Teen jailed for threatening ex-girlfriend
An 18-year-old Macon man received warrants for making terroristic threats and harassing communications against his ex-girlfriend on Aug. 23. The victim told Sgt. Thomas Haskins her ex had threatened her and called from a “blocked number” 20 times a day for six days. On several occasions, he had left voicemails stating he was going to “kill her," "rape her," "ram her car with his car," "kill her and murder her family," and "dump every round of his 9mm into her". The voicemails were attached to the report.
Haskins and deputy Christopher Marsh went to the teen’s home in Bibb County and arrested him on the outstanding warrants.
Shoplifter says he was forced to steal
A shoplifting in progress call sent deputy Christopher Marsh to the Dollar General Store in Juliette on Aug. 24 and 2 men wound up in jail. The two suspects were sitting inside a maroon Chrysler 200 when Marsh arrived, and one of the men explained to the deputy that they were forced to steal items from Dollar General. The man said he was threatened by another man who told him that he would hurt him and his family if he didn’t steal from that specific store. He added that the man had dropped him and the other subject off at the store on Hwy. 87. He also said the man was probably down by the Juliette Rd and Hwy 87 gas station in an older model maroon in color Jeep Grand Cherokee. He didn’t know the man’s name but knew he had a black revolver. A BOLO was immediately placed for the Jeep.
Inside the Chrysler were several boxed Dollar General items but not items the Juliette store sold. When the man was asked about the items in the car, he said he didn't know what they were. He was told to get out of the car. When he exited the car, a revolver was visible in his pocket. The .22 loaded pistol was secured, and he was handcuffed.
The other man said he picked him up and asked if he wanted to make some money. He said that the items in the car were already there when he got in but said they came from a Dollar General in Covington. Searching the car revealed a bottle of oxycodone and several stolen items from a different Dollar General. Neither man would claim the bottle of oxycodone.
The first man changed his story and said the person who pulled a gun on him was not in the area and that he would meet up with him later. Both men were charged with felony shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Drunk driver wrecks on Lee King Road
A 23-year-old Macon woman was charged with DUI after a Lee King Road crash on Aug. 27. Deputies Joshua Warren and Stevens responded to the call and found a black 2021 Honda HR-V mostly off the road into the wood line. The driver was in the ditch, waving the deputies down as they approached. She had several cuts, and the blood had already dried. When asked if she was hurt, she replied that she had already called 911 and was “all set.” Her speech was slightly slurred, and the deputies could smell alcohol on her person. When asked if she had been drinking, she at first said no but then said she had two Bud Lights.
She explained she was coming from Mercer University and heading back to her apartment in North Macon. She could not explain how she ended up on Lee King Road in Monroe County. She didn’t know where she was but said she was using GPS.
She agreed to perform field sobriety tests and when asked to rate her intoxication on a scale of 1-10, she answered that she was a 1 or 2. When asked why, she said it was because she had two to three Bud Lights.
After failing the sobriety and breath tests, she was arrested. An open bottle of Casamigos Tequila was found in her vehicle. She was charged with open container and DUI. She was taken to jail after submitting to a blood test at the Monroe County Hospital.
Flock camera catches Macon car thief
A 23-year-old Macon man was charged with stealing a black 2013 Hyundai Sonata and a Ruger Security 9mm after a traffic stop by deputy Matthew Sammons on Aug. 27. A Flock camera on Hwy. 18 and Parks Road made a hit on the Hyundai, and Sammons was the first in the area. He saw the car heading east on Hwy. 18 just outside the Forsyth city limits and followed it to the downtown square. He waited until the vehicle was on Brooklyn Avenue near the intersection of Berner Avenue before initiating the stop in a less-populated area.
The driver was removed and immediately handcuffed. Inside the car, the pistol was found in the opened center console. It had been reported stolen. The driver alleged that the car belonged to his girlfriend and was stolen from him. He said they got the car back but never contacted Bibb County about the car being recovered.
He was taken to the Monroe County Jail and turned over for booking with two charges of receiving stolen property. Comer Towing towed the vehicle.
Woman in single car crash jailed for DUI
Deputy Justyn Weaver was dispatched to Hwy. 41 S near Loraine Woods Drive regarding a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 3 around 11:40 p.m. A 24-year-old Macon woman was charged with DUI-refusal. Weaver smelled alcohol as he spoke with the driver of the wrecked 2023 Toyota RAV4, who admitted to drinking two beers at around 11 p.m. She also said that she just got off work as a bartender. She said she was coming from Macon and traveling to Warner Robins.
After agreeing to a sobriety test, she rated 6 out of 6 possible signs of impairment on the eye test. Due to a cut on her left leg, the walk-and-turn and one-leg-stand tests were not performed. She produced a positive breath sample and was arrested. She was then secured in the transport unit and taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Woman says aunt hit her in the face
A Macon woman was charged with disorderly conduct on Sept. 3 around midnight after an altercation at the High Falls Inn and Suites. Sgt. Thomas Haskins and deputy William Jackson responded to the hotel where the complainant said her aunt came to the location and struck her face with a closed fist after an argument over child custody. She said she didn’t want to press charges.
The woman’s aunt said that she got into a fight with her niece but struck her with an open-handed slap. The niece had a red mark on the left side of her face.
The aunt had several children in her vehicle that she was caretaking. She was cited and both parties were separated.
West Johnston Street man pulls knife on father
Warrants for trespassing and disorderly conduct were signed by Cpl. Kimberly Barnett against a West Johnston Street man after he pulled a knife on his father on Aug. 27. The father told Barnett his son came home very intoxicated and punched out one of the windows in an outbuilding in the backyard, cutting his hand.He said he went to the front porch, and they began arguing about the window. He grabbed his phone to call 911. While he was on the phone, his son picked up a large knife from the porch while cussing. The father took away the knife and hid it in his mailbox. He gave the bloody knife blade to Barnett. Barnett tried to get the son's side of the story but he was too drunk to make any sense. His right hand was bleeding heavily, but EMS said there was no ambulance available and there would be an extended wait time. Barnett then requested help from the Forsyth Fire Department, who rinsed the man’s hands but couldn’t find where the blood was coming from. Officer Clay Maddox took him to the Monroe County Hospital. Emergency Room and turned him over to Maj. Alexander Daniels, who sat with him at the hospital.