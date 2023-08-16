Uninsured Jeep driver headed to court
A man driving a blue Jeep Cherokee south on Lee Street was cited on July 30 by officer Clay Maddox. After running the tags on the vehicle, Maddox discovered the vehicle had no insurance and initiated a stop. The man pulled into the Shell parking lot and handed the officer a State Farm Insurance card that had expired in November 2022. Buice Wrecker Service towed the Jeep. The driver was released to appear in court.
Forsyth police find, cite woman who let the dogs out
A woman on Dolly Drive called police on Aug. 3 to report a Great Dane and a smaller dog entering her yard. She provided 25 videos of the dogs on her property. After Barnett spoke with Monroe County Animal Services, it was decided the dog owner should be cited and Barnett went to the owner’s home.
The female dog owner told Barnett she had been working on a fence to keep the dogs in. Barnett gave her the citation and told her to take photos of the finished fence to court.
Driver didn’t stop because he only hit the mirror
The victim of a hit-and-run at Hwy. 41 S and Wadley Road followed the suspect’s vehicle as he fled the scene on Aug. 6. Deputies located the vehicle and made a stop. The male driver told officer Dexter McCune that he knew he had struck the victim’s vehicle but didn’t stop because he hit only the mirror.
McCune cuffed him and took him to the Monroe County Jail was he was charged with hit-and-run and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Flovilla driver fails sobriety test
A 2008 Honda Accord was paced by deputy Justyn Weaver doing 95 mph on I-75 S near North Lee Street on Aug. 10, and the 22-year-old Flovilla male driver was discovered to be driving drunk.
Weaver could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle, and the man admitted to drinking beer and two canned strawberry alcoholic beverages before leaving an Atlanta club. On a 0-10 impairment scale, he rated himself between 2.5 and 3.5.
After agreeing to a sobriety test, the driver displayed 4 of 6 clues of intoxication. During the walk-and-turn and one-legged stand tests, he showed 2 of 6 clues of being impaired. He also agreed to a preliminary breath test and gave a high positive for alcohol. Two open "Straw-Ber-Rita" sparkling margarita containers were found in the Honda. He also gave a blood sample at the Monroe County Hospital after which he was taken to jail with citations for DUI, open container and speeding.
Man drives away drunk after fight with mother
After driving away drunk from fighting with his mother at her home on Zellner Road, a 33-year-old man was arrested on DUI charges on Aug. 10. Sgt. Thomas Haskins and Cpl. Dalton Mosley found the man in his 2003 Ford Focus at the Johnstonville Marathon Gas Station.
The man told deputies he argued with his mom, so he left. While speaking with the man, Haskins could smell alcohol and asked if he had been drinking. He said he had a 24-ounce “Natty Daddy” around two hours earlier. He was unsteady on his feet; his bloodshot eyes were glazed over, and his speech was slurred.
He agreed to take a sobriety test and after losing his balance and stepping off the line, he consented to a breathalyzer test. After providing a sample that returned a high positive reading for alcohol, he said, “I’m drunk. I’m going to blow over. Y’all are going to arrest me.”
While providing breath tests at the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the man said, “I’m drunk. I already told you I was drunk.” He then refused to consent to a blood test. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail and charged with DUI-refusal.
Macon man arrested for DUI
Deputy Justyn Weaver was watching traffic on Hwy. 87 near milepost 11 on Aug. 10 when he clocked a 2018 Hyundai Tucson traveling at 72 mph. The 63-year-old Macon man driving the Hyundai was later booked for DUI-refusal and speeding.
When Weaver initiated the stop, the driver stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road, blocking northbound traffic and the deputy directed him to pull to McCrackin Street. Weaver could smell alcohol to which the man admitted he had drank a tall Colt 45 can of beer before driving.
When asked to rate himself on a 0-10 impairment scale, he answered that he has never consumed 10 beers. With glossy eyes, he displayed 2 of the possible six signs of intoxication and after failing the sobriety test, he was arrested. He refused to submit to a blood test after being taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Unwelcome man banned after playing loud music
A woman complained to officer Clay Maddox on Aug. 11 that a former classmate had been coming into her home during the night after she had told him not to do it again. She said he returned and started playing loud music. He left when she called the police.
Maddox found the man at Kynette Park and served him with a criminal trespass warning, banning him from the woman’s home.
Wanted man caught shoplifting
A shoplifter was talking to several Walmart employees when Cpl. Kimberly Barnett and officer Clay Maddox responded to the call on Aug. 11. The male suspect immediately told the officers he would pay for the items he took, and Barnett asked why he didn’t pay at the register. He replied that he didn’t know.
He asked again if he could pay, and Barnett told him it was up to Walmart employees. Meanwhile, Maddox checked the man’s information and learned he had an arrest warrant.
He was handcuffed and taken to jail. The items he had stolen amounted to 98.79 and included two bottles of Stella Wine and four bags of cheese.
Man’s ex-girlfriend steals his debit card
A man told Cpl. Kimberly Barnett on Aug. 11 that his ex-girlfriend had used his debit card 11 times without his permission. He showed her his account with the disputed transactions. He said she had kicked him out the morning and he left forgetting his iPad, clothing and debit card. Barnett went to the woman’s home on Kynette Street, and the woman denied having his card. Barnett told her she was going to the stores with the disputed transactions and that she was going to pull security footage. The woman replied, “I might as well tell the truth; it was me. I used his card because he owes me". Maj. Alexander Daniels told Barnett to take the woman to the Forsyth Police Department for an interview. At the station the woman admitted to Daniels she took the card on Aug. 10 and used it several times through Aug. 11. Barnett then handcuffed her and turned her over to the staff at the Monroe County Jail. Warrants were signed.
Woman driving Toyota with cracked windshield cited
A black Toyota Corolla with large cracks in the windshield traveling east on Johnston Street caught the attention of officer Clay Maddox on Aug. 12. After running the tag, Maddox learned the vehicle was unregistered and made a stop.
When asked for proof of insurance, the woman told Maddox she was sure the insurance had lapsed. She was cited and released to appear in court. Watts Wrecker Service towed her car.
Man rips phone lines from his mom’s home, goes to jail
A dispute with his mother sent a Bowdoin Road man to jail on Aug. 11. Deputy Thomas Morgan was dispatched to his mother’s home where she told him her son was upset because she didn’t let him use the phone when he asked to use it. She said he then tore the phone line from the phone box on the side of the house and told her that if she called the police, he would kill her and burn down the house.
The woman showed Morgan the ripped phone lines, and he noticed a set of smooth footprints in the mud near the phone box. He followed the tracks that led to a trailer on the back of the property. The woman said her son was in the trailer.
As Morgan approached the dwelling, he heard someone rustling around and what sounded like a box spring on a bed frame. When the deputy announced his presence, the movement stopped. The door was unlocked and when Morgan knocked it swung open. He then saw the suspect lying on the bed and asked him to step outside.
Morgan saw red mud on his feet and clothing and placed him in custody. He was taken to jail and cited for disorderly conduct.