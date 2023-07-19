MoCo Badge

Three men in BMW with marijuana, one goes to jail

A white 2015 BMW with three occupants was seen parked at the I-75 “authorized vehicles only” cut-thru at milepost 191 by Sgt. Thomas Haskins on July 4 and one of the passengers was arrested for marijuana possession. While speaking with the driver, Haskins smelled marijuana and called deputy Justyn Weaver to assist. 