MoCo Badge

Drunk driver working on slowing down his drinking

A 37-year-old Forsyth man was charged with DUI on June 1 after he was stopped in his 2004 Ford Focus by deputy Justin Weaver for speeding 93 mph on I-75 N. Weaver made the stop near the weigh station, noticed the Ford had a burned-out brake light and could smell alcohol on the driver. 