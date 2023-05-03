MoCo Badge

Macon man jailed for fleeing Monroe County deputy

A Macon man was jailed for fleeing on April 11 after Sgt. Chris Sherrell tried an interstate traffic stop on a black 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 near mile marker 177. The 25-year-old driver moved over to the right shoulder and then hit speeds over 100 mph. He continued southbound passing multiple vehicles without signaling.