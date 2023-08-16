MoCo Badge

Uninsured Jeep driver headed to court

A man driving a blue Jeep Cherokee south on Lee Street was cited on July 30 by officer Clay Maddox. After running the tags on the vehicle, Maddox discovered the vehicle had no insurance and initiated a stop. The man pulled into the Shell parking lot and handed the officer a State Farm Insurance card that had expired in November 2022. Buice Wrecker Service towed the Jeep. The driver was released to appear in court. 