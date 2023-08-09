MoCo Badge

Forsyth man allegedly threatens to kill ex-girlfriend

A 24-year-old Forsyth man was charged with harassing communications on July 19 after his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend complained to deputy Thomas Morgan that he slit her tire on the night before. She said he was upset about them ending the relationship and that he texted saying he would go to her home on Whirlaway Drive and kill her. He also called her and said he would return that night with his .45 pistol after everyone was asleep. 