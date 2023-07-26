Homeless driver charged with hit-and-run
A silver 2010 Honda Civic driven by a 46-year-old homeless woman was the subject of a hit-and-run BOLO on July 1. The woman was arrested by Cpl. Dalton Mosely after he spotted the vehicle near Johnstonville Road.
When Mosely asked the driver about being in an accident, she said she didn’t know what he was talking about. She said she was involved in an accident in Bibb County in May and showed him the report and pictures. Mosely looked over the document and saw damage to her car that wasn’t included in the report.
The homeless woman was charged with hit-and-run.
Macon man drunk at interstate crash
A two-vehicle interstate crash around 10:30 p.m. on July 9 resulted in the arrest of a 58-year-old Macon man for DUI-refusal and other charges. Deputy Justyn Weaver was dispatched to the accident on I-75 S near Johnstonville Road and found a gray 2022 Dodge Challenger blocking the fast lane and a second vehicle in the right ditch.
The driver of the Challenger was behind the wheel with a Seagram’s Extra Dry Gin bottle between his legs. There was another bottle on the floorboard. Weaver could smell alcohol and saw that the man’s eyes were glossy.
The deputy waited until the man was in the ambulance before reading him his rights and questioning him. The driver said he was rear-ended in the fast lane and “them Mexicans” hit him. There were no Hispanics on the scene nor was there any rear-end damage to his car.
He told Weaver he rated himself as a “one” on a 0-10 impairment scale. He said he had stopped drinking at 6 p.m. and had only consumed two shots. He failed the eye portion of the sobriety test, and the walk portion wasn’t performed because he was in the ambulance. During the breath test, he put the straw in his mouth but would not blow. He also refused to submit to a blood test.
He was placed under non-custodial arrest and taken to Atrium Hospital. He was charged with DUI-refusal, speeding and following too closely. The Challenger was turned over to Mid-Georgia Towing Service.
Irate customer wants money back
A customer at Al’s Market on North Lee Street complained to officer William Rodriquez on July 9 that the female clerk did not return his $20 for a purchase he no longer wanted.
The clerk told Rodriquez the customer had been verbally disrespectful and wanted to buy condoms. Even though he had been rude she still rang up the condoms and he gave her a $20 bill. The man then told her he wanted his money back because he no longer wanted the condoms. She said she then refunded the complainant his money.
The man agreed with what the woman had said except he said she didn’t return the money. The clerk said there was a video of the transaction, but she didn’t have access. Rodriquez said he would file an incident report and forward it to an investigator who would be contacting both parties.
The clerk said she wanted the man banned from the store and as Rodriquez was telling him he was being trespassed the man began to raise his voice demanding his money. Rodriquez told him not until the case was investigated and the man left the property.
Drunk man arrested after interfering with police
An intoxicated man was cited after interfering with officer Dexter McCune who had responded to a disturbance call at Americas Best Value Inn at 130 North Frontage Road on July 9.
Two women were in the middle of an argument when McCune arrived and the man started interfering with the officer while he was trying to do his job, refusing to let one of the women speak. McCune asked him to step back so he could conduct his investigation. The man was drinking from a white cup filled with an alcoholic beverage.
After being asked to step back several times, the man continued interfering, so he was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Naked woman on Wilder Drive taken to hospital
A screaming woman was lying naked over the front railing of a home on Wilder Drive around 5:45 a.m. on July 10 when deputy Cody Maples responded to a call from neighbors. The 27-year-old woman refused to speak with Maples and continued to shriek and scream for several minutes. Suddenly she fell from the railing and landed on her feet ten feet below.
She then tried to run away but Maples took her to the ground and told her again that he was there to help. While waiting for an ambulance the woman began to slap parts of her body while screaming about bugs and snakes being on her. After several minutes, Maples helped her to her feet and escorted her to his patrol vehicle. Once inside the car, she continued to complain that bugs and snakes were on her. Deputy Joshua Warren and EMS arrived to assist but EMS said that because she was irate and acting erratic, they couldn’t help. Warren and Maples then removed her from the patrol car to handcuff her and transport her to Atrium. Hospital police were on standby to help.
On the way to the hospital, she continued her erratic behavior and shouted several times that she wanted someone to end her life.
Warrants were taken against the woman for public indecency, trespassing and obstruction.
Woman without insurance cited and released
A woman driving a blue Honda Civic without insurance north on Lee Street on July 11 was cited by officer Richard Maddox. She told the officer she had forgotten to pay last month’s premium after she stopped in Castleberry’s parking lot. She was cited and released to appear in court. Her vehicle was towed by Comer Wrecker Service.
Macon man jailed for drugs after interstate stop
Cpl. Jaleel Brown spotted a darkly tinted 2010 Honda Accord on I-75 S on July 11 and after a stop, a 43-year-old Macon man was taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Brown pulled alongside the vehicle to get a better look at the two occupants and could make out the ponytail of a female driver and the silhouette of a male passenger who was laid back in the seat and appeared to be asleep.
The corporal activated his emergency lights and the Honda pulled over on the left shoulder just south of Hwy. 18. While waiting for the woman’s driver’s license, Brown noticed the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the car. The passenger remained laid back in the seat and refused to look at Brown. There was a trail of leafy specks of marijuana from the top of his shirt down to his pants. He appeared nervous and Brown could see his fast pulse on his neck.
The driver told Brown the vehicle belonged to the passenger who provided insurance documents. He said he had the car for five to six years and Brown told him he needed to consider finding a company to lighten up the tint on the Honda. Brown added that he would issue the driver a warning for a tint violation.
Outside the car, the driver asked Brown, “I get the warning?” Brown told her she was the one driving so she was the one who gets the warning. When asked where they were coming from, she said, “Macon, oh well, we just left Lawrenceville.” When Brown asked her what they were doing in Lawrenceville, she stated, “My brother lives up there.” When asked how long they were up in Lawrenceville, she repeated the question back to the corporal, and responded “Uh, we stayed a couple of hours!”
Brown then went to speak with the passenger and reiterated that the windows were very dark and that he needed to get it changed. The passenger still had marijuana flakes on his white shirt and was extremely nervous. He was shaking while looking down at his cell phone and could barely look up at Brown. When asked where they were coming from, he answered in a very low tone and acted as if he didn’t want to speak with the corporal. He finally answered that they were coming from Atlanta from visiting the driver’s brother. Brown asked how long they were there, and the man spoke in such a low voice that he couldn’t be heard. He was asked to repeat himself and stared at his phone while answering that they had left earlier.
Deputy Enrique Hogan arrived and removed the passenger from the Honda and the man was very jumpy and all over the place. The deputy took him back to Brown’s vehicle and even after taking the search position, he could not stop moving. Hogan asked him about the flakes on his shirt ad the man claimed they were from a Black and Mild cigar. Hogan then placed him in his patrol car.
Brown removed the keys from the ignition and opened the trunk where he found several work tools and an unsecured speaker box. Brown couldn’t reach behind it, so he moved to the backseat and unlocked the center seat partition leading to the trunk. There he found a black trash bag with a vacuum-sealed bag filled with suspected marijuana. There was also a white Ziplock edibles bag. Inside the bag of edibles was a golf ball-sized plastic baggie filled with suspected cocaine as well as two more vacuum-sealed baggies with more cocaine. A firearm and 4 cell phones were also found in the vehicle. There were 11 ounces of suspected powder cocaine, 2 pounds of suspected marijuana, 9 grams of suspected ecstasy and 5-6 grams of suspected crack cocaine inside the car. It was also learned that the man was a convicted felon.
Sgt. Chris Sherell arrived to take the man to the Monroe County Jail and while the deputies were removing him from Hogan’s vehicle, Hogan noticed a pill bottle stuffed in the crack of the backseat filled with suspected crack cocaine.
While at the jail, the man told deputies that the woman did not have anything to do with the drugs found in the Honda and she was released on a warning for the window tint. The man was charged with trafficking in cocaine, distributing marijuana, possession of crack cocaine, possession of ecstasy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.