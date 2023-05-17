Man caught with stolen credit cards, stolen checks, and pistol during stop
Inv. Shania Hawkins arrived at mile marker 189 on I-75 N on April 17 around 10:56 a.m. to assist officer Schofill with the Motor Carrie Compliance Division (MCCD) after he made a stop on a black 2022 Dodge Charger driven by a 26-year-old man from Gordon for failing to maintain lane and dark window tint. Schofill told Hawkins that as he approached the vehicle, he could smell marijuana.
The officer found two small bags of marijuana and a black Glock 23 beneath the driver’s seat. He also found a green duffel bag in the back seat containing clothes and a USPS envelope, opened, and addressed to the driver. Inside the envelope were two bundles of money, around 30 Regions Bank and other credit cards with different people’s names on them and numerous checks not belonging to the driver.
Cpl. Jaleel Brown arrived on the scene to take the driver to the Monroe County Jail and Schofill waited for wrecker services. While going to the sheriff’s office, the driver told Brown that he would like to speak with Hawkins regarding the items found in his car.
Hawkins met with the man at the sheriff’s office and during the interview, the man first stated that he picked up the package somewhere in Macon and that he did not know what was in it. He said $3500 of the money found in the car was his own personal money. He told Hawkins he didn’t know what else was in the envelope.
When asked if he was paid to pick up the package for transport, he stated no; he was only helping a friend out. He would not give the name of the friend. He said he was instructed to take it to Jonesboro but would not give any further details about that. Hawkins asked him about the marijuana, and he replied it was for personal use. He said the pistol was for his protection. He gave no information about the cards and checks found in his possession. Hawkins turned him over to jail personnel for booking.
He was charged with credit card theft, attempt to commit a felony, forgery (2 charges), printing fake checks, marijuana possession, and possession of a weapon during attempt to commit a felony.
Florida man pleads the fifth after driving drunk
After crashing his 1998 GMC truck 2 miles north of Rumble Road on I-75 N around 1:30 a.m. on April 19, an intoxicated 30-year-old Jacksonville, Fla. man was taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Deputy Cody Maples was dispatched to the wreck and found the man’s disabled truck blocking the left lane and the left emergency lane. The vehicle was unoccupied with the airbag deployed. A witness told Maples that the driver was across the road.
Maples crossed the interstate lanes and asked the man who was swaying and rocking back and forth if he was the driver. The man confirmed that he was, and Maples had to help him back across the road to his truck.
The deputy noticed the odor of alcohol on the man and once back at his patrol vehicle, he saw that the man’s eyes were red, puffy, and bloodshot. He also had droopy eyelids.
When asked about the crash, the driver told Maples that he was hit by another vehicle. He said that “they” hit him while pointing to the witness across the road. His speech was slurred, and his words were running together. Maples asked him how much he had been drinking and he put his head down and did not answer. Maples asked him the same question several more times, but he would only continue to sway and not answer. Maples asked if he could tell him what lane he was in but he stated he didn’t know.
EMS arrived and began to assess the man’s injuries and Maples returned to the witness who said the GMC was behind another vehicle and rear-ended it. That collision propelled the truck into another tractor-trailer in front of his vehicle. The witness said that the collision almost sent his vehicle off the roadway, but his vehicle was not hit. The vehicle that was rear-ended continued traveling.
Maples went back to the man as he was being released from the ambulance and the man said, “The guy, he hit me”. Maples asked what guy and he responded, “The guy that hit my truck.” He then repeated himself again and stated, “The guy hit me”.
When the deputy asked him if he would be honest and tell him how much alcohol he had consumed, the man shook his head no, then said, “Maybe one drink.” When asked what type of alcohol he had drank, he asked, “Can I plead the fifth?” When asked if he would give a preliminary breath sample, he answered, “I plead the fifth.”
He was handcuffed and arrested for DUI-refusal, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended license. Once inside the patrol car, the driver stated, “I know I have the right to remain silent.” When asked if he would consent to a chemical test of his breath and a blood test, he answered that he wanted his lawyer. Comer’s Towing Service took away his pickup and he was taken to jail.
Cpl. Dalton Mosely searched the area to find the unknown vehicle that was rear-ended but was unsuccessful.
Driver thought mother paid for insurance
A man driving a silver Buick LeSabre south on I-75 was stopped by officer Richard Maddox near North Lee Street for an expired registration and no insurance.
The driver told Maddox his mother had coverage on the vehicle and called her. After calling Progressive Insurance with the policy number, the officer was told the policy had been canceled in December. The driver was cited and released to appear in court. The LeSabre was towed by Comer Wrecker Service.
Teenager jailed for felony drug possession with a pistol
An 18-year-old Douglas man wanted by the Barnesville Police Department was apprehended by Sgt. Thomas Haskins on April 20. Haskins clocked the man’s black 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 at 90 mph near the southbound weigh station. A stop was made on the pickup with two occupants and the driver immediately told Haskins he had a warrant out for his arrest.
While speaking with the men, Haskins could smell marijuana. He ran a check on the driver and confirmed that he was wanted for probation violation. Haskins had the man step out and cuffed him behind his back. Asked if there was anything illegal inside the pickup, the driver replied there was around 3-4 ounces of marijuana along with a handgun.
Haskins then had the passenger step to the rear and deputy William Jackson arrived to help with a vehicle search. A black Springfield XD .9mm firearm was found inside the driver’s door pocket. A Ziploc vacuum-sealed bag that contained 3.8 ounces of marijuana was under the center console. A small plastic bag containing 3 grams of crack cocaine was between the front seat and console. There were also 32 grams of ecstasy found in a plastic bag in front of the console.
The driver admitted to ownership of the drugs and pistol and was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, trafficking in ecstasy, distributing marijuana, cocaine possession and speeding.
Unlicensed driver is taken from Ingles parking lot to jail
After running the tag on a red Toyota Corolla traveling west on Tift College Drive on April 21, officer Richard Maddox learned the registered owner had a suspended license. The Corolla pulled into the Ingles parking lot when Maddox initiated the stop.
After running the man’s license, Maddox confirmed it was suspended. He had the driver step out and arrested him. The vehicle was released to a licensed driver and the man was turned over to jail personnel.
Woman held on Cobb County warrant
A double-parked car at the Union Hill Apartments on April 21 caught the attention of officer Jeffrey Burris who ran the tag and discovered the owner had warrants. The female driver was sitting in the seat and Burris had her step out. After confirming the warrant was valid out of Cobb County, Burris turned her over to detention deputies at the Monroe County Jail.
Woman finds missing husband in Butts County Jail
A woman worried about her missing husband called the Forsyth Police Department on April 21. Cpl. Kimberly Barnett responded, and the woman told Cpl. Barnett she had not seen her husband in a few days. She said she had checked with Monroe and Bibb County jails and he wasn’t in either.
Barnett had dispatch check local jails and the husband was soon located at the Butts County Jail being held on federal warrants.