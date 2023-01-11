Two Byron women arrested for shoplifting from Walmart
Two women were at a self-checkout in Walmart on Dec. 28 and after scanning just one item, they would place several others in the bag without scanning. An employee saw them stealing, and the pair cancelled the transaction and moved to another register. When they continued shoplifting, police were called. One of the women had her two children, ages 3 and 5 years old, standing nearby.
As they left after paying for only 5 items, they were taken to the loss prevention office. Cpl. Kimberly Barnett saw footage of the women stealing items which included picture frames, clothing and an energy drink.
The mother of the children wanted to pay for the items and be allowed to leave. The security supervisor told her she felt sorry for her, but that she was going to press charges.
Barnett told the mother someone was needed to pick up the children because she and the other woman were going to jail. She told the officer she lived in Byron and had no one in the area. Barnett asked officer Richard Maddox to contact the Care Cottage until family could arrive. A woman later came from Fort Valley and took custody of the children.
Both women were taken to the Monroe County Jail with warrants for shoplifting. The total amount shoplifted came to $177.36
Drunks fighting at the Royal 7 arrested
Two drunks were fighting on the back side of the Royal 7 gas station parking lot on Dec. 28 when officer Jeffrey Burris pulled in to do a store check. They were yelling and in a clinch as Burris approached them and it appeared that one man was either trying to bite or kiss the other man.
Burris separated the men, had them both sit and got their stories while waiting for other units. After reviewing the store video and speaking with witnesses, both individuals were arrested for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and open containers of alcohol that were found in their vehicle.
One of the drunks began cussing and yelling at Cpl. Dexter McCune and Burris because they couldn’t find his glasses. The men were turned over to detention deputies with citations.
Pineview Drive man arrested for battery
A man on Pineview Drive was arrested on Dec. 28 after officer Dexter McCune was dispatched to the home after a domestic dispute call. The victim was in the garage crying with other witnesses when McCune arrived. They told him the suspect had pushed the victim off the bed and onto the floor. He was cuffed and taken to jail with a warrant for simple battery.
Man smashes baby’s momma’s phone
Warrants were taken out on a man on Dec. 30 after Cpl. Kimberly Barnett was dispatched to a home on Kynette Street regarding a dispute. A woman at the home told Barnett that her child’s father showed up at her house and asked if he could take their daughter to school. After she let him in, he began arguing with her and grabbed her iPhone, insisting that she unlock it.
When she refused, he grabbed her by the neck and continued to squeeze harder and harder each time she refused. The woman said he finally released her neck to hit her leg and she managed to run away. He threw her phone against the wall, shattering the screen.
She then ran outside and saw some people in the road and yelled for them to call 911. The man then left in a tan Honda. She had no marks on the throat or her leg where she said she had been grabbed and hit and refused medical attention. She was told to call 911 if her child’s father returned. Warrants were signed against him for simple battery and trespassing.
Drunk driver asleep at the wheel sitting in interstate lane
After a BOLO was issued by Monroe County dispatch on a white SUV that was all over the road near High Falls Road on I-75 S around 2:02 a.m. on Dec. 31, deputy Matthew Mimbs saw the Jeep completely stopped in the right lane near North Lee Street. Mimbs found the woman driver asleep at the wheel with the car running and in drive. He knocked on the window several times before she finally woke up and he had her pull over to the shoulder.
He could smell alcohol on her breath as he asked for her license and noticed her eyes were bloodshot. He asked her how much she had to drink, and she responded, “Not a lot. Just two glasses of wine.” She then pointed at a mixed drink in her front cup holder. Mimbs asked the woman to step to the front of his patrol car and he saw a blue wristband on her right wrist. She told the deputy it was from The Roof at Ponce City Market (a cocktail bar).
After being unable to maintain her balance during a sobriety test and receiving a high positive reading for breath alcohol, she was handcuffed and taken to jail where she was cited for DUI, open container and improper stopping in the roadway.
Man has trouble putting on shoes during DUI arrest
A black Ford Ranger ran 40 feet off the road on the 1800 block of Juliette Road around 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and the inebriated driver was taken to jail by Cpl. Larry Sullivan. The Juliette man told Sullivan he was fine after the one-vehicle accident but had unsteady movement and slurred speech while sitting in the pickup.
After giving the corporal his license, the man had to have help from EMTs to put on his shoes and get out the vehicle. He refused any medical treatment from EMS. He nearly fell over after getting out of the truck.
He denied drinking and refused to perform any sobriety testing. He was cited for DUI-refusal, failure to maintain lane and no seatbelt.
Dog shot after killing chickens
Deputies were sent to a home on Big Buck Trail two days in a row regarding an animal complaint once on New Year’s Eve and again on New Year’s Day. A woman told Cpl. Dalton Mosely that her neighbor’s two husky mix dogs had jumped her fence and killed 4 chickens. The chickens were still lying on the ground with multiple wounds. The woman said she chased the dogs off her property and shot one of them.
Mosely went across the street to speak with the dog owner who was tending to his wounded dog. Mosely advised the man he needed to take the dog to the vet, and he said he would. Mosely cited him under the leash law and warned him if deputies had to return, animal control would take his dogs.
Then the next day deputy Christopher Marsh was sent back out to the home and the homeowner told him the husky was out roaming again.
Marsh saw the white husky returning to his house and the dog owner said the dog had slipped out of a collar that was attached to a long line in the rear. She was told to get a better fitting collar or and electric fence. She was cited and given a court date.
Suspended driver calls wife to pick up his pickup
A 55-year-old man had to call his wife to pick up his Chevrolet Silverado after he went to jail for driving on a suspended license on Jan. 1. Officer Richard Maddox ran the tag on the pickup as it was traveling east on Harold G. Clarke Parkway and the driver stopped on the I-75 overpass.
Maddox had him step out of the truck, arrested him, and placed him in the back of his patrol car. He was allowed to call his wife before being taken to jail.
Convicted felon caught with pistol at a traffic stop
A convicted felon driving without a license went to jail for possession of a firearm and other charges on Jan. 1. Deputy Joshua Warren stopped a darkly tinted 2016 Infiniti with two occupants on I-75 N near the weigh station and could smell marijuana as he approached the vehicle. The 44-year-old male driver from Martinez immediately told Warren he was only driving because his passenger didn’t feel well. He also said his license was suspended but that he had a work permit.
While speaking with the driver, Warren saw a pistol laying on the floorboard at the passenger’s feet. He then asked both subjects to step out of the vehicle. Warren told them he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked if there was any inside. Both men said they were recently around others that were smoking weed and the odor was on their clothes and that there was none in the car.
After checking the men’s information, Warren learned both had suspended licenses and the driver also had no work driving permit. It was also learned that the driver was a convicted felon. He was arrested and placed in a patrol vehicle.
The driver was charged with driving without a license, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal use of a firearm with an altered identification mark
Intoxicated driver speeding with son in backseat
A 2019 silver Nissan Rogue was clocked at 91 mph on I-75 S near the weigh station by deputy Justyn Weaver on Jan. 2 and the male driver, who had his seven-year-old son in the back seat, went to jail for DUI, child endangerment and other charges.
The deputy could smell alcohol and marijuana on the driver. He also saw an empty Bud Light bottle on the floorboard that the man gave to him along with his license.
While sitting in the passenger’s seat of the patrol vehicle he admitted to drinking the beer around an hour before being stopped. He also added several times that he knew he broke the law. A nearly empty bottle of vodka was found in the Nissan under the driver’s seat along with an open bottle of Bud Light. There was also a metal marijuana grinder with shake and marijuana in a plastic container. A THC vape pen was inside a backpack on the passenger seat.
The driver agreed to a sobriety test and after failing the eye gaze test and not being able to balance, he was deemed intoxicated and arrested. He was cited for DUI-child endangerment, DUI-refusal, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container, and speeding. The juvenile was taken to the sheriff’s office and turned over to his stepmother.
Evicted renter damages trailer before moving out
A landlord called deputies to report vandalism of a trailer on Johnstonville Road on Jan. 2. The man told Cpl. Larry Sullivan that he had rented the trailer to a woman in October and had allowed her not to pay the security deposit so that she could use the money to work on the trailer.
The woman only paid the first month’s rent and was subsequently evicted. She moved out on Dec. 29 and when the landlord checked the trailer four days later, he found multiple walls had been spray painted with red paint with various words and images.
Woman reports wanted roommate to police
A woman on Barbara Court called the police on Jan. 2 to report that her roommate had a warrant and officer Dexter McCune was dispatched to pick her up. McCune found the woman in the garage of the home and after confirming her warrant for a bond condition violation, took her to the Monroe County Jail for housing.
Florida man stopped for speeding, busted for pills and pistol
A Miami, Fla. man was caught with drugs and a weapon during a traffic stop by Sgt. Thomas Haskins on a 2006 Toyota on Jan. 2. Haskins clocked a maroon 2006 Toyota Corolla with four occupants doing 88 mph on I-75 N near mile marker 190 and made the stop on the right shoulder. He smelled burnt marijuana as he approached the vehicle and radioed Cpl. Larry Sullivan for assistance.
After identifying the driver, Haskins had him step out and found two plastic bags with pills on his person. The man told him they were Adderall and Percocet. Once Sullivan arrived the deputies had the three passengers exit the Corolla during a search. A Springfield .45 Caliber handgun was found inside the glovebox and a Walther 9mm handgun was in the backseat. Deputies also located a misdemeanor amount of marijuana inside the vehicle. The driver said the Springfield handgun belonged to him and a passenger admitted ownership of the Walther pistol.
The driver was then arrested for 2 charges of drug possession and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The marijuana was destroyed on the side of the road and the vehicle was released to a passenger.
Lovers Lane man fights with fire and EMS personnel
Forsyth police were called to a home on Lovers Lane to assist fire and EMS personnel with a rowdy patient on Jan. 2. Officer Jeffrey Burris and Cpl. Dexter McCune were dispatched to the home where they found the 27-year-old man in a boxer’s stance swinging at the EMTs and firefighters.
The officers rushed to help, and Burris grabbed the man by the arms, turned him around, and handcuffed him. He refused to sit on the ground and Burris used an arm bar and a leg sweep and lowered the man gently to the ground. The man continued yelling and tried to stand back up, but Burris grabbed him by his shoulder, spun him to his side, and held him to the ground while EMS got a stretcher.
He continued his tirade while they were strapping him to the stretcher. He finally calmed down when his mother arrived and scolded him for his behavior. He was then willing to be taken to the hospital for evaluation.
At the hospital, while lying on the gurney, the man reached up to grab officer Arthur Musselman and Burress grabbed his right wrist and let him know that wasn’t going to happen.
His mother entered the hospital room and the man calmed back down enough for medical personnel to treat him.
Unlicensed driver causes accident
A man was arrested after an accident at the intersection of North Lee Street and Patrol Road on Jan. 3. Officer Jeffery Burris responded and found the driver of the vehicle who had caused the accident walking towards Burger King.
After running the man’s information Burris learned he had no driver’s license, no insurance, and had tried to conceal the identity of the vehicle by improperly transferring the tags. His car was impounded, and he was turned over to the Monroe County detention deputies with a copy of his charges.
Marijuana smoke greets officer when knock is answered
A man on North Frontage Road contacted police on Jan. 3 with a complaint that he was breaking up with his girlfriend and wanted his cell phone back. Officer Jeffrey Burris was sent to the 46-year-old woman’s home and when he knocked on the door, a juvenile opened the door and a cloud of marijuana smoke rolled out.
The officer was told the mother wasn’t home and he had the child call her to tell her to come to the residence.
When she arrived, Burris ran her information and learned she had a warrant out of Clayton County. She was arrested and the cell phone was returned to her ex.
Man headed to Florida banned from library
An employee at the Monroe County Library on West Main Street called the police after a man was making inappropriate comments. Management said they wanted to have the man trespassed from the property. Cpl. Kimberly Barnett spoke with the man who apologized and signed the trespass notice. The man was on his way to Florida and Inv. Terrance Thomas gave him a ride to Macon so he could continue his trip.
Drunk driver removed from interstate
Deputy Joshua Warren spotted a black 2004 Infiniti failing to maintain lane on I-75 N just south of Johnstonville Road on Jan. 5 and the 31-year-old male driver from Grayson was later charged with failure to maintain lane, DUI-refusal, expired registration, and an open container in his vehicle.
The man told Warren he did not have his driver’s license on his person but had a picture of it on his phone.
While speaking he was slurring his speech and slumping over in his seat.
Warren saw an open bottle of Stella Rose Liquor laying on the front passenger floorboard and asked the driver to step out. The man told Warren he had taken 2 shots before leaving Dublin and agreed to a roadside sobriety test.
After not being able to keep his balance, the driver ended the test. He also refused to submit to a breath or blood test. He was turned over to jail personnel.