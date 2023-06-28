Skinny man suspected of stealing pig
A skinny man between 40-50 years old is suspected of stealing a pot-belly pig from a home on Elbert Jackson Road on June 5. Deputy Dustin Ramsey spoke with a woman who said that a pot-belly pig appeared at their house one day and she took care of it for about a month while she tried to find the owner.
She stated that no one claimed the pig, then on April 28, someone stole it. She said her neighbor gave her the description of a skinny man who came and took pictures of her baby pigs and then went into her chicken coop and took the pig. She said the man had short brown hair and was driving a red Ford pickup truck.
Tractor-trailer driver claims harassment
from crosses on truck
A 51-year-old Atlanta truck driver told Cpl. Tyler Rogers and deputy Stevens that a truck driver in an orange 2004 Freightliner on I-75 south at High Falls Road on June 9 was failing to maintain lane and nearly drove off the road. He said he was behind the truck and flashing his lights and hitting his horn to wake the driver. When he pulled up beside the 43-year-old driver from Martin he said something hit the mirror on his Volvo causing $200 in damage.
Deputies stopped the Freightliner at Cabaniss Road and the driver said he had been targeted by other drivers because he has Christian crosses on his truck. He said the other driver was high beaming at him and he couldn’t see the road. He denied throwing anything out the window. The Volvo driver requested an incident report.
Valdosta man charged with trafficking ecstasy
A 24-year-old Valdosta man was charged with trafficking drugs on June 9. Deputy Anthony Thompson was near the weigh station on I-75 S when he saw a heavily tinted 2017 Buick Lacrosse following a Ford Explorer only one car length behind. The Buick’s tag was also so heavily tinted the deputy couldn’t read it.
Thompson stopped the vehicle with two occupants and when the driver rolled down the passenger side window, he was instantly overwhelmed by the strong odor of not only raw marijuana but also a strong “cover scent”. In plain view was a bottle of “Blunt Spray” sitting in the console. There was also a black ashtray with grey ash on the lid in the cupholder.
Thompson told the 23-year-old Valdosta driver why he had been stopped and asked him if he had been driving for a while. The man answered, “Say what?” Thompson repeated the question and the driver responded, “Have I been driving a while?” He then finally answered that he was just coming from Atlanta. When asked what part he replied, “You said what part?” Thompson answered yes and the man said, “West Atlanta.” Thompson chuckled and asked, “What part of West Atlanta?” He replied, “What city?” He said he wasn’t familiar with Atlanta and just used GPS everywhere. He stated that he had stayed at his cousin’s house for “a day or two.”
Due to his deceptive behavior by continuing to answer his questions with questions and attempts to conceal the locations where he had been, the deputy started a pat search. The driver then started to pull away and became very defensive asking why he had been stopped. Thompson told him that it had already been explained to him.
After the search, Thompson had him sit on the patrol unit’s bumper while he went to get the vehicle’s registration from the passenger. As the passenger was getting the registration from the glovebox, Thompson asked him where they were coming from, and the man mumbled something under his breath. After Thompson told him he needed to speak up, he said, “Atlanta.” He also told the deputy that they had stayed at his sister’s house. Thompson then radioed Cpl. Jaleel Brown for assistance.
Thompson tested the tint amount on the windows and tags and while he was writing a citation, the driver was on his phone pacing back and forth. While the driver was signing the paperwork, Thompson asked him if he had any marijuana in his vehicle, which he denied although he admitted he had smoked inside the car while they were in Atlanta.
A glass jar was found in the vehicle that contained a sandwich bag of marijuana. On the back driver-side floorboard was a black and grey striped small book bag that contained a bottle of promethazine hydrochloride, a marijuana packaging bag and a blue baby bottle. The marijuana bag contained a large amount of multi- shaped multi-colored pills believed to be ecstasy.
The passenger claimed ownership of the bag and said there was only promethazine inside. He was handcuffed. The driver admitted to owning a black Glock handgun found under the passenger seat. Inside the driver’s door pocket was an extended magazine for the pistol.
When Thompson asked the passenger if he knew there was ecstasy in his book bag he answered yes, and that the driver knew nothing about it. Both men said they knew nothing of the glass jar of marijuana and after Thompson told the driver it didn’t just magically show up in his car the man said someone must’ve left it there. It was such a small amount that the deputy just threw away the weed in the grass. After signing the citation, the driver was told he was free to go. He asked Thompson where his passenger was headed, and he was informed that he would be in the Monroe County Jail on charges of trafficking 65 grams of ecstasy.
Man snatches woman’s keys, steals her car
A Hickman Road woman reported her 2008 Buick LeSabre had been stolen by a man she knows on June 12. She told deputy Cory Adkins the man had broken into her home on Friday, June 9, and was waiting for her. She said she didn’t know he was there until she returned home on Saturday. She offered to give the man a ride on Sunday, but they started arguing and he refused to let her take him home. She said he suddenly snatched the keys from her hand and drove off in her vehicle. The car was entered as stolen, and a warrant was issued.
Butts County deputy stops drunk driver on Hwy. 87
A drunk Forsyth woman driving a silver 2012 Nissan Sentra without a seatbelt was stopped by Butts County Sgt. H. Street for impeding the flow of traffic at Hwy. 87 and Plant Scherer Way on June 10 around 2 p.m. Street told Monroe County deputy Justyn Weaver, who also responded, that the 22-year-old woman was doing 37 mph in a 55-mph zone, failing to maintain lane and had improperly backed, almost striking his patrol unit.
The driver told Weaver she was coming from a get-together where she had consumed two mixed drinks. She denied being a daily drinker saying she only drinks about every other weekend and that she takes medication for anxiety. She said she was headed to her home on Old Benton Road where she has lived “for a good minute and a couple of months.” She added that her mother raised her right and she wouldn’t lie.
She rated herself as a “five” on the impairment scale then agreed to a sobriety test. After displaying clues of intoxication and registering high on a breath test, she was taken to jail and cited for DUI, license address change, seatbelt, impeding the flow of traffic and improper backing. Her Nissan was removed by Tracy’s Wrecker Service.
Man arrested for DUI after class reunion
A black Jeep Compass passed deputy Cody Maples doing 107 mph on I-75 N near the weigh station with no taillights around 3 a.m. on June 11 and the 27-year-old male driver from Ellenwood wound up in jail for DUI.
Maples pulled the Jeep over on the right shoulder and could smell alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. When asked why he was speeding, the driver said he was just trying to get home. He gave the deputy his license and admitted to taking a couple of shots around 30-45 minutes earlier. His eyes were red, watery and bloodshot and he was asked to step out.
He agreed to a breath test and registered a high positive for breath alcohol with two samples. He told Maples he had been at a class reunion in Bibb County and had been mixing different alcohols. He said he had a room but didn’t like hotels and decided to drive home. An empty bottle of Mike’s Hard Lemonade and an empty Bud Light can were found in the driver’s door. He was handcuffed and turned over to the jail staff with citations for DUI, open container, and speeding.
Giles Road man suspects nephew ripped him off
A man on Giles Road reported his tools were stolen from his property on June 13. He told deputy Brian Horvath that he suspected his nephew stole a DeWalt impact driver, two 20 Volt AH3 batteries and one 20 Volt AH 2 battery. When asked why he thought his nephew stole the tools, the man replied that he had seen him walking in the woods behind his house a few days earlier. The value of the missing items was around $427.
Couple steals from
church donation bin
An incident involving the theft of items from the donation bin at Mt. Zion Church was reported on June 13. Cpl. Dalton Mosely was notified of the theft by email by a church official who said the items had been stolen by a man and a woman. A surveillance video showed the unidentified woman jumping into the bin and tossing items out to an unknown man.
Intoxicated woman
with stomach pains
found parked in ditch
A 31-year-old Bonaire woman was charged with DUI-related charges after her white 2023 Kia was found parked in a ditch around midnight on June 13. Deputy Thomas Morgan spotted the car with its flashers on.
The deputy noticed the driver’s pupils were extremely dilated when she told him she was having horrible stomach pains and was just trying to make it home. She said she had pulled off the road to call a friend. She also said she was traveling from Bonaire to Macon County and was shocked to learn she was in Monroe County asking Morgan, “I’m not in Fort Valley?”
Morgan smelled alcohol on her breath and when asked if she would submit to a sobriety test, she began to cry. She agreed to a breath test but when given instructions she reacted by staring blankly at the deputy with a confused look. She continuously asked to have her lawyer present as she was handcuffed and was told she didn’t have to answer any questions. A cup that contained an alcoholic beverage was in the Kia’s cupholder and she was placed in Morgan’s vehicle. While on the way to jail with charges of DUI-refusal and open container she told the deputy that she had hit a deer, which was why she had parked in the ditch. There was no damage to the vehicle.