Man accused of stealing power from EMC
A Collins Ridge Drive man accused of stealing power was charged with theft of services on Dec. 30. Deputy Phillip Billingslea was dispatched to the man’s home where he spoke to a Central Georgia EMC meter technician who told him he was sent to the residences because a notice at the office said that power was being used at the house after it had been switched off by the power company for failure to pay the bill.
The technician said he checked the meter and discovered that the power was connected to the house from the power pole using jumper cables and extension cords.
EMC said $355.47 worth of power and been stolen. A warrant was issued for the resident’s arrest.
Someone stole 40 fishing poles and a guitar
A man on Langston Avenue reported to deputy Corbin Becelia on Dec. 31 that multiple items were missing from a home he was moving out of. He said when he first noticed items missing, he thought that they had been misplaced but then he found that a guitar, clothing and around 40 fishing poles were had been taken.
The man believed the fence in his back yard had been broken into, but Becelia saw no signs of forced entry.
Drunk Jackson man jailed
for drugs, guns and DUI
A 51-year-old Jackson man driving a white 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 went to jail on Jan. 3 after he was seen failing to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Collier Road and Indian Springs Road by deputy Sean Valieant who later found drugs in his vehicle.
Valieant could smell alcohol at the stop and asked the driver if he had consumed any alcoholic beverages that day, which he stated he did. He was asked to step outside the vehicle and agreed to take a sobriety test. During the test, the driver stepped off the line, missed heel-to-toe steps, raised his arms for balance, and did not count his steps. He was then handcuffed. It was also learned he was a convicted felon.
A large bottle of Fireball that was less than half empty was found behind the driver’s seat. A pill bottle was in the glove box containing various prescription pills. There was also a Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun in the center console alongside a Davis Industries .32 caliber handgun.
The vehicle was turned over to Forsyth Wrecker Service and the driver was turned over to the Monroe County Jail.
The driver submitted to a breathalyzer test which gave high alcohol readings. Warrants were sought against him for two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of drug possession, four counts of drugs not in original container, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was also cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and DUI.
Intoxicated driver nearly hits deputy’s patrol car
A BOLO issued on a blue 2017 Dodge Ram on Jan. 5 resulted in the arrest of a 54-year-old Dallas man on DUI charges. Deputy Justyn Weaver spotted the vehicle while sitting on the shoulder of I-75 N near North Lee Street. The Ram nearly struck Weaver’s patrol unit as it passed, and the deputy initiated a stop.
The driver said that he was “just trying to go home” and was coming from Savannah. While speaking with the man, Weaver could smell the strong cover odor of Copenhagen Natural chewing tobacco.
The deputy seated him in the passenger seat of his patrol vehicle and could smell alcohol on his breath. The driver said that he had two mixed drinks before leaving Savannah. On a scale of one to ten, with ten being the most intoxicated he has been, he rated himself as “two.” He also said that he is a daily drinker and had been awake for fourteen hours. He agreed to perform field sobriety testing.
After losing his balance during instructions, stepping off the line, failing to touch heel to toe, and using his arms for balance, he agreed to a breath test which he also failed. An empty bottle of Miller Lite was found under the seat.
He was cited for DUI, open container, and failure to maintain lane. He was then turned over to jail staff.
Man coming from Florida too drunk to make it to Illinois
A blue 2020 Nissan passed deputy Justyn Weaver without headlights or taillights around 10:38 p.m. on Jan. 5 and after a traffic stop the 36-year-old male Illinois driver was found to be intoxicated.
Weaver could immediately smell alcohol coming from the vehicle as the driver explained he was returning to Illinois from Florida. He was traveling with a female passenger.
He agreed to take a seat in the passenger’s side of Weaver’s patrol unit and while speaking, the man held his hand over his mouth trying to hide the odor of alcohol and was leaning way to the right trying to create distance between him and the deputy.
He admitted to having one alcoholic beverage two days before being stopped and agreed to a roadside sobriety test. He was barefoot and Weaver retrieved his shoes from his car before beginning the test. While he was at the car the female passenger agreed to perform a breath test which returned a high positive reading.
The driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glossy and displayed clues of impairment during the eye test. He had to be told to keep his head still three times. He was unable to perform the walk-and-turn test nor the one-leg stand test due to a recent ankle injury. He refused a blood test because he had been charged with DUI before and his lawyers advised him to refuse all testing in the future. He added that he wears contacts and that may be causing his eyes to be red.
He was cited for DUI-refusal, failure to use headlights or taillights, and turned over to the Monroe County Jail staff.
Woman applies for job after shoplifting at same store
A woman staying at America’s Best Value Inn on North Frontage Road went to jail for shoplifting on Jan. 7. Officer Arthur Musselman responded to a call from the Royal 7 convenience store on Cabaniss Road where the manager told him that a woman had stolen around $35 worth of merchandise including a soda, medicine, candy and other items. He said he wanted the suspect prosecuted and banned from the store.
After the woman stole from the store, she returned later to apply for employment. When the manager told her she needed to pay for the shoplifted items she told him she didn’t have the money, became scared and fled the store. The manager didn’t know her name but told Musselman she lived at the hotel.
Musselman went to the woman’s room, and she initially denied the theft but then admitted that she was just taking food because she and her boyfriend didn’t have any.
She asked if she could make restitution but was told the manager wanted her banned and prosecuted. She was banned from the property, cited for shoplifting and given a court date.
Two sisters fight over boyfriend’s alleged abuse
A dispute involving two sisters on Jan. 8 resulted in a citation for disorderly conduct. Deputy Cody Maples was dispatched to a home on Unionville Road where he found several people standing around one of the sisters who was injured and emotionally distraught. The sisters’ mother told the deputy that the family suspects the one boyfriend of one of her daughters is being abusive towards her. She said her other daughter came to the house to see if her sister had any marks on her body and a fight broke out between the two.
Maples then spoke to the injured woman and saw blood on several of her fingernails on both hands and a bump on her forehead. She was crying when she told him that her sister attacked her after confronting her about her boyfriend’s behavior.
The other sister was standing a distance away at the edge of the woods when Maples approached her. She said that the family was accusing her boyfriend of being abusive. She stated that when she showed her sister her legs and denied the abuse, her sister attacked her. Maple cited her for disorderly conduct and her sister was taken to the hospital.
Uninsured Jeep driver tries to add insurance during traffic stop
A woman in an uninsured Jeep tried to add insurance to her vehicle during a traffic stop by officer Jeremy Malone on Jan. 8. Malone saw the woman run a red light at the intersection of North Lee Street and Hwy. 42 and made the stop in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot. When he asked her why she didn’t stop she replied that she would’ve slid into the middle of the intersection.
Malone learned she had no insurance, but she said she was insured through Progressive, and it should be active but wasn’t able to pull up the proof no her phone. She then rolled her window halfway up and called the company but would not put the phone on speaker so that Malone could hear the conversation. The officer soon realized that she was trying to set up a policy for the Jeep.
While she was on the phone, Malone contacted dispatch who stated the driver’s license was suspended out of Florida for “non-judgment”. He had the woman step out and handcuffed her.
From that point on, the woman became upset and said that she came to Georgia from Florida to “help out” during COVID, and this is she was being treated. She stated continuously, “This is how they do things in Georgia.”
Forsyth wrecker took away her jeep as she was taken to jail.
Suspended driver goes to jail
Officer Richard Maddox spotted a black Honda Civic turning off Russell Parkway onto Lee Street and after running the tags learned it was without insurance on Jan. 9. Maddox made the stop in the parking lot of the Days Inn and the driver told him his license was suspended. After running his information, Maddox learned the suspension was for child support obligations and arrested the driver. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail.