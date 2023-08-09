Forsyth man allegedly threatens to kill ex-girlfriend
A 24-year-old Forsyth man was charged with harassing communications on July 19 after his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend complained to deputy Thomas Morgan that he slit her tire on the night before. She said he was upset about them ending the relationship and that he texted saying he would go to her home on Whirlaway Drive and kill her. He also called her and said he would return that night with his .45 pistol after everyone was asleep.
The woman was instructed to get a copy of the incident report for a restraining order.
Warrant for man who poured grease on ex-girlfriend
A Forsyth man was charged with simple battery after a woman at a West Main Street home told officer Stacy Penamon on July 23 that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her by holding and pushing her. Her ex had left driving a silver Ford Escape before the officer arrived. The victim said that although she and the man are no longer in a relationship, she had allowed him to stay the night.
The trouble began when he asked her for the $10 she owed him. She said she tried to send him the money by CashApp, but the funds wouldn’t transfer, and he became physical and even poured cold, liquid grease on her from a skillet on the stove. When he left, he took her $150 projector.
Penamon watched a short recording of the incident that showed the man trying to stop the woman from talking by placing his hand around her mouth. When he saw her recording his actions, he knocked the phone out of her hand. She could be heard screaming for him to stop. After a few seconds had passed, the man could be seen picking up the phone and ending the recording.
Other than grease on her arm and shirt, there were no visible signs of trauma to the woman who said she needed no medical attention. She was encouraged to get help from the Monroe County Care Cottage.
Ex-boyfriend harassing woman at Burruss Prison
An employee at the nursing station at Burruss Prison complained to deputy Matthew Posey on July 24 that her ex-boyfriend had called the prison over 25 times that morning cursing at her and her fellow nurses. She said she had told him several times to stop contacting her and had blocked his number on her devices. This led to him harassing her at work.
The man already has active warrants out of Monroe County for harassing communications and other charges from domestic situations with the woman. Posey took out an additional warrant for harassing communications.
Driver has Mexican ID card instead of license
Officer Clay Maddox spotted a white Chevrolet truck traveling north on Lee Street with a burned-out brake light and made a stop on July 25. After pulling into Al’s Market, the driver told Maddox he had no driver’s license and gave the officer a Mexican ID card. The driver was placed in the rear of Maddox’s patrol unit and taken to jail while Buice Wrecker Service hauled away his truck.
Hotel guest charged with public drunkenness
A man was jailed after dispatch received a call on July 27 from a woman at Americas Best Value Inn on Frontage Road who said that a man with warrants, wearing a green shirt and green shorts was in room 135.
When officer William Rodriguez arrived, he saw a man matching the description speaking with officer Dexter McCune and he could smell alcohol on the man. When asked how much he had to drink, he replied that “he was on private property”. He said his name was “Jeremy Davis, “ which was false. Officer Colt Taylor arrived, and suddenly the man tried to take off running. Rodriguez and Taylor grabbed him, took him to the ground, and handcuffed him.
A nearby woman was yelling and making a disturbance, so Taylor also handcuffed her. After further investigation, the officers identified the man who was taken to the Monroe County Jail and booked with charges of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and giving false information.
Officer tases dog on Hunter Street
A Hunter Street man was so fearful of a gray and white Pitbull chasing and terrorizing people around his neighborhood that he was afraid to step outside his home. On July 29 he showed officer Jeffrey Burris where the dog lived, and Burris went to speak with the owner.
The home’s front door was barricaded with dog cages so Burris went to the right side of the house where there was an additional 10’x10’ dog cage between the house and the neighbor’s fence and the officer couldn’t get through. He then went around the left-hand side of the house to the back porch area and was met at the back patio by the Pitbull whose ears were slicked back and barking aggressively. When Burris knocked on the side of the house to get the homeowner’s attention, the dog went wild.
Officers Walker and Bruce Hughley soon arrived to help and after failing to rouse the dog owner and with the dog not backing down, animal control was called, and the officers decided to wait in their patrol vehicles due to the heat.
As Burris walked to his car, the dog suddenly ran out from the bushes towards him, barking and growling. Burris drew his taser and aimed just as the dog was starting to lunge at him. He fired, the dog yelped and immediately stopped. It then turned and ran towards the back of the house until the leads on the taser broke.
Animal control arrived and found the dog under the house and after several unsuccessful attempts to retrieve the dog with a canine pole, the homeowner’s girlfriend was called. She soon arrived and was able to call the dog out. The dog had somehow hurt its left eye during the altercation, and she said she would take it to get treated.
It was learned that the dog owner had been recently incarcerated in the Monroe County Jail, where Burris went to issue him a citation for his loose animal.
Man jailed after fighting with brother, spitting on mom
A 28-year-old High Falls man was bleeding from a cut below his right eye and a wound from the top of his head when deputy John Bogdan responded to a domestic issue on Blount Road on July 31. His left ear was also bruised, and he told Bogdan he couldn’t hear out of it, but he refused treatment from EMS.
He said he had gotten into an argument with his mom, then left for a friend’s house but later returned for his clothes and phone.
He said when he returned his brother was there, they began to argue, and his brother got in his face. They then started throwing punches.
His brother told Bogdan that he was on his way home when he received a phone call that his brother had put his hands on their mom. He said his brother wasn’t there when he arrived, but he tried to go after their mother again when he returned. That’s when he jumped in and stopped him.
Their mother said that she and her son got into an argument, and he didn’t like something she said and spit in her face. When she slapped him, he spit in her face again. He then “busted out” a window and left.
She said they began to argue again when he came back, but her other son stepped in, and her sons began to fight. Their stepfather agreed with the mother’s account. The son that defended her had a busted lip and was taken to the Monroe County ER.
Warrants were taken out on his brother for two counts of battery-family violence and one count of criminal trespassing.
Deputy recovers stole Nissan with FLOCK assist
A 2021 Nissan Altima reported stolen by the McDonough Police Department was recovered by deputy Justyn Weaver with the assistance of a FLOCK alert on Aug. 1. Weaver received the alert around 6 p.m. that the stolen blue Nissan with Tennessee plates was near Hwy. 42 at Teagle Road. The deputy could not locate the vehicle until he received another alert 20 minutes later and saw a vehicle matching the description pull into a driveway on Teagle Road.
As the car was backing out, Weaver hit his emergency lights and blocked it in. The driver was a 39-year-old Newnan woman with two female passengers.
When the driver was told that the vehicle was reported stolen, she claimed that she had rented it but could not produce any rental agreement documents but showed Weaver a financial transaction that she had made a payment for the car on May 11. The front-seat passenger backed up her story. The rear-seat passenger told Weaver she had just been picked up and had nothing to do with the car.
The driver was issued a felony warrant for receiving stolen property and taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Speeding driver refuses to sign citation, taken to jail
Cpl. Larry Sullivan clocked a white 2023 Chevrolet Malibu on Aug. 1 doing 85 mph on I-75 S, and the 37-year-old male driver from Birmingham, Ala., went to jail after refusing to sign the citation.
Sullivan stopped the car near the weigh station around 6 a.m. and the Malibu pulled over on the right shoulder. The driver handed him his Alabama driver’s license and a rental agreement, and the deputy returned to his patrol unit to write the speeding ticket. The man’s wife was sitting in the passenger seat.
When Sullivan returned to explain the reason for the ticket, the man said something inaudible and then said he wouldn’t sign the citation. Sullivan took him to the rear of the Malibu and told him if he refused to sign, he would be taken to jail until he was bonded out. The man responded by holding his arms out before him, saying, “Then arrest me.”
As Sullivan was taking his handcuffs from his belt, the man pulled away and began arguing about being arrested. His wife then got out of the car, questioning what was happening and had to be told several times by the deputy to back into the vehicle before she returned and sat down.
As Sullivan took him to the patrol car, the man became increasingly agitated and continued arguing. Sullivan called for backup. The man then asked if he could sign the ticket and leave. The deputy told him he was on his way to jail.
The man’s wife was recording the incident on her phone and was upset that her husband was being arrested. After checking her license to ensure it was valid, Sullivan told her she could bail him out at the jail and gave her a card with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office address.