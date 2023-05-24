Woman banned from
ex-husbands home
A Morningside Drive man complained to deputy Thomas Morgan on April 21 that his ex-wife went to his house, opened the door and started yelling at their daughter. He told the deputy he wanted her barred from the home due to her erratic behavior. She was informed of the ban and told if she returned to the home she would be arrested.
Kia towed for no insurance
A woman stopped for no insurance by officer Richard Maddox on Main Street on April 22 admitted she did not believe she had any insurance on her Kia Forte. She was cited and released with a court date. The Kia was taken off the street by Comer Wrecker Service.
Two men in speeding Infiniti jailed on drug charges
Deputies John Bogdan and Joshua Warren took two men to jail on numerous drug and traffic charges after an interstate stop on April 23. The deputies made the stop after two cars passed them at 3 a.m. on I-75 N doing around 105 mph.
They pulled over a 2017 Infiniti Q50 with two occupants on the should of the Hwy. 18 exit after they saw the car drift from the right lane to the far-left lane several times. The deputies could immediately smell marijuana as they approached the vehicle and asked the driver, an 18-year-old man from Roswell and his 18-year-old Stone Mountain passenger were asked to step out.
Bogdan asked them if there was anything in the car he needed to know about and both men replied there wasn’t.
A black backpack was found on the front passenger floorboard with two baggies containing a total of 2.6 ounces of marijuana inside. There was also a scale with marijuana residue. Inside the center console an orange prescription bottle was located with 19 oxycodone pills. In a backpack found on the backseat were two more ounces of weed.
Comer Towing Service towed away the Infiniti while the two men were taken to jail.
The driver was cited for speeding, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and possession of drug-related objects. He received warrants for distributing marijuana, drugs not in original container and drug possession. The passenger was cited for possession of drug-related objects and received warrants for distributing marijuana, drugs not in the original container and drug possession.
Driver cited and BMW towed for no insurance
While clearing vehicles from blocking the road near Kynette Park, officer Jeffrey Burris ran the tags on a grey BMW and learned it had no insurance on April 23. Burris made a stop on the car at the corner of Persons Street and Sharp Street.
The driver said he had insurance and showed Burris a picture on his phone of an insurance company however no vehicle information was displayed. The man was cited for no insurance and his car was towed.
Woman ties dogs to ex’s mailbox and leaves
A man’s ex-wife tied two dogs she no longer wanted to his mailbox on Weldon Road on April 24. The man told Sgt. Thomas Haskins that the two dogs have stayed at his wife’s house since she took custody of the dogs, around 10 years ago. He said she has been responsible for the caretaking of the dogs, including food, shelter, and water even after their separation and divorce.
Haskins went to the woman’s home and found her very defensive and argumentative. She at first said she didn’t take the dogs to her ex’s house, and they must’ve “gotten out”. When she was told there were witnesses who saw her tie the dogs to her ex-husband’s mailbox, she then said the dogs were “in his name”. She added that her 17-year-old son used to take care of the dogs, but he no longer lived with her.
Haskins told her that it was a criminal matter if she simply abandoned the dogs on someone else’s property without their permission. He said he would return with her to pick up the dogs, but she refused. She said she would rather contact animal control and tell them the dogs were “running loose”.
Haskins called the ex-husband and told him his ex-wife refused to retrieve the animals. The man said that he wanted to press charges. When the sergeant told him animal control would take custody of the dogs, he said that due to the ties the dogs have to his children he didn’t want to see them put down and agreed to keep them.
Two warrants were taken against the woman for the abandonment of two dogs.
Jackson man tries to escape deputies in Suzuki
A 39-year-old Jackson was arrested after he ran from Sgt. Chris Sherrell in a black 2007 Suzuki hitting 100 mph during a high-speed chase on April 25. Sherrell spotted the bike going north on I-75 near North Lee Street around 3:35 p.m. and the rider looked back at Sherrell before he accelerated and sped away. With Sherrell close behind, the Suzuki was cutting between vehicles trying to escape until deputies were able to slow traffic around Johnstonville Road.
Sherrell then maneuvered his patrol unit in front of the motorcycle, forced it to the shoulder and the chase was over. The rider was taken into custody for fleeing and multiple traffic citations. Tracy’s Towing Service removed the Suzuki from the interstate.
Forsyth woman charged with battery against a pregnant woman
Officer C. Taylor was dispatched to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Store on April 26 regarding a fight between two women. The complainant, who was pregnant, told Taylor she was in the parking lot getting her tire fixed on her 2009 Nissan Altima when she was assaulted by another woman.
She said the woman who hit her rode by the store a few times in a grey Honda before she stopped. After she pulled into the parking lot, she walked up to her and started to hit her. She said she hit the woman back to protect herself and her unborn baby who is the child of the woman’s ex-boyfriend.
After the confrontation, the woman left, and the complainant gave her address to Taylor. Taylor went to her home on Brandywine Road, but the woman wasn’t there. When he tried calling her, she never answered. Taylor took out a warrant against her for battery against a pregnant female.
BOLO driver found sleeping at rest area
Deputies were on the lookout for a black GMC truck reported to be driven by a possibly impaired driver driving recklessly on April 26 and deputies John Bogdan and Joshua Warren found the truck parked at the rest area. The 44-year-old Jacksonville, Fla. male driver was sleeping behind the wheel with the motor running and was holding money in his hands as if he had been counting it before falling asleep. The driver woke immediately when the deputies opened the doors.
They had him turn off the vehicle and step out of the vehicle. His eyes appeared glassy, his eyelids were droopy, and he had a slow and slightly slurred speech. He agreed to a roadside sobriety test and displayed 4 of the 6 possible clues of impairment during the eye test.
It was clear to the deputies that the driver was under the influence of a narcotic and obviously impaired and arrested him for DUI.
A black pouch with a spoon that had drug residue on it, four hypodermic needles, cotton swabs, a small bag with a crystallized substance believed to be methamphetamine, and a white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl were found in the truck. There was also a pill bottle for methadone prescribed to the driver. Inside the pill bottle, were multiple methadone pills and 9 white rectangular pills and 4 pink oval pills both identified as Alprazolam. The man admitted to taking fentanyl earlier in the day and that he was still under its influence.
Ex-boyfriend found hiding under house
A Griffin man was found by a Monroe County deputy hiding under a home on Main Street in Culloden on April 28. Sgt. Chris Sherrell and Cpl. John Cochran responded to a call made by a distraught woman who told him her ex-boyfriend was trying to kick in her door. She said she had a temporary protection order against the man.
Cochran soon found him under the house and took him into custody. It was later determined that the TPO was no longer in force.
Drunk Forsyth driver does a U-turn when he sees roadblock
An intoxicated 53-year-old Forsyth man driving a 2004 Ford pickup approached a road safety check at the intersection of Juliette Road and Forsyth Landing Boulevard on April 28 and did an immediate illegal U-turn. Deputy Justyn Weaver quickly performed a stop on the truck and could smell alcohol on the driver.
After being ordered to step out the man explained that he was coming from having drinks with his boss in Macon and admitted to drinking two beers approximately thirty minutes before being stopped. He then changed his story to consuming three beers, four beers, and then, finally, one beer. After agreeing to and then failing a sobriety test, he was arrested for DUI and taken to jail. At the detention center, he admitted to having five beers.
A cold, open can of Bud Light can was found in the man’s truck on the passenger side floorboard. There was more beer in a Styrofoam cup and a case behind the passenger seat.
Man driving down interstate with “bong” between his feet
A Griffin man driving a 1992 Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a “bong” between his feet was taken to jail by Sgt. Thomas Haskins on April 28. Haskins made a stop on the pickup near the weigh station on I-75 S after running its tags and learning it had no insurance.
While speaking with the driver, Haskins noticed the bong and instructed the 36-year-old man to step out. After he was handcuffed, a container of one gram of suspected methamphetamine was found in the center console of the pickup. The man admitted to the ownership of the drug and was taken to the Monroe County Jail for possession of meth and drug-related objects.
Man buys woman groceries, she steals his car
A red 2016 Nissan Altima 4S was reported stolen by a man on Big Buck Trail on April 29. The 46-year-old victim told deputy Justyn Weaver that he picked up a woman, bought her some groceries, and then his car was gone. He gave the deputy the woman’s name and Facebook name.
He said the car was worth $12,000 and several tools were inside the car valued at $2,500. He said there was also a $400 Xbox One and the stereo radio system worth $1,100. A BOLO was provided to surrounding agencies.
Man busted for stealing 18 rags from Walmart
A man was arrested and charged with shoplifting 18 work rags from Walmart on May 1. Officer Colt Taylor was dispatched to the store where he was told by security that a man came into the store with one bag and then left with two. He later returned with both bags after the complainant witnessed him put several rags in a bag.
When asked about the rags, the suspect told Taylor he bought them at a different Walmart and was returning them. Video footage revealed the man stole fifteen yellow and three green towels, left the store then returned. The complainant said that Walmart wanted the man prosecuted and banned from Walmart. He was issued a criminal trespass notice, given a copy and taken to jail.
Atlanta man jailed on warrants and stolen debit cards
A 28-year-old Atlanta man was turned over to the Monroe County Jail staff on May 2 after deputies found him possessing stolen debit cards during a traffic stop. Deputies John Bogdan and Joshua Warren spotted the man following too closely in his grey Nissan Altima near the southbound weigh station on I-75. At first contact, the man was extremely defensive about the stop. After running his information, the deputies were alerted that the driver had warrants from two separate agencies for credit card fraud. The man was asked to step out and was handcuffed. In his right pants pocket, Bogdan found multiple unopened Visa Gift cards. He was placed in the back seat of the patrol vehicle.
There were also two stolen two Visa Debit cards in a blue satchel bag inside the Nissan. When asked about the cards, the driver said they belonged to his cousin. At the jail, Bogdan told him if he could provide phone numbers for his “cousin” then he would be able to verify his story. The man replied that his phone was new, and he would have to call his girlfriend for the number. He was charged with financial card theft and following too closely.