Man accused of stealing power from EMC

A Collins Ridge Drive man accused of stealing power was charged with theft of services on Dec. 30. Deputy Phillip Billingslea was dispatched to the man’s home where he spoke to a Central Georgia EMC meter technician who told him he was sent to the residences because a notice at the office said that power was being used at the house after it had been switched off by the power company for failure to pay the bill.