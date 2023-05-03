Macon man jailed for fleeing Monroe County deputy
A Macon man was jailed for fleeing on April 11 after Sgt. Chris Sherrell tried an interstate traffic stop on a black 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 near mile marker 177. The 25-year-old driver moved over to the right shoulder and then hit speeds over 100 mph. He continued southbound passing multiple vehicles without signaling.
The Georgia State Patrol entered the pursuit at Bass Road and Sherrell conducted a P.I.T. maneuver causing the pickup to spin out of control and stop in the middle of the road. The driver was immediately taken into custody without incident. The pickup cab smelled strongly of marijuana and a small, partially smoked joint was found on him. A few crumbs were also found in the vehicle. He refused to comply with a blood test.
Mid-Ga Wrecker impounded the Ram, and the driver was turned over to jail personnel with charges of fleeing, DUI-refusal.
Man in old Cadillac busted with drugs and a pistol
A 34 year old Atlanta man faces multiple drug charges after being stopped On I-75 north in his gold 2006 Cadillac CTS on April 11 by Cpl. Jaleel Brown.
Brown noticed the Cadillac’s windows including the windshield had exceedingly dark tint. He caught up with the vehicle near Johnstonville Road and activated his lights, but the driver showed no intention of stopping.
After moving into lane 1, the Cadillac continued for another two miles before finally pulling over on the right shoulder. Asked why he didn’t stop sooner, the driver said he thought Brown was pulling someone else over. The corporal could smell marijuana coming from the car and asked about it. The man said he didn’t smoke weed but his wife may have smoked it in the car earlier. Asked for his insurance he said he needed to call his wife for it. The driver gave Brown a work badge and kept repeating that he was heading to work in Conyers. He said he had been living in Pulaski for a few months.
In the rear seat of the Cadillac inside a small bookbag, Brown found a pill bottle filled with ecstasy pills, a small baggie of crack cocaine, a small baggie of powder cocaine, a medium-sized vacuum sealed bag of marijuana and a Ziplock bag filled with several pouches of THC edibles. At the bottom of the bag was a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber firearm.
The driver was then arrested for possession of powder cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana more than one ounce, possession of THC edibles, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, concealing the identity of a vehicle by using fictitious license plate, expired registration, and window tint violation. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Man tries to smuggle tobacco and weed into jail
Marijuana and tobacco were found on an inmate being booked into the Monroe County Jail on April 13. During a search, deputy Justin Sanders ordered the 38-year-old male inmate to remove his socks and 2 cellophane bags were found. One bag contained marijuana and the other, tobacco. Warrants were taken against the man for crossing the guard line with contraband.
Penn. man jailed after cracking a cold beer while being questioned by police
Two men got a little too cocky with officer Marcus Walker as they sat in a blue Dodge pickup truck behind the Royal 7 convenience store on April 15 and found themselves sitting in jail. Walker responded to the suspicious vehicle call and asked the driver what they were doing behind the building. The man said they were waiting for the passenger’s girlfriend to get off work. He had no ID but when Walker ran his name, he learned he had a license suspension out of Pennsylvania.
When Walker asked the passenger for ID the man answered that he wasn’t going to give it to him because he hadn’t committed a crime. He then reached to the floorboard, brought up a can of beer, opened it and started drinking. The driver then followed suit and took a swig from his own can of beer. Both men were booked into the Monroe County jail on charges of public drunkenness and open container.
Ind. men stopped in speeding SUV arrested for drugs
Two Indiana men were arrested on multiple charges after Sgt. Nicholas Ortiz clocked a 2013 Ford Escape SUV speeding at 100 miles per hour on I-75 S on April 17. Ortiz made the stop near the weigh station and the driver said he had a license from Indiana but didn’t have it on him. After running his name and date of birth, Ortiz could find no record of the driver. The man told Ortiz that he did indeed have a license and could show him a picture of it on his phone. The sergeant then learned the driver was driving on a suspended license. He was arrested and put in the rear of a patrol car.
Cpl. Dalton Mosely arrived to assist, and Ortiz told him he would have to take the unlicensed passenger to Forsyth since the SUV was going to be towed. The passenger was then removed and told to wait on the front bumper of Ortiz’s patrol unit.
Meanwhile, Ortiz found an open Modelo beer bottle on the passenger seat of the Escape and one in the driver’s side door pocket. There was a vacuumed sealed bag of marijuana in the rear seat. Ortiz read the driver his rights and asked who owned the bag. The man said the bag wasn’t his and that a friend had put it in the vehicle. He admitted that he knew it was there. He was arrested
While patting down the passenger, Ortiz found an Aleve container that contained a bag of methamphetamine in his right front jeans pocket. He was seated in the rear of Mosely’s patrol car.
During a pat down at the jail, the passenger was found to be holding 13 grams of cocaine and 9 grams of methamphetamine in his left shoe.
The driver was charged with speeding, driving without a license, open container, and felony possession of marijuana. The passenger was charged with distributing cocaine, distributing methamphetamine and crossing the guard line with contraband.
Man charged after headbutting ER wall
A report of a man trying to hurt himself sent Cpl. Bruce Hughley to the Monroe County Hospital emergency room on April 17. Hughley found the man sitting in the lobby, visibly upset and bleeding from his forehead.
When asked what the problem was the 36-year-old Forsyth man told Hughley that he went to the hospital for help, but the staff was not attentive. He said he then went to a wall and headbutted the wall several times. The wall was damaged. He was arrested and taken to jail for property damage.
Uninsured driver cited and given court date
Officer Richard Maddox ran the tags on a gold Ford Focus traveling south on Brooklyn Avenue on April 18 and after a stop, the female driver was cited for driving without insurance. The woman admitted she knew that her insurance had expired last month. The Focus was towed by Comer Wrecker and the driver was released with a court date.
Hotel guest banned after allegedly taking blanket
A man was upset that his credit card was charged for a blanket he allegedly took from a room at Days Inn and was banned from the hotel on April 18. The manager told officer Richard Maddox that he charged the man $100 on his credit card for the missing blanket.
Maddox then listened to a voicemail left by the man that could be construed as threats. The manager said he was concerned for his safety. The officer called the man and gave him a verbal trespass warning to stay away from Days Inn and the manager.