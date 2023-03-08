Drunk Florida man runs out of gas in middle lane of I-75
A 51-year-old man from Lutz, Fla. was arrested for DUI just after midnight on Feb. 4. Deputy Justyn Weaver was dispatched along with other deputies to milepost 184 on I-75 N regarding a black 2020 Dodge Ram broken down in the middle lane.
Weaver found the pickup stopped in lane 2 and requested towing service. The driver told Weaver that he ran out of fuel and was on the phone with his insurance company. The deputy noticed that he was on face time with an individual that was not of any insurance company.
During his conversation with the driver, Weaver detected the odor of alcohol coming from the man’s breath and person. The driver at first stated that he had not consumed any alcoholic beverages other than one beer several hours earlier. He later changed his story to having one mixed drink. He stated that he was about a four on a 0-10 impairment scale but had to use his truck bed railing for stability. He said he was heading to the Hawks game in Atlanta to see a family member sing.
The driver agreed to submit to a roadside sobriety test and during the eye test, he displayed 6 of the 6 possible clues of intoxication. He was unable to complete a walk-and-turn or one-legged stand test due to a claimed ankle injury. During a preliminary breath test, he produced a high positive for mouth alcohol and refused a blood test. He was cited for DUI-refusal and failure to exercise due care.
Driver lights fresh cigarette to cover smell of weed
Deputy Justyn Weaver clocked a blue 2006 Toyota Highlander with a passenger doing 99 mph near the weigh station around 1 a.m. on Feb. 4 and a man from Pelham found himself in the Monroe County Jail.
At the stop, the 30-year-old driver told Weaver he was traveling to Virginia and picked up his passenger, who needed to go South, so he turned around from Macon.
Weaver could smell raw marijuana and noticed the man was smoking a freshly lit cigarette. The deputy asked him to step out. The driver admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana around 3 hours earlier. He also told Weaver there was marijuana in the center console. He thought he was a three or a four on a 0-10 impairment scale.
He agreed to take a sobriety test and failed miserably, not being able to keep his balance and performing the test in the grass as opposed to on the asphalt as instructed. He gave a high alcohol sample during a breath test and refused to agree to a blood test.
Two clear bags that contained less than an ounce of marijuana, lighters and rolling papers were found in the center console of the SUV as well as two empty cans of Michelob Ultra within reach of the driver. There was also an empty bottle of Jim Beam as well as a Kel-Tec handgun.
The driver was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Detention Center where he was cited with DUI-refusal, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container and a seatbelt violation. His vehicle was turned over to Mid-Georgia and his passenger was given a ride to Quick Trip.
Eastman woman fails roadside sobriety test
An Eastman woman was charged with DUI and speeding after she was stopped by Cpl. John Cochran on I-75 S near North Lee Street on Feb. 4. Deputy Justyn Weaver pulled behind Cochran to assist and while speaking with the 36-year-old driver could smell alcohol. He asked the woman out of the white 2012 Chevrolet Malibu and noticed her shirt was unbuttoned with mostly exposed breasts. Although she was wearing a bra, Weaver asked her to button her shirt to which she complied.
The woman said she was coming from Top Golf in Atlanta and consumed mixed drinks while she was there. She denied being a daily drinker but later said that she drinks every weekend. She agreed to a sobriety test displaying 6 clues of impairment on the eye test and showed 8 clues of intoxication out of a possible 8. She was taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Pickup stolen from LaQuinta Inn guest
A 2002 Ford F-350 was reported stolen from the parking lot of LaQuinta Inn on Feb. 11. Cpl. Kimberly Barnett learned that a guest had parked his truck around 10 p.m. the night before and went to his room for the night.
The next morning, around 6:30, he found it wasn’t where he parked it. In addition to the stolen truck, the man lost tool boxes full of tools. There is a round black IAFF Firefighter Association sticker and a Marine sticker on the back window. The truck is equipped with a black front push bumper and winch.
Security footage showed a dark SUV pull into the lot around 11:13 p.m. and exit at 11:21 p.m. with the F-350 following directly behind it. A BOLO was issued on both vehicles and the stolen pickup was added to the FLOCK hot list.
Irate employee wants her check
Management of Ready to Store Self Storage at 498 Patrol Road called police on Feb. 13 after an angry employee refused to leave the property until she received her paycheck. Officer Stacey Penamon spoke with the employee and manager, and it became evident that the woman was determined not to leave until her wages were in her hands. The employee was told she would be paid within the next two days, but she replied she was staying until she had her check. The employee told Penamon that she didn’t have to leave because there were not any “No Trespassing” signs on the property. Penamon explained that signs weren’t needed. She soon decided to leave but the manager asked for the key to one of the company vehicles. The woman denied having the key and left. It was discovered after she left that she also had a company iPhone that wasn’t returned.
Woman pulls gun on men
Three men told officer Jeffrey Burris that a woman pointed a pistol at them in the Taco Bell drive through on Feb. 13. They told Burris they pulled into the parking lot in a silver Dodge Charger and saw an older model red Ford F-150 sitting by the side doors of the restaurant.
They didn’t think the pickup was in line for the drive-thru, so they went around it, pulled up to the speaker, and ordered their food. After they ordered, the truck pulled up behind them, and after paying at the window, they were told to pull around the building by the side doors to wait for their order.
While they were waiting, the pickup pulled up next to them and a woman around 35 years old pulled out a handgun and said, “What’s up?” The truck then left heading towards Dairy Queen. The men said they were surprised that a lady would pull a gun on them totally unprovoked but decided not to press charges against her. Burris searched the area for the pickup but with no success. The case was turned over to investigations.
Man punched over cigarettes
A man was punched in the face over a pack of cigarettes on Feb. 14 at the Food Mart on Martin Luther King Junior Drive.
The altercation began innocently enough when a 28-year-old man asked for a single cigarette from the victim’s newly purchased pack of Newport cigarettes. The man refused and an argument quickly spiraled out of control and ended with the perpetrator striking the victim in the face with a closed fist. The blow caused the victim to drop his pack of cigarettes to the ground, whereupon they were snatched up by the assailant and taken as his own.
Officer Stacey Penamon was unable to track down the suspect or retrieve the stolen cigarettes. He referred the case to the criminal investigation division.
Towing company customer steals insurance check
The owner of a towing service company called deputies to report on Feb. 15 that someone had stolen an insurance check from his business on Old Popes Ferry Road. FedEx documentation showed the check had been signed for by a male suspect who had been at the business after his car had been towed after a stop by Forsyth Police.
The owner told deputy Hannah Bittick the suspect was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla. An arrest warrant was sworn and issued for theft by taking.
Crack cocaine left by suspect in city patrol car
Drugs were found in the backseat of a Forsyth Police patrol car after two suspects were released on Feb. 15. Officer Jeffry Burris stopped a car for speeding on the southbound offramp of Hwy. 18 around 3 a.m. He could see marijuana shake and a blunt wrapper in the driver’s lap as he was obtaining his license and could smell a strong odor of burnt and raw marijuana.
Although both men seemed nervous, they told the officer there were no other drugs in the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, the passenger asked if he could sit in the rear of the patrol car to keep warm. He was escorted to Burris’s vehicle by officer Dexter McCune and the search continued turning up only a vape pen. However, both the passenger and driver were still extremely nervous.
Burris had the driver destroy the vape pen and the officers got the passenger out of the rear of the patrol vehicle. A verbal warning for speeding and vape pen and subjects were released.
When Burris got back into his patrol vehicle, he smelled marijuana coming from where the passenger had been sitting. Burris got out and flipped up the rear seat where he found a piece of plastic wrapped around about 9 grams of crack cocaine.
Dispatch gave a lookout for the vehicle, but it was gone with no trace of the men.
Unlicensed driver caught in stolen Toyota
A FLOCK alert was issued on a 2022 Toyota Camry with a Texas tag on Feb. 16 and a 41-year-old Macon man was jailed for driving without a license.
Deputy Tyler Rodgers spotted the car that had been reported stolen out of Bleckley County as it turned onto Hwy. 87 then on the southbound ramp of I-75.
Rodgers stopped the car and drew his pistol, commanding the driver to exit and walk towards him. The man was cuffed and secured in the backseat of the patrol car.
Bibb County deputies arrived to assist and handcuffed two female passengers and secured them in separate patrol vehicles.
The driver told Rodgers the car was a rental and that the brother of the front seat passenger had rented it for her. He added that they had just picked up the woman’s mother from work at the Brickyard Golf Course who had been sitting in the backseat.
The front seat passenger also told Rodgers the Toyota was a rental. She said she paid her brother $840 per week to rent the car. She also said she found out that he only paid $502.10 a week and believes he pocketed the rest of the money. She then showed text messages to Rodgers that showed the payment for the car, as well as an argument over the price of the car. He had also texted her saying he would have to report the vehicle stolen if she did not bring it back.
Rodgers spoke with Bleckley County deputy Zachman, who took the stolen vehicle report. He said the woman’s brother thought he had to wait 24 hours before reporting the vehicle stolen. He also said he believed the brother may have taken the vehicle.
Dispatch confirmed with Bleckley County that the vehicle was stolen, and Rodgers requested an on-call wrecker. The women were released from custody and a Bibb County deputy took them to a safe location off the interstate. The vehicle was turned over to Forsyth Towing.
The driver was taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Unlicensed driver has trouble with English
Deputy Christopher Marsh clocked a 2014 Ford Edge doing 92 mph on I-75 S and made a traffic stop near the weigh station on Feb. 17 around 2:36 a.m. When Marsh asked the 24-year-old man from Hialeah, Fla., for his license, he answered that he didn’t speak English and his female passenger translated to the deputy that he didn’t have a license but that he was working on it.
She said they were coming from Tennessee and were headed to Miami. Marsh learned the driver had an indefinite license suspension out of Florida. He was asked to step out, handcuffed, and seated in the rear of Marsh’s patrol unit.
Several boxes filled with Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Makita power tool batteries were found in the rear of the SUV. Marsh asked the passenger who the batteries belonged to, and she said that she didn’t know, she was just riding in the car. The deputy asked her again where they were coming from again and she stated that they were coming from Chicago. She didn’t know who the car belonged to.
The driver was asked where the batteries came from and he replied that he didn’t understand the question. When asked again, he replied he got them from a swap meet. He said they were his and that he sells them to a guy whose name he didn’t know. Attempts to use Marsh’s translator app were not completely successful.
The man was charged with speeding and driving without a license. The passenger also had an indefinite license suspension, and an additional patrol car was called to take her to Forsyth.
Young people seen stealing mail
A couple returning to their home on North Rivoli Farms Road saw a pickup truck driving on the shoulder going away from their cul-de-sac property on Feb. 17 and called the sheriff’s office. They told deputy Jason O’Steen that since they knew the vehicle didn’t belong in the area, they decided to do a U-turn and follow it.
While traveling behind the pickup, they saw it pull over at another address and a female passenger leaned out of the passenger side window and took mail from the mailbox. As they approached, the pickup sped away and they continued to follow it. The truck then turned onto Rivoli Road which is when she called the sheriff’s office. They said that there were other mailboxes with the lids open on North Rivoli Farms Road and that they had problems before with mail theft.
There was a male driver and two male passengers in the backseat. The occupants of the pickup appeared to be young but were not kids. The couple was able to get the tag number which came back to a woman in Macon, but she hasn’t returned any calls from deputies. Investigator Shania Hawkins was notified.
Wallet stolen from golfer
A wallet was reported missing from a 2017 Ford F-150 Supercrew parked at the Brickyard Golf Club on North Wesleyan Drive on Feb. 18. A 61-year-old Macon man told deputy Cody Maples someone had gone into his truck while he was golfing. He said his truck had been left unlocked when he went to play at 9 a.m. He returned two hours later and found that his wallet along with several of his debit and credit cards had been taken as well as $160 in cash.
The golfer said that the thief had already used his debit card in the amount of $1,400.88 at Sam’s Club in McDonough.
Driver fakes sleep after speeding on interstate
An Illinois driver pretended to be asleep at an I-75 S traffic stop for speeding by deputy Anthony Thompson on Feb. 19.
Thompson was sitting stationary near milepost 191 when a speeding silver 2004 Toyota 4-Runner passed him. When the deputy got behind the SUV the male driver from shot across several lanes and parked just north of the weigh station. The SUV’s lights were then shut off.
As Thompson got to the driver’s window, he noticed that the driver was acting as if he was sleeping. Thompson also saw beer cans in the vehicle. He knocked on the driver’s window to get the man’s attention, but he continued to act as if he was asleep. Thompson pointed his flashlight into his eyes and the man closed his eyes tighter.
Thompson repeatedly beat on the driver’s window until he finally acted as if he was just waking up. When the driver opened the door the deputy was overwhelmed by the odor of alcohol.
In broken English/Spanish tried to tell Thompson had been sleeping but Thompson informed him that he just saw him speed by.
He was taken to the rear of his vehicle and when deputies tried to speak with him, he said he didn’t speak English and Thompson pulled up his translator app on his phone. He asked the driver to take a sobriety test to which he refused.
He was taken to jail and charged with DUI-refusal.