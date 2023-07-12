Man driving without headlights has weed in car
A man was seen by officer Marcus Walker driving south on the interstate around without headlights or taillights just after midnight on June 27 and the driver was found to be traveling with marijuana.
Walker immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle as he approached.
Two Ziploc bags and a pouch of marijuana were found in the man’s car, and he was issued two citations.
Woman has marijuana in a Christmas box
A woman was released to appear in court after officer Richard Maddox spotted her black GMC Sonoma turning left off Juliette Road onto Frontage Road with a burned-out left turn signal and brake light on June 27.
Maddox smelled marijuana as he approached the driver and noticed her pupils were dilated and her eyes were dry and bloodshot. When asked if she had any marijuana in her vehicle, she reached into a laundry basket in the backseat and retrieved a red and green Christmas box. Inside the box, Maddox found a clear glass jar filled with marijuana, a bronze-colored grinder and empty cigarillo pouches. She then handed him a White Owl foil pouch filled with marijuana cigarettes.
She told Maddox she had last smoke about 30 minutes before the stop. He told her she was in no condition to drive safely and that her Sonoma would be towed. She was cited and released.
Pedestrian hit by truck refuses help
A man who hit a pedestrian with his green truck at the entrance to Circle K on Harold G. Clarke Parkway around 6 a.m. on June 28 fled the scene but was later found by officer Arthur Musselman in a vacant lot on Dames Ferry Road.
The driver told Musselman he just left Circle K and didn’t see the man before he hit him. He added that he didn’t mean to strike him. He also stated that he spoke with the victim and the victim told him he was okay and didn’t want any help from the police.
Musselman went back to the store where a witness said he saw the truck turn left into the parking lot, hit the man and then continued to a parking space. The driver then got out of the truck and was going into the store when people started yelling at him that he had run over someone. The witness confirmed that the man spoke with the victim who said he was okay and did not want any help. He said the driver then left before he could get his tag number.
Musselman found the victim near Holiday Inn Express and refused to cooperate by providing information for the report. He stated he was fine and needed no help. He had a small cut on the side of his temple and walked away as if he was in pain.
Unlicensed driver with warrants arrested
The driver of a white Chevrolet Express van was found to have a suspended license and had out-of-state warrants after he was stopped by office Richard Maddox on June 30. The man admitted to not having a license and was immediately arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail. His van was towed by Watts Towing Service.
Truck with unsecured load driven by unlicensed driver
A white Dodge Ram truck traveling on I-75 N on June 30 near North Lee Street was stopped by officer Marcus Walker for an unsecured load.
The man told Walker he didn’t have a driver’s license and instead handed him a passport. The truck was found to have an expired registration and a towing service was called. The driver was cited for an unsecured load, expired registration and driving without a license.
Speeding driver cited for no insurance
A man speeding at 88 mph in a black Nissan on I-75 N was stopped by officer Richard Maddox on July 2. The driver pulled over on the right shoulder near North Lee Street and Maddox learned he was driving with no insurance. His vehicle was towed, and he was cited and released to appear in court.
Driver without insurance to appear in court
A man in a black Nissan was stopped for speeding by officer Richard Maddox near Tift College Drive on I-75 N on July 2 and was cited for no insurance. He admitted to driving without insurance and his car was towed by Watts Wrecker Service. The driver was released to appear in court.
Warner Robins man charged with marijuana possession
A 46-year-old Warner Robins man was charged with marijuana possession and traffic violations on July 3 after a stop for failure to maintain lane by Sgt. Thomas Haskins near the weigh station on I-75 S. Haskins soon learned the driver of the 2015 Chevy Sonic was wanted by Henry County and had a suspended license.
Haskins smelled marijuana and found a large bag on the front passenger seat. The man said the weed belonged to him, but it was less than an ounce. When the bag was weighed, it was found that the man possessed one gram over an ounce.
His vehicle was towed by Mid GA Wrecker, and he was taken to jail with charges of failure to maintain lane, driving without a license and possession of marijuana more than one ounce.
Man finds stolen motorcycle on Facebook Marketplace
A man on High Falls Road called deputies on July 3 to report that he had found his stolen motorcycle on Facebook Marketplace. He told deputy Thomas Morgan his black 2004 Yamaha R6 was stolen around two weeks ago but he didn’t report it because he thought he would never see the bike again.
He said while scrolling on Facebook Marketplace when he saw a bike that he believed was his due to the fender damage, damaged fairings on the bike, and the ripped seat. The bike in the post had been repainted gold and black. The victim gave deputies the name of the seller and the bike’s VIN number.
Sgt. Wade Kendrick found the person on the marketplace page and after a brief conversation feigning interest in buying the bike for $2,000, he was able to learn the suspect’s address with the seller asking him how soon he could be there. Kendrick then informed Henry County Police of the case who had an officer meet with Morgan and deputy Justyn Weaver at a home on Willow Creek Drive in Locust Grove to recover the stolen Yamaha.
Decatur man stopped for speeding has drugs and stolen pistol
A 37-year-old Decatur man went to jail for cocaine possession and other charges after a stop in his 2015 Chevrolet Impala for speeding on July 3. Sgt. Thomas Haskins clocked the Impala doing 88 mph and noticed it had a broken left rear taillight.
Haskins made the stop on I-75 N near Rumble Road and the nervous driver was very erratic in speech and body movements. While the man was searching for registration and insurance documents in his glovebox, Haskins saw what he suspected to be a plastic bag of marijuana. He told the man to give him the bag and the man apologized and said it belonged to his “girlfriend”.
Deputy Christopher Marsh arrived to assist and found a quantity of cocaine, several ecstasy pills, 7 pills identified as amphetamine, and 5 THC-infused mints. There was also a black Ruger LCP .380 that had been reported stolen by the Statesboro Police Department. On the backseat floor, there were several cold empty beer cans and several unopened beer cans.
The driver denied knowing anything about the drugs in his car and said he bought the pistol from a “friend” a few months ago for $200. He then changed his story to $300. He told Haskins he “should be able to get a bill of sale” but was unable to give him the name of the person he bought it from.
He was taken to the Monroe County Jail in Haskins’ patrol vehicle and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of amphetamine, possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property, speeding, taillight requirements, and open container.