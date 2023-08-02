Employee’s husband banned from Captain D’s
A man was banned from Captain D’s on July 13 after causing a disturbance at the business. The complainant told officer Arthur Musselman that the man was the husband of one of the employees at the restaurant. He was yelling and threatening the complainant because his wife had complained about her job to him.
The suspect was not at the restaurant when Musselman arrived but was called back to the scene by his wife. He was banned from the property.
Underaged driver charged with DUI
A 20-year-old Rockmart man was charged with DUI after being clocked at 93 mph on I-75 N by deputy Justyn Weaver on July 17. When the man spotted Weaver, he moved his gray 2003 GMC Sierra from the fast lane to the slow lane using a passenger bus traveling in the middle lane for concealment. Weaver then hit his emergency lights.
While speaking with the driver Weaver smelled alcohol as the man told him he was traveling back home to Rockmart from a vacation. He admitted to drinking two small Modelo beers and on a zero to ten impairment scale, he rated himself as a “one”. He then changed that rating to “zero”. The walk-and-turn & one-leg stand tests were not performed due to the driver’s claimed back pain. The driver produced a positive breath sample on two breathalyzer tests and requested a third which gave the same result. He refused to consent to a blood sample. He was cuffed and taken to jail. His vehicle was released and driven away by a sober passenger.
Unlicensed N.C. driver caught with stolen pistol
An unlicensed 33-year-old man was jailed on multiple charges after being stopped in a green 2007 Honda CRV for an unreadable Texas license plate by deputy Enrique Hogan on July 17.
Hogan was watching traffic near the weigh station on I-75 S around 2 p.m. when the Honda passed him with a dealer tag.
The Hendersonville, N.C. man said he didn’t have a license. He also denied having any contraband in the vehicle. The man’s female passenger, who he said was a friend from Mexico, spoke no English.
Hogan could see the pink handle of a handgun positioned in the center console of the dash, near the floor of the vehicle. Not wanting to alert the driver that he had seen the weapon but wanting him away from it, Hogan had him step out.
Dispatch confirmed the man has never had a valid driver’s license in the United States, that there was no insurance on the vehicle and the tag was fake. The man said neither the Honda nor anything inside it was his.
The pistol was a Taurus .380 caliber and had been reported as stolen by Savannah police. The driver was arrested for receiving stolen property, driving without a license, no insurance and no tag registration. He was given a ride to jail and the passenger was given a ride to the North Lee Street Waffle House.
Valdosta man
stopped for phone use jailed
The male driver of a black 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was arrested for driving without a license after being seen using his phone while driving by Lt. Kevin Williams on July 18. Williams made the stop on I-75 S near Johnstonville Road and learned the 24-year-old Valdosta man had a suspended license.
Man warned after dog attacks two police vehicles
After a report of a suspicious person in the area of Lovers Lane and Hunter Street on July 19, Cpl. Kimberly Barnett responded and found a Sol Tacos and Tequila employee standing stiff and scared across the street from a growling and barking black and white bulldog. Suddenly the dog ran from the yard of 61 Hunter Street towards the man, and Barnett punched the gas and got between the dog and the man.
The dog then ran up and bit the rubber on the push bumper on the front of Barnett’s patrol car. Barnett told the man to get in the backseat and asked if the dog was his. In broken English, he answered that it wasn’t and that he was trying to walk to work.
Officer Richard Maddox arrived and Barnett asked him to stay with the dog while she drove the man to his job. As she was driving off, she also saw the dog attacking Maddox’s vehicle. Maddox found the owner, and after dropping off the man, Barnett returned to speak with the dog’s owner. At first, The owner refused to give Barnett his name, date of birth, and address, but after she told him that his dog had damaged her patrol vehicle and that he had no choice, he gave her the information she requested.
The man told Barnett that the dog had just returned to his home that day because he had been treating his house for fleas and he must have gotten out of his kennel. When the corporal told him that Monroe County Animal Control would speak with him about his aggressive dog, he became agitated and said he didn’t have to speak with them. Barnett told him there was no sense in being unreasonable because he wouldn’t be cited.
Animal control officer Carlos Santillan arrived, looked at the bite marks on the police vehicles and told the man he would only receive a warning for this incident.
Woman jailed after 11 calls to 911 to protect people from government rumors
A Lower Martin Road woman was taken to jail by deputy Matthew Mimbs on July 20 for repeatedly calling 911. Dispatch said the 35-year-old woman had called 8 times saying she was trying to protect people from the government and that it was a national emergency.
The woman told Mimbs she was trying to protect people from the rumors the government is spreading. She was unable to explain exactly what the rumors were. Before leaving, Mimbs warned her if she continued calling 911, she would be arrested.
Fifteen minutes later, dispatch told Mimbs the woman had called three times, cursing and saying she needed a ride. Mimbs returned and gave her a ride to the Monroe County Jail.
Forsyth man charged with hitting woman with walker
A 24-year-old Forsyth man was charged with battery against a 60-year-old woman at a Buck Creek Road home on July 24. Two women at the home told Deputy Justyn Weaver a shirtless man had just left on foot and pointed his direction of travel out to the deputy. They also said they knew the man and that he was wearing a backpack and blue jeans. Weaver checked the immediate area but found no one and returned to the home.
The victim said the man approached her on the porch and hit her with her walker and some poles. The walker and thin metal poles were still on the porch. The woman had red marks on her left shoulder and back. The other woman witnessed the incident and confirmed the victim’s statement. The complainant requested that charges be filed and gave a written statement. A warrant was issued against the man.
DUI driver admits he has a problem on his way to jail
A BOLO was issued on a silver 2020 Kia Sorento after it was reported by an interstate driver to be slowing down, speeding back up, and swerving in all lanes a mile south of High Falls Road on July 24. When the complainant neared Johnstonville Road, she told dispatch she was following the SUV and had turned on her 4-way flashers.
Cpl. Tyler Rodgers spotted the complainant behind the Kia. The Kia then entered the emergency lane, and Rodgers activated his emergency lights. The driver had a delayed reaction to the lights and took 60 seconds to stop.
The driver, a 41-year-old Forsyth man, pulled multiple debit cards and miscellaneous cards out of his wallet while his I.D. was in a clear cover in plain sight. He then pulled out his Georgia ID card. He said he had been awake since 3 a.m. and was only tired. He denied drinking alcohol. He admitted that he had a suspended driver’s license but had a permit for work.
Rodgers noticed his watery eyes were red and that his speech was slurred. The corporal also smelled alcohol from the SUV. He was very unsteady on his feet when he exited the vehicle, and Rodgers smelled alcohol on his breath. He then admitted to having a Bud Light several hours earlier in Atlanta. He agreed to a sobriety test, but the walk-and-turn and one-leg-stand tests were not performed due to a previous leg injury. He completely failed the eye test and refused to submit to a breath test.
A clear bag of crack cocaine was found inside his right cargo pocket. Inside his left cargo pocket was a nearly empty bottle of New Amsterdam Vodka that was nearly empty. Once he was seated in the rear of Rodgers’ patrol car, he stated, “I have a drug problem, and I need help.”
He was taken to the Monroe County Jail where he was cited for failure to maintain lane, open container, driving while license suspended, and DUI combination. Rodgers also sought a warrant on him for possession of cocaine.