Woman ‘skip scans’ 47 items at Dollar General
A woman was arrested on Jan. 10 after shoplifting from the Dollar General on East Main Street. The manager told officer Richard Maddox the 44-year-old woman was at the self-checkout “skip scanning” products from her buggy. After she paid for her order and started out the door, the manager stopped her and began checking her receipt for items not paid for. She found 47 stolen items including Fudge Pops, chocolate chip cookies, black leggings, a greeting card, clothing, and cat food. The total amount shoplifted came to $238.15. The woman was charged with shoplifting and taken to jail.
DUI for driver found asleep behind wheel in High Falls
The sheriff’s office was called after a man had been sleeping for over two hours behind the wheel of a running vehicle while parked at a High Falls Mini Mart gas pump on Jan. 10. Deputies Justyn Weaver and Cory Adkins responded around 2:18 a.m. and woke the sleeping man sitting in a red 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander.
He woke in a daze as if he had been in a deep sleep, rolled down the window and asked if he could put on his shoes. Deputies could smell alcohol as he got out of the car and leaned against it for balance. At first, he denied drinking and said he only pulled over because he needed gas but then admitted to drinking beer and liquor while watching a football game.
He repeatedly asked that he be allowed to move to another part of the parking lot and sleep it off due to his job to which he was repeatedly denied. He then repeated his story of why he pulled into the gas station but added that he didn’t feel right and knew he shouldn’t be driving. He agreed to perform only the eye test portion of a roadside sobriety test and displayed all six of the possible clues of impairment and refused to blow into a breathalyzer. He was then handcuffed and given a ride to jail where he was charged with DUI-refusal. Watts Wrecker Service took away his vehicle.
Two huskies attack two pigs
A woman on Big Buck Trail called deputies after two husky dogs came onto her property and attacked two of her pigs on Jan. 11. She told Sgt. Thomas Haskins she had discharged her firearm trying to scare the dogs away.
The owner told Haskins someone had let the dogs out of his home earlier in the day without his knowledge. He said he was going to take the dogs to his brother’s house who had a fenced-in yard. He was cited for the second time for a leash law violation.
Unlicensed immigrant turned over to jail personnel
A silver Acura TI with tinted brake light covers was stopped by officer Richard Maddox at the intersection of Jackson Street and Johnston Street on Jan. 11. Maddox learned the 22-year-old male driver was unlicensed after the man handed him an ID from El Salvador. The man told Maddox he had never been licensed in the U.S., so the officer had him step out and handcuffed him.
The Acura was turned over to a licensed driver and Maddox took the man to jail.
Stolen trailer repossessed
The sheriff’s office was called after a homemade 16’ trailer was repossessed and reported stolen on Jan. 14. A man told deputy Cody Maples that he had purchased the trailer from Vintage Way Enterprises for $2,800 on May 10 and it had been repossessed on Jan. 13. He said a Baldwin County deputy came to his home before he allowed it to be towed.
The driver for the repo company had paperwork that showed that the trailer belonged to Twin City Trailers in South Fulton, Tenn. and had been rented by a man who never returned it. The Baldwin County deputy told the victim to file a report with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Maples contacted the owner of Vintage Way Enterprises and asked if he remembered selling the trailer. The man replied that he did not remember because he purchases and sells many things but that he would go through his paperwork to see if he could find a bill of sale. He asked for the victim’s phone number and said that he would return his money. He added that he is a pastor and would not purposely sell someone stolen property.
The two men later called Maples and said that they were meeting at Christ Chapel on Bass Road. Maples was unable to contact the man who had stolen the trailer.