Three men in BMW with marijuana, one goes to jail
A white 2015 BMW with three occupants was seen parked at the I-75 “authorized vehicles only” cut-thru at milepost 191 by Sgt. Thomas Haskins on July 4 and one of the passengers was arrested for marijuana possession. While speaking with the driver, Haskins smelled marijuana and called deputy Justyn Weaver to assist.
After the three men were out of the car, they all denied that there was marijuana inside. Haskins found a large amount of weed in 3 separate bags that weighed around 1.5 ounces. There were also several empty black plastic bags containing marijuana residue that were rubber banded together and a package of empty clear plastic bags to package marijuana for sale. Haskins also found a digital scale that had marijuana residue. There was $5,000, in small bills banded in bundles of a thousand dollars. The driver said the cash belonged to him and it was not seized.
Under the front passenger seat, Haskins discovered yet another small bag containing marijuana. One of the passengers, a 20-year-old Warner Robins man said the three bags of marijuana were his and the other passenger admitted ownership of the bag under the seat. That bag was such a small amount, it was destroyed roadside, and the man was not cited.
The Warner Robins passenger was taken to jail and charged with distributing marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
Officer gives driver ticket then a ride to Quik Trip
Officer Marcus Walker conducted a stop on I-75 S near North Lee Street on a 2015 Ford Fusion on July 5 and learned the male driver’s license was suspended. The man’s vehicle was towed, and he was cited for driving without a license, Walker gave the man a courtesy ride to the Quik Trip.
Woman flees city officer, PIT-stopped by deputies
A black Honda Accord was spotted making an improper turn on North Lee Street by officer Marcus Walker on July 6 and after Walker initiated a stop, the driver fled onto the interstate. The female driver sped to the southbound onramp after Walker activated his emergency lights and sirens and entered the interstate driving recklessly and darting between cars in all lanes. The woman reached speeds over 100 mph and just south of Rumble Road, Monroe County deputies took the lead in the pursuit.
The driver exited at exit 15 on I-475 S when a deputy conducted a PIT maneuver and stopped the Honda. The woman was arrested and taken to jail with numerous citations.
Macon man jailed after stolen Grand Prix spotted by FLOCK
The FLOCK safety camera system alerted Sgt. Thomas Haskins on July 7 that a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix reported stolen by the Peach County Sheriff’s Office had been located on Hwy. 41 S near Loraine Forrest Drive and a 31-year-old man went to jail after being found in a closet.
Haskins at first failed to find the stolen Grand Prix but after searching the area noticed that the vehicle was parked behind a home on Sanders Road. Cpl. Jaleel Brown joined Haskins and they spoke with a woman at the home who told them that the man who had been driving the car was inside. When asked if he lived there, she confirmed that he did and gave the deputies consent to enter the home.
The driver was found hiding in a bedroom closet and was handcuffed and arrested. He said he got the Grand Prix from a friend named “Kai”. He then stated that Kai put him in touch with a third party from whom he bought the car. He was unsure of the name of the third-party person. He said the third party told him the vehicle belonged to his “uncle” and that the “uncle” recently passed away.
He said he had no bill of sale or documentation showing a legal purchase but that he had paid $500 for the vehicle. He had no bank statement to back up his claim. An unsigned title was in the glove box. He was taken to jail and charged with receiving stolen property.
Four Macon men arrested for stolen pistol
Sgt. Thomas Haskins stopped a 2020 Nissan Altima near Rumble Road on July 7 for dark window tint and suspended registration, and four Macon men wound up in the Monroe County Jail for a stolen firearm.
Haskins made a passenger-side approach on the vehicle with four male occupants driven by a 19-year-old man. The 19-year-old front-seat passenger told Haskins the Nissan belonged to him.
All the occupants of the car appeared very nervous and the rear seat passengers avoided eye contact with Haskins. All the men were wearing dark black clothing, with dark knit skull caps on their heads despite an outside temperature of over 90 degrees on a bright sunny day.
While running the men’s information in his patrol unit, Haskins learned the front seat passenger was wanted out of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office for 11 counts of aggravated assault with nationwide extradition. Haskins radioed deputy Christopher Marsh for assistance.
Upon Marsh’s arrival, the deputies approached the vehicle with their pistols drawn in a ready position. The four men in the vehicle were ordered to display their hands on the seat or dashboard in front of them. The front seat passenger was then pulled from the front seat and handcuffed.
The deputies were denied consent to search the Nissan, so deputy Jeff Thompson was called to bring K9 Tyson to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle. Tyson alerted on the car and deputies soon found a spent 9mm shell casing under the front driver seat. There was also marijuana residue on the driver’s side floorboard.
Four handguns were found in a multicolored bag inside the trunk including two 9mm Glock 19s, a .40 caliber Glock 22 and a Taurus G2C 9mm. One of the Glock 19s was reported as stolen out of Bibb County. Every pistol was loaded, and several 30-round magazines were found throughout the vehicle.
None of the men admitted ownership of the stolen Glock so all four were handcuffed and taken to jail and charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The vehicle’s owner was also cited for illegal window tint and suspended registration. Bibb and Jones counties were alerted about the men possibly involved with illegal activity.
Drunk driver claims someone else was behind the wheel
A 29-year-old Macon woman involved in a single-car accident was discovered with her car in a ditch by the Georgia Highway Patrol on Hwy. 18/41 near mile marker 17 on July 7 around 11 p.m. and deputies later discovered she had been driving drunk.
The GSP called dispatch after trooper Rhodes saw the woman’s red 2015 Chevrolet Cruz on its side in a ditch. Rhodes said he “rolled up” and saw the vehicle with its lights flashing. The woman was removed from the car and told the trooper a man had been driving and that he walked away down the road.
Deputies John Bogdan and Justyn Weaver arrived at the scene from opposite directions but neither had seen anyone walking on the highway in either direction. It had been raining so the dirt was very soft, and it was clear there were no footprints indicating anyone walked away. When Fire and Emergency Services arrived, they checked the area using FLIR (Forward Looking InfraRed) and found no one.
The woman told Bogdan that she went out with some friends to Fox City Brewery and had a significant number of drinks and admitted she was intoxicated. She said she met a guy named “Bobby” and he offered to drive her home. All she could tell the deputy about him was his name and that he had long hair.
She said she remembered they were traveling down the road one minute and the next she saw trees and smoke.
She was bleeding from her feet and said it was just glass that she could remove herself. However, EMS removed the glass and cleaned the wounds.
The woman then called one of her friends and handed Bogdan her phone. Her friend told Bogdan she was not the one the woman went out with but to her knowledge, there was no one else in the vehicle. She was unable to tell Bogdan any of the work friends the woman had gone out with.
She was only able to perform the eye test portion of the roadside sobriety test due to the cuts on her feet but had 6 of the 6 possible clues of impairment on the eye test.
She was handcuffed and when asked to submit a breath test, she would not answer, finally shaking her head no. When asked for a blood sample she didn’t even pay attention and acted as if she didn’t want to be bothered.
Her car was turned over to Mid Ga Towing Service and she was turned over to jail staff. She was cited for DUI-refusal, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving.
Guests asked to leave after kids damage La Quinta Inn gym floor
An employee of La Quinta Inn on Russell Parkway called the police department on June 7 with a complaint that the children of guests in rooms 420 and 422 had damaged the floor in the gym by dropping weights on July 8. The employee told officer William Rodriguez they had charged both rooms $500 to pay for the damage caused by the kids.
The guests agreed to leave the property but were upset about the charges. The manager was called, and he agreed to refund the money if the guests left. The customers then gathered their belongings and drove away.