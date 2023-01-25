BADGE

Woman ‘skip scans’ 47 items at Dollar General

A woman was arrested on Jan. 10 after shoplifting from the Dollar General on East Main Street. The manager told officer Richard Maddox the 44-year-old woman was at the self-checkout “skip scanning” products from her buggy. After she paid for her order and started out the door, the manager stopped her and began checking her receipt for items not paid for. She found 47 stolen items including Fudge Pops, chocolate chip cookies, black leggings, a greeting card, clothing, and cat food. The total amount shoplifted came to $238.15. The woman was charged with shoplifting and taken to jail.