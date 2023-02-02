badge

Tractor-trailer driver arrested on Smith Road

The driver of a 2015 International tractor-trailer was arrested around midnight on Nov. 28 for DUI-refusal. Deputy Justyn Weaver saw a red semi-trailer stopped in the wrong lane of Smith Road. When the driver, a 30-year-old Thomaston man, noticed Weaver he started north on Smith Road toward Johnstonville Road. Both roads are “no thru truck” roads. Weaver stopped the truck on Smith Road.