someone is in a wreck and their location. He said that someone would arrive shortly to pick up the other driver.
Both motorcycles were removed by Watts Towing.
Pregnant woman cited for disorderly conduct
A pregnant woman was cited for disorderly conduct on Feb. 23 after she had an altercation with another woman on Towaliga South Road just after midnight. Monroe County deputy Sean Valieant was dispatched to a Blount Road home where he met with the male complainant and female victim. The woman told Valieant that she was hanging out with the suspect’s baby daddy when she approached her vehicle and started arguing with her. She said she then struck her in the face. The deputy took photos of her injuries.
Valieant then went to the suspect’s home where the woman admitted to arguing and hitting the other woman. The woman, who was nine months pregnant, was cited for disorderly conduct.
Florida man jailed for suspended license
A 27-year-old West Park, Fla., man was jailed on Feb. 23 after he was stopped in his 2021 Nissan Kicks for failing to maintain lanes on I-75 N near the Hwy. 18 exit.
Sgt. Thomas Haskins could smell burned marijuana coming from the vehicle.
A small amount of pot was found in the Nissan. The driver was arrested and taken to jail for driving on a suspended license and failure to maintain lane. Two passengers were released.
Couple steals $5,000 from Walmart
A woman used sleight of hand to steal around $5,000 cash from Walmart on Feb. 23. Paula Walter told officer Arthur Musselman the theft happened around 3 p.m. on Feb. 20.
Walter said a young man and young woman went to the customer service counter and purchased $7,000 worth of money orders and while the cashier was counting the money, the woman was able to steal the cash as it was on the counter. The cashier did not recount the money and was unaware of the theft.
Driver with suspended license jailed for DUI
Forsyth officer Richard Maddox took a drunk driver off the streets on Feb. 25. He saw a green Chevrolet Tahoe traveling west on Main Street being driven by a male driver he recognized to have a revoked license. Maddox activated his emergency lights and the man yielded on Phelps Street.
The officer smelled alcoholic beverage on the driver and he was immediately handcuffed. He was turned over to jail personnel.
Unlicensed driver jailed after Lee Street stop
A 67-year-old man went to jail for traffic citations after he was stopped in his Chevrolet Silverado on Lee Street by Forsyth officer Richard Maddox on Feb. 25. The driver told Maddox he didn’t have his license on him and gave him his name. Dispatch said the vehicle’s registration was expired and the driver had no insurance and his license was suspended. He was handcuffed and taken to jail.
Freightliner stolen from Lee Street Shell
A bobtail tractor was reported stolen from behind the North Lee Street Shell Station on Feb. 25. The owner of the vehicle told officer Richard Maddox he saw the 2012 Freightliner Cascadia parked there on Feb. 24 around 8 p.m. He said his partner rode by at around 8 a.m. the next day and it was not there.
“Middle Bay Trans Pooler, Ga.” was displayed on the fuel tanks on either side and the letters “BJEC” are printed in 2-inch letters on the doors. The truck has an Indiana apportioned license plate. It was entered into the system as stolen by dispatch.
Woman causes ruckus at Al’s Market, drives away drunk
Cpl. Barnett and officer Richard Maddox were dispatched to 275 North Lee Street Al’s Market in reference to a civil disturbance on Feb. 26 and a 26-year-old woman was jailed for DUI and traffic citations.
When Barnett arrived, she saw the woman leave Al’s parking lot turning north on Lee Street. The woman drove her silver Honda CRV across all lanes without signaling and turned left into the parking lot at 270 North Lee Street.
Maddox joined Barnett and could smell alcohol as he approached the woman who had bloodshot eyes. She was visibly upset and crying. She admitted to the officers that she had been drinking around 2-3 hours earlier. Barnett left to speak with the clerk at Al’s Market while Maddox checked the woman for intoxication.
He had her turn her baseball hat to the rear so he could check her eyes and she was swaying from side to side and even took a step back to steady herself. During the one-leg stand test, she began to cry and plead that she had done nothing wrong at Al’s Market. Maddox tried to calm her, but she could not focus on any other tests. She was arrested for DUI and seated in Maddox’s patrol car.
Barnett watched a video of the woman’s interaction with the female clerk at Al’s Market. She saw that the woman asked for a cigarillo but then told the clerk she did not have the money. The clerk told her if she did not have the money, she could not purchase the cigarillo. The woman then began arguing with the clerk and hits the plexiglass hanging over the counter then walks out the door while insulting the clerk. She then re-entered the store and again belittled the clerk and walked back out. She was turned over to jail personnel.
Driver with learner’s permit learns to pull over
A gray Nissan Versa was seen by officer Richard Maddox on Feb. 26 stopped at the red light at Patrol Road and Harold G. Clarke Pkwy. well past the stop line. When the light changed the car turned left and Maddox activated his emergency lights and siren. The Nissan then continued to the 185 southbound entrance ramp and got on the interstate staying in the right lane at 70 mph.
Maddox alternated his siren and motioned for the vehicle to pull over, but the man continued while looking in his rearview mirror at Maddox several times. He finally pulled over on the right shoulder at Rumble Road.
The man told Maddox he saw his emergency lights but did not know he was supposed to stop. He provided a learner’s permit, and Maddox asked him to turn the vehicle off and hand him the keys which he did after being asked several times.
He was then handcuffed and taken to jail for failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and violation of license restrictions. The Nissan was removed by Watts Towing Service.
Man harasses bank teller
Inv. Yalonda Mercer was called to The Persons Banking Company at 88 North Lee Street on Feb. 27 regarding a 61-year-old Macon man who had been harassing one of the female bank tellers.
It was reported that the man has brought unwanted gifts, including explicit notes written inside a card, money, a plant, and a balloon to the tell. Employees said he continues to come by the bank for reasons other than doing banking business.
He also reportedly walked through the drive-thru on more than one occasion, then briefly entered the bank lobby. He has also driven his girlfriend’s vehicle through the drive-thru while harassing the bank teller.
Woman with warrant smoking meth at Walmart
A report of three people smoking meth at Walmart in the outside employee break area sent officer Arthur Musselman to the store on Feb. 27. He encountered two women and a male juvenile standing beneath a metal canopy on the left side of the parking lot and asked for identification.
One of the women handed Musselman an ID card but the other woman nor her son could provide ID. After running the woman’s name, the officer learned the woman had a warrant and she was turned over to Monroe County deputies for booking.
Florida man busted for weed
A gray 2012 Dodge Charger with no tag lights passed Sgt. Thomas Haskins on I-75 S just after midnight on Feb. 28 and he made the stop near North Lee Street. The smell of marijuana was emitting from the car that had a male passenger. Haskins asked the 24-year-old male driver from Florida to step and asked if there was any weed inside. The man admitted had a “blunt.”
Deputies Cody Maples and Bogdon removed the passenger and found a marijuana cigarette in the front seat and a large bag in the trunk with 2.2 ounces of marijuana. The driver claimed possession of all the weed and was taken to the Monroe County Jail. The Charger was released to the passenger.
Truck driver shoplifts computer from Walmart
A semi-truck driver got away with stealing a laptop and computer accessories from Walmart on Feb. 28. Employees told officer Arthur Musselman that a man wearing khaki pants and a black sweatshirt stole a laptop computer, cables, a laptop case, and a media case, and left the store.
The suspect then got into a white Cascadia Freightliner with an attached 53-foot white trailer and exited the parking lot, no tag number was available.
Pair in jail after power struggle
A literal power struggle between a man and woman at a Ham Road home sent them both to jail on Feb. 28. Sgt. Thomas Haskins and Cpl. Larry Sullivan answered the disturbance call and found the 29-year-old woman inside her red Ford Ranger screaming at the 36-year-old man. After deputies separated the pair and calmed them down, the woman told them she asked the man to help start her truck and when he refused, she went inside her house and unplugged his camper from an outlet.
After she cut off the power to the camper, the man became upset and ripped all the breakers out of the breaker box attached to her home. In retaliation, she grabbed a hammer and broke out the driver-side headlight of his camper.
The man gave deputies the exact same story and admitted that he did rip out the breakers. Before the pair was taken to jail, the man was given the opportunity to replace the breakers. Both were charged with disorderly conduct.
Drunk driver found asleep on I-75 shoulder
Dispatch advised deputy Cody Maples to be on the lookout for a white 2008 Nissan Altima driving recklessly and speeding on I-75 S near the weigh station around sunrise on March 1. Maples found the car stopped on the shoulder at Johnstonville Road with the 22-year-old intoxicated Macon driver asleep behind the wheel of the running vehicle.
The driver’s side window was partially rolled down and music was playing from the car’s radio when Maples approached and loudly announced his presence and asked if the man was okay. After receiving no response, he then began to loudly bang on the roof of the Nissan and the driver eventually woke up but seemed disoriented. He reached to turn down the music but stuck his hand several inches above the radio and fumbled with several dials on the control compartment. After more than a minute, he finally figured it out and was able to lower the volume.
He told Maples that he stopped on the shoulder because he needed to use the restroom. Maples was immediately overcome by the odor of alcohol on his breath and asked him to exit the vehicle. He swayed and stumbled all the way to the rear.
He stated that he was drinking cranberry and vodka and that he was returning from a pub called Bulldogs in Buckhead. His speech was slow, slurred, and drawn out. His eyes were puffy, watery, and bloodshot.
He gave two preliminary breath samples and registered a high positive for breath alcohol content both times. He failed a field sobriety test and was jailed for DUI and driving without a license.
Driver with warrant jailed while passenger with warrant released
The female passenger in a white Nissan Altima traveling with her 5-year-old son narrowly missed going to jail while the driver was locked up for active warrants on March 1. Forsyth officer Richard Maddox saw the Nissan traveling west on Main Street and found the vehicle’s registration was suspended and had no valid insurance. The driver yielded on Jones Street for the stop and told Maddox he didn’t have a driver’s license on him but that he had an Ohio license. Maddox ran his information through Georgia and Ohio and learned the man’s license was suspended for child support obligations numerous times out of Georgia and he was unlicensed from Ohio. He also had an active warrant from Twiggs County for a probation violation. He was asked to step out of the Nissan, handcuffed and seat belted in the backseat of Maddox’s patrol unit.
After running the passenger’s ID, the officer discovered she had an active warrant from Fort Valley Police for traffic violations. The warrant was confirmed but the agency declined to extradite. She was released and told to take care of the warrant. Cpl. Kimberly Barnett took her and her son to another location to wait for someone to pick them up. The vehicle was towed by Mid-Ga Wrecker.
Teen arrested after running away from home
A young woman was arrested after her mother complained to deputy Enrique Hogan on March 1 that the 17-year-old girl was planning to run away from home as soon as she got the chance. The mother wanted advice about what she should do.
Hogan asked the teen why she wanted to run away from home, but she didn’t really provide a reason. Her mother said it was because she feels she is an adult and didn’t want to obey rules.
Hogan explained to the girl the consequences of making a bad decision which will affect the rest of her life. She informed Hogan she was a member of the Mary Persons ROTC and wanted to enlist in the military. Soon after Hogan left the home, he was called back to the home because the girl packed a bag of clothing and left home on foot. He found her walking south along Hwy. 41 between mile markers 4 and 5. She told him she wasn’t going anywhere in particular but wanted to go to a group home.
Hogan arrested and charged her for loitering along a public road. She was cuffed, taken to jail and given a court date.
Man banned from Royal 7
A female clerk at the Royal 7 convenience store on Cabiness Road called the police on March 2 after a man became upset because he was told to put his lotto numbers on a lottery slip. She told Cpl. Bruce Hughley she asked him to leave after he called her a name, but he refused.
The man said he was at the store to play his lottery and thought that the cashier was rude when he was refused service. Hughley told him that the store had the right to refuse him service. He was given a trespass notice.
Wanted Lizella woman busted for meth
Inv. Shania Hawkins recognized the male driver of a silver 2014 Toyota failing to maintain lane on North Lee Street on March 2, knew that he had a suspended license due to misssing child support, and lit up her emergency lights. The Lizella driver continued until turning left into the Castleberry Drugs parking lot where he immediately exited his vehicle.
In the front passenger seat was a male passenger who also had a suspended license and in the backseat was a 35-year-old Lizella woman with a hoodie covering her head. Hawkins asked her to remove her hood and when she refused, Hawkins told her to step out. She then took off the hoodie and was identified as a woman known to have an active warrant out of Monroe County for a probation violation.
In the backseat, a black bookbag was found with a small baggie of methamphetamine, a needle and a small rolled-up baggie of marijuana. Even though the bag contained all the woman’s personal items, she denied ownership. Deputy Teldric Middlebrooks took the woman to jail where she was charged with methamphetamine possession, marijuana possession and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Cpl. Jaleel Brown arrived to serve a warrant on the driver. Mid-Georgia Towing took away the car.
Drunk woman gets her wish to go to jail
A 41-year-old woman was arrested for disorderly conduct after she threw a man’s belongings around a Pats Pointe home on March 2. Deputy Cory Adkins was dispatched to the disturbance where he met a man who said the woman was drunk and was throwing things which included items that were on his nightstand.
When Adkins spoke with the woman who was drinking a Corona in the bedroom she said, “Just take me to jail. I did it.” Adkins returned to speak with the man to see if they could separate for the night until she sobered up. Suddenly, the woman came running out yelling and cussing, “He ain’t nothing but a b**ch! Just take me to jail!” Adkins did just that.
Man with warrant goes to jail after speeding
Cpl. Larry Sullivan clocked a 2018 Malibu doing 99 mph on I-75 N on March 3 around 5:30 a.m. and made a stop near the weigh station. The driver handed Sullivan his driver’s license and stated he knew he was speeding. His excuse was that he was late for work at Dollar General.
The corporal learned the driver had a warrant out of Bibb County for failure to appear. The man said that it had already been taken care of and that he shouldn’t have a warrant. Even so, Bibb County said the warrant was valid and they wanted to place a hold. The driver was cuffed and taken to jail.
After taking down pole and striking 6 vehicles, woman flees on foot
A blonde woman speeding down West Main Street on March 4 took off on foot after crashing her vehicle into a fence, knocking down a telephone pole, and damaging 6 other vehicles. Officer Jeffrey Burris reported the woman drove into the front yard of a home on West Main Street and hit a 6-foot wooden privacy fence and a 4x4 post was knocked loose and struck the passenger side fog light of a 1986 Honda Accord.
The woman then went another 3-5 feet before striking a telephone pole shearing it off at ground level and taking the transformer and lines to several homes down to the ground.
Her car then veered towards a black Chevy Tahoe and smashed into its right rear and spun it to the left. Debris from that impact also damaged another car’s driver’s side door, quarter panel and hood.
The woman continued eastbound striking a red 1994 Chevy Silverado that was parked in a front yard and yet another vehicle parked in the street.
After the final impact, the woman tried several times to start her car but finally gave up and fled east on foot. Police were unable to find her.