Two Byron women arrested for shoplifting from Walmart

Two women were at a self-checkout in Walmart on Dec. 28 and after scanning just one item, they would place several others in the bag without scanning. An employee saw them stealing, and the pair cancelled the transaction and moved to another register. When they continued shoplifting, police were called. One of the women had her two children, ages 3 and 5 years old, standing nearby.