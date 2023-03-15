To the Editor:
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
I always find the employees at the Forsyth Ingles both courteous and helpful. However, on a rainy morning last week one employee took customer service to a new level.
As I was trying to load my groceries into my SUV with one hand and an umbrella in the other, an Ingles employee walked over and offered help to keep my groceries from becoming totally drenched.
The young woman was definitely a big help and I thanked her for her assistance. However, before I could ask her what her name was she briskly walked toward the store’s entrance.
The brief incident reminded me that the seemingly smallest act of kindness can be appreciated and long remembered.
Terry Johnson - Forsyth
