Teen jailed for threatening ex-girlfriend

An 18-year-old Macon man received warrants for making terroristic threats and harassing communications against his ex-girlfriend on Aug. 23. The victim told Sgt. Thomas Haskins her ex had threatened her and called from a “blocked number” 20 times a day for six days. On several occasions, he had left voicemails stating he was going to “kill her," "rape her," "ram her car with his car," "kill her and murder her family," and "dump every round of his 9mm into her". The voicemails were attached to the report.