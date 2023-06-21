Drunk driver working on slowing down his drinking
A 37-year-old Forsyth man was charged with DUI on June 1 after he was stopped in his 2004 Ford Focus by deputy Justin Weaver for speeding 93 mph on I-75 N. Weaver made the stop near the weigh station, noticed the Ford had a burned-out brake light and could smell alcohol on the driver.
Weaver noticed he had watery and bloodshot eyes. The driver admitted to drinking two beers but then changed his story to include liquor. He also said that he smoked marijuana socially and that he was working on slowing down his drinking. He added that he was a safe driver and that he thought he was a “zero” on the impairment scale. He agreed to a sobriety test except for the “walk and turn” portion because he was still experiencing pain from a recent go-kart wreck.
After failing the test, the driver was taken to the Monroe County Hospital ER for a blood test and then to jail where he was charged with DUI.
Motorcycle rider tosses
bag during chase
A male rider with a passenger on a blue 2002 Yamaha tried to outrun deputies on an interstate chase on June 4. Deputy Cory Adkins spotted the bike near Rumble Road traveling north with no tag light and started to follow. As he was catching up to the 32-year-old McDonough driver, Adkins saw him changing lanes without signaling and noticed the motorcycle’s stolen tag was folded under the back fender.
When Adkins hit his lights and sirens, the rider reached speeds of 140 mph, passing cars in the emergency lane, and cutting off vehicles. The man then threw a bag to the road at mile marker 200. Adkins stopped to retrieve the bag while deputy Enrique Hogan and Cpl. Tyler Rodgers continued the pursuit. The bag contained marijuana residue, a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, .38 Special ammo, 7.62 ammo and an unknown brownish substance that was sent to the lab. The driver was charged with fleeing and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The rider also received multiple traffic citations.
Unlicensed, uninsured Rincon woman caught with stolen pistol
Cpl. John Cochran learned on June 5 that a 2016 Kia Optima had no insurance and that the 24-year-old female driver from Rincon had a suspended license for failure to appear. Cochran stopped her on I-75 N a mile south of Dames Ferry Road and could smell raw and burnt marijuana. He called for backup.
When the corporal told her she had a suspended license she answered she paid the $100. When asked, she said there was nothing in the car Cochran needed to know about. She was handcuffed for driving without a license. The passenger told them he had smoked inside the vehicle before they had left to travel.
A small clear baggie containing a green leafy substance suspected to be raw marijuana was found in the backseat inside a black and yellow book bag along with a Glock 43 handgun. The marijuana was destroyed by the roadside.
The passenger denied ownership of the weapon, but the driver said she borrowed it from her cousin for protection. It was learned the pistol was stolen and in addition to being cited for driving without a license and no insurance, she also received a warrant for receiving stolen property.
Police get woman room after she’s kicked out
Officer Colt Taylor responded to a dispute in progress at a home on West Main Street on June 5 and found the female complainant walking in the road away from the residence around 5:30 a.m. The woman said the man she was staying with had kicked her out and she was looking for a place to go. She said nothing physical had taken place, but she was afraid it was going to happen. She had left behind her belongings.
Taylor went to the home where the man told him the woman was doing drugs and he didn’t want to be around it. He said he told her to leave after he found out about the drug use.
After retrieving the woman’s property, Taylor took her to the police department and got her a voucher for a night at the Rodeway Inn. He then took her to the hotel and gave the front desk clerk the voucher.
Uninsured driver wants to leave car parked on street
A vehicle was being driven without insurance and the male driver was cited after its tags were checked by officer Colt Taylor on June 6. Taylor was behind the vehicle at the intersection of East Johnson Street and North Bennet Street and made the stop.
The driver said he had insurance with Assurance America and handed the officer his insurance card. After calling the number on the card, Taylor was told by the agent the policy had been cancelled on May 23. After being cited, the man asked if he could leave his vehicle parked until he got the insurance fixed. After telling him he couldn’t, the officer called Tracy’s Wrecker Service.
Mercedes flees deputies, driver arrested at gunpoint
A heavily tinted 2018 Mercedes Benz passed deputy Anthony Thompson near North Lee Street on I-75 N on June 6 and when Thompson pulled behind the 26-year-old male driver of Clermont, Fla., the man stopped on the right shoulder with the vehicle still in drive and with his foot on the brake.
Thompson couldn’t see inside the vehicle as he approached the passenger side. As he was about to knock on the window, the driver punched the gas and took off at a high rate of speed.
The deputy quickly ran back to his patrol vehicle and pursued the Mercedes that had accelerated to more than 130 mph, swerving in and out of traffic. Deputy Cody Maples was waiting at Johnstonville Road and pulled out in front of the Mercedes trying to slow it down, but the driver went around him again increasing his speed to 130 mph.
At milepost 201 Sgt. Chris Sherell took the lead and bumped the Mercedes that began to violently “fishtail” back and forth, but the driver was able to regain control. At milepost 206, Sherrell performed another P.I.T. maneuver and the Mercedes spun around going between an opening of the guard rail, then traveling around 75 feet before finally coming to a stop against the southbound guard rail.
Both driver and passenger were removed from the vehicle at gunpoint and handcuffed. After the driver was cleared by EMS, he was taken to jail and charged with fleeing, driving while license suspended, reckless driving, failure to signal and driving on the median. The passenger was given a ride to a gas station at exit 205.
Hit-and-run driver arrested by deputies
A man driving a gray Ford Focus was hit by a red Dodge Ram pickup truck in Butts County on June 7 and when the pickup failed to stop a BOLO was issued. The driver of the Focus followed the truck into Monroe County where deputy Stevens and Cpl. Tyler Rodgers spotted the two vehicles turning south onto Collier Road. Deputies noted that the Ram had a burned-out headlight and stopped the 36-year-old driver from Cleveland, Tenn. He handed Rodgers his wallet and said he didn’t have a license. He also complained that the Ford Focus had been following him for miles. Rodgers noticed he had slurred speech and there was a strong smell of alcohol. The driver denied drinking but agreed to a sobriety test.
After failing the test he was cited for DUI and driving without a license then taken to jail. The driver of the Ford Focus was referred to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office to file a report on the damage received by his vehicle.
Slow driver taken to jail
A red 2015 Chevrolet Sonic traveling slow in the fast lane on I-75 near mile marker 191 passed deputy Cody Maples who was watching southbound traffic on June 7. Maples pulled out and turned on his emergency lights.
After stopping on the right shoulder, the 46-year-old driver from Warner Robins opened his door and Maples could immediately smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. The man told Maples he didn’t have his ID on him and that he was driving his wife’s car. Asked about the marijuana smell, the driver handed the deputy a bag of marijuana. The bag was labeled “LA Pop Rock”.
Maples learned the man had a suspended license, had an active arrest warrant and was also a convicted felon. He was asked to step out and was handcuffed.
Inside the vehicle was a Taurus G2c 9mm under the driver seat that had been entered as stolen by the Perry Police Department.
He was taken to the Monroe County Jail for theft by receiving, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and several traffic citations.
Teenage girl loses fight with deputies
A 13-year-old Monroe County girl was reported as a runaway on June 7 and wound up in the Macon Youth Detention Center after fighting with deputies. Deputy John Bogdan responded after she was reported to be walking from her home on Pate Road wearing black shorts and a tan shirt carrying a multicolored bookbag.
Bogdan was driving south on Hwy. 41 when he saw the girl walking in the opposite direction in front of Forsyth Antiques. She began backing up into the middle of the highway as the deputy approached and refused to listen to him and continued walking away.
Bogdan grabbed her right wrist and began to reach for his cuffs when she started jerking and pulling away. Bogdan took her to the ground and ordered her to roll over on her stomach and to give him her hands. She continued to resist yelling “No!” several times. She repeatedly tried to stand but each time Bogdan pulled her back to the ground and held her.
Finally, she got very calm and still and said she wouldn’t fight any longer. But as the deputy began to cuff her, she began to resist again so she was taken to the ground once more. She continued to try to stand and kick until an older man arrived and helped Bogdan by holding her legs.
Cpl. Dalton Mosley arrived, and the three men were then able to turn her onto her stomach and handcuff her. Deputies had to pull the girl into Mosley’s patrol vehicle and once the doors were closed, she kicked the door so hard the frame was bent.
Bogdan received a small open wound on his right wrist during the scuffle and his uniform was dirty and scuffed.
Leg irons were placed on the girl, and she was transferred to the backseat of Bogdan’s patrol car. They were met at the jail by the juvenile intake officer and Judge Sullivan. Bogdan was later called with instructions to take the girl to the Macon Youth Detention Center.
Man going 23 mph on I-75 arrested for DUI
A 36-year-old Decatur man was charged with DUI on June 8 after a report of a 2018 Toyota Rav4 doing 23 mph on I-75 S near mile marker 175. Deputy Enrique Hogan saw the vehicle parked in the middle lane of the interstate forcing vehicles to go around to avoid a collision.
Hogan got behind the Toyota and with his speaker ordered the driver to pull over to the right shoulder. Instead, the man drove away at a slow speed before stopping on the shoulder after driving another mile.
The deputy could smell alcohol coming from the driver’s breath and had him step out of his car. He admitted to drinking but said it had been a few hours earlier. Hogan noticed he had difficulty walking straight and keeping his balance when he was directed to the rear of his pickup truck. He had to lean against the tailgate to keep from falling. He registered a high positive for alcohol on a breathalyzer and agreed to a blood test. He was arrested for DUI.
An open, half-full bottle of Hennessy Liquor was found on the passenger side floorboard. On the way to jail, the man told Hogan he knew he was wrong for drinking and smoking marijuana before driving but if Hogan knew his wife, he would understand.
Fired Walmart employee caught skip scanning
A fired Walmart employee was cited by Cpl. Bruce Hughley after he was called to the store on June 8 regarding a theft. Hughley was shown video of the woman skip scanning items several times at the self-checkout register. After being interviewed by Walmart employees she was released with a citation.
Driver with drugs in car throws his pistol out the window
A white 2022 Chrysler 300 passed deputy Anthony Thompson as he pulled into the “turn around” on I-75 S near the weigh station on June 8. As soon as the 41-year-old Florida driver saw the deputy he abruptly shot across all three lanes of traffic without signaling or slowing. The driver later went to jail on numerous charges.
When Thompson pulled out he saw the driver following a tractor-trailer at less than a car-length distance behind. At mile marker 192, just as he was going around the curve, the driver threw a brown paper bag out the passenger window. Thompson could see that it was a McDonald’s bag and that it went over the guard rail. He immediately radioed Sgt. Chris Sherrell with the location and description of the bag.
After Thompson activated his emergency equipment the Chrysler came to a complete stop on the right shoulder around one-half mile north of the weigh station. After being ordered to exit his vehicle, the driver stepped out with his phone in his hand and in the middle of a conversation. He was told to put down the phone and his hands on the trunk. He was then handcuffed.
The driver asked why he was being detained and Thompson told him he threw trash out on the interstate. The man said he was sorry, and the deputy had him sit on the guardrail. The driver then told the deputy that there was someone on the phone who wanted to talk to him, saying it was the “ATF”. Thompson responded that he wasn’t talking to anyone right then.
When asked what he threw out the window, the man stated that it was “just a McDonald’s bag”.
The driver then asked the deputy if he could “be honest.” Thompson told him that he could. The driver then said that if Thompson listened on the phone, he would understand that he was on the way to making a “controlled buy” for the ATF. Thompson instead asked what was inside the McDonald’s bag. The man answered that it was just trash.
Thompson smelled marijuana coming from the car and found a small brown bookbag containing a green digital scale, a black battery charger pack, and several miscellaneous items. As he was searching, the driver admitted to Thompson that there was marijuana in the vehicle, and it was found in the book bag. A sandwich bag with methamphetamine was also found. The driver acted as if he didn’t know where the methamphetamine came from.
Sherell found the bag near milepost 192 at the bottom of a large embankment. Less than 3 feet away from the bag was a Smith and Wesson handgun, broken and scarred with “road rash”.
The driver was charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, distributing marijuana, distributing methamphetamine, littering and numerous traffic offenses.
Woman jailed after driving drunk in reverse
Cpl. Tyler Rodgers and deputy Noah Stevens were traveling on High Falls Road on June 9 around 1 a.m. when a 2002 Kia Sportage driven by a 28-year-old Griffin woman came at them in their lane of travel while in reverse.
Deputies immediately stopped the vehicle and asked the woman why she was driving in reverse. She answered she didn’t know what was in front of her, but she did know what was behind her. The woman reeked of alcohol and when asked how much she had been drinking she replied, “Two drinks.”
When asked for her license, she handed Stevens two bank cards. She was asked to step out and nearly fell into the road while walking to the rear of her vehicle. She refused to consent to a sobriety test and was handcuffed and then secured in the rear of the patrol unit. While waiting for Tracy’s Towing Service the woman told deputies that her boyfriend had died earlier in the day, and she was “celebrating his death”. During the ride to jail, the woman continued to yell obscenities at deputies.
She was cited for improper backing, failure to maintain lane, and DUI.
Warrant against man for passing fake bill
A $100 counterfeit bill was passed to a clerk at the Bolingbroke Exxon on June 10 and a warrant was issued against a 29-year-old Alpharetta man.
The manager told deputy Hanna Hile the man purchased $20 of gas and a one-liter bottle of Smartwater for $2.59 bringing the after-tax total to $22.69. After paying with the phony bill, he was given $77.33 in cash back as change. He then left in a gray 2013 Ford F-150. The man was identified by interior and exterior video surveillance.