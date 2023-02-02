Tractor-trailer driver arrested on Smith Road
The driver of a 2015 International tractor-trailer was arrested around midnight on Nov. 28 for DUI-refusal. Deputy Justyn Weaver saw a red semi-trailer stopped in the wrong lane of Smith Road. When the driver, a 30-year-old Thomaston man, noticed Weaver he started north on Smith Road toward Johnstonville Road. Both roads are “no thru truck” roads. Weaver stopped the truck on Smith Road.
The driver opened the door as Weaver approached and the deputy noticed a loaded syringe containing a clear liquid in plain view. Weaver took the syringe and told the man to step down.
There was a dog in the truck with an Ace bandage wrapped around its stomach and the man said the liquid in the syringe was lidocaine for his dog. He said he got the medicine from a construction worker.
When Weaver told him he thought the substance was methamphetamine, the man replied that he had not used the drug for over a year but could understand why he would think that. The liquid later field-tested positive for meth. A glass smoking pipe with white crystal residue and burn marks was found behind the driver’s seat. A half-empty bottle of urine was found in a cabinet behind the passenger seat which the man said was for drug testing.
After repeatedly losing his balance during a sobriety test, the driver was taken to the hospital for a blood test. While at the hospital, the man yelled, “F**k Monroe County!” He was arrested and taken to Monroe County Jail and cited for DUI-refusal, possession of drug-related objects, improper stopping, and failure to change the address on his license. The dog went to the Monroe County Animal Control.
Forsyth man jailed for alcohol and drugs
A man went to jail for alcohol and drugs after being stopped by officer Jeffery Burris on West Johnston Street. on Dec. 16. Burris saw the 36-year-old Forsyth man exit I-75 N at a high rate of speed and fail to make a complete stop before turning left onto North Lee Street.
As Burris pulled out from the entrance of the Travel Lodge, the driver accelerated rapidly towards the railroad tracks and crossed the tracks without touching the brakes. When Burris caught up to the vehicle, it made a left-hand turn onto West Johnson Street without signaling.
When the man approached West Johnson Street and Indian Springs Drive, he stopped just long enough for the officer to read his tag number before speeding off again.
He then crossed over the double yellow line on West Johnson Street and again crossed the double yellow line just before Country Club Drive. He then returned to the fog line and crossed into the grass on Country Club Drive. Before coming to an abrupt stop on West Johnston Street he threw a clear plastic bag out of the driver’s side window.
Burris knocked on the window and when the man rolled it down, Burris could smell marijuana and alcohol. The driver was overly talkative and admitted he knew he had a suspended driver’s license. He was asked to exit from his vehicle and placed into the rear of Burris’ patrol unit.
An open bottle of Jose Cuervo Special 3.75 mL bottle, a quarter full, was found on the rear floorboard. Three cut straws that appeared to have cocaine residue inside were inside the driver’s door pocket and a partially burnt marijuana blunt was in the passenger side seat rear pocket. The baggie on the ground contained a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine. The driver was jailed for DUI, failure to maintain lane, open container, driving without a license, cocaine possession, abandonment of drugs, failure to stop at a stop sign, and possession of marijuana.
Woman wants to evict husband
A Blount Street woman told officer Arthur Musselman on Jan. 16 that she wanted to initiate an eviction order against her husband after he threw a plate of food at the front door and broke the faceplate on the hallway light switch. Musselman filed a report.
Fire causes damage at Forsyth City Park
A city maintenance worker at Forsyth City Park on Country Club Drive told officer Stacey Penamon on Jan. 17 that he was checking the restrooms and noticed that outside the men’s restroom, someone had set fire to a plastic bucket that contained aluminum cans. The blaze burned the grass and damaged the outside wall and door of the restroom.
Deputy overcomes language barrier, arrests drunk driver
A 50-year-old male Kingsport, Tenn. man who spoke limited English was jailed on Jan. 17 around midnight on DUI charges after deputy Justyn Weaver clocked him doing 105 mph on I-75 S near the weight station. Weaver stopped the gray 2004 Chevrolet Impala that had a male passenger and made a driver’s-side approach. Even though the vehicle had 12 air fresheners hanging from various places inside, Weaver could detect the pungent smell of alcohol and saw two open containers.
The deputy asked the driver to step out but found that he did not speak fluent English and had no driver’s license. When Weaver asked him if he had anything illegal in his car, the man answered, “Yeah, me.” Weaver then asked if there was any other contraband in the vehicle, to which the driver stated there was cocaine.
Weaver had the passenger step out of the Impala and had the driver sit in the passenger’s side of his patrol unit. Weaver was able to communicate with the man by using Google Translate on the computer in his car and the man said that he started drinking around 11 p.m. at dinner. He also said he has been in the country for 13 years and had been denied a driver’s license. He agreed to perform field sobriety testing and was provided a Spanish version of the instructions.
While preparing for the test, Weaver saw that his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and the driver completely failed the eye test. During the walk-and-turn portion of the test the driver couldn’t balance during instruction, and made an improper turn. The deputy ended the test after giving instructions due to the language barrier.
Four empty cans of Coors Lite were found in the car. The driver was taken to jail and cited for DUI, open container, driving without a license, and speeding. While in the detention center, a $1 bill with white powder suspected to be cocaine was found on his person but there wasn’t enough of the contraband to be tested.
Woman steals camera from mailbox
Cpl. Dalton Mosely was dispatched to a home on High Falls Road on Jan. 18 after a woman reported a camera had been stolen from her mailbox. While enroute, dispatch notified Mosely that the complainant was following the 59-year-old female suspect near a Virginia Lee Boulevard address.
Mosely spotted the woman sitting on the ground and recognized her as being from Jackson.
She told Mosely that she picked up a camera off a mailbox, but she didn’t steal anything.
The corporal told her to stay where she was while he spoke with the owner of the camera.
The camera owner stated she saw her take the camera and had footage of her carrying it in her backpack. She had already gotten back her camera.
Mosely viewed the woman’s video then told the suspect to stand up and handcuffed her. She was charged with theft by taking and trespassing.
Couple arrested for trespassing
The owner of hunting property on Hopewell Road near Texan Lane complained to deputy Joshua Warren and Inv. Timothy Campfield on Jan. 18 that two people were on his property fishing after they had been given multiple warnings not to.
Deputies found a 51-year-old woman from Gray and a 50-year-old Macon man loading an ATV onto the man’s trailer. The man admitted to being told last year to not be on the property and said he had removed a chain from a gate to access the property.
The property owner said that he wanted the couple arrested and they were handcuffed and turned over to jail staff. Warrants were obtained against the two from Judge Buck Wilder for trespassing.
Drunk driver removed from Hwy. 42
A BOLO alert was issued on Jan. 19 around 4:20 p.m. regarding a driver falling asleep at the wheel of a gray 2021 Toyota Sienna while traveling north on Hwy. 42 and the driver later was jailed for DUI. Deputy Matthew Posey spotted the vehicle when it passed him at the exit 188 northbound ramp headed away from Forsyth.
Posey immediately made a U-turn and activated his emergency lights. The driver continued for around a mile, failing to maintain lane multiple times, and drifted over the center line and exterior lane marker.
The vehicle eventually came to a just before Boxankle Road.
When Posey asked the driver about his erratic driving and failure to maintain lanes, the man offered no explanation other than he was confused. He apologized and said he was trying to get to a Macon hotel and his GPS had sent him down Hwy. 42. Posey told him he was about 15-20 north of his destination and that his phone was indicating that he should be making a U-turn.
The driver was unsteady and confused with his answers and due to an odor of alcohol coming from the car, Posey suspected him of DUI and asked him to step out of his vehicle.
Deputy Cody Maples arrived to assist and the driver was swaying and unsteady as well as slurring his words while speaking with Maples. He agreed to give a preliminary breath sample which registered a high positive for breath alcohol content. After completing and failing a field sobriety test, he was handcuffed.
Three open Svedka Vodka bottles were found in the center console of the vehicle; additionally, there was a water bottle in the cup holder that contained a liquid with the odor of alcohol.
Mid Georgia Towing removed the vehicle.
The driver was taken to jail and cited for DUI, open container, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and failure to maintain lane.
Juliette man jailed for screaming at father
A 41-year-old Juliette man was arrested for disorderly conduct on Jan. 19 after Sgt. Nicholas Ortiz was dispatched to a Juliette Road home regarding a disturbance.
The homeowner told the sergeant that his son was drunk and screaming because he wanted him to take him to town for alcohol.
He told his son no because they were trying to get him into rehab and his son began to scream, “You will take me to town or give me my keys!”
When the father again refused the son grabbed the keys to his Firebird and said he was going to take it to town.
While he was entering the vehicle the father called 911 and the son returned the keys, went to his room, and laid down until Ortiz arrived.
He told Ortiz that nothing had happened and that he had been asleep. When asked if he had been yelling at his father, he replied that he was trying to get to town and that he had his keys. He admitted to taking the Firebird keys but that he no longer had them. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to the Monroe County Jail.