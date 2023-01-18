There were no midwives in Monroe County when Lizzie Head was born and her mother, Mary Hicks, had to rush to Barnesville for her birth. After her mother’s short recuperation, Lizzie was brought to Forsyth where she has remained for all her 61 years. There has been a Lizzie in every generation of her family as far back as anyone can remember but she says she is the last. Her father was the late Robert Hicks.
She began her education at Hubbard and graduated from Mary Persons High School. At the age of 16, she began her first paying job working at McDonald’s where she remained for 25 years. The franchise changed hands several times over the years and, unfortunately, her insurance was dropped and there was no pension waiting for her when it was sold the last time.
That’s when Lizzie moved on. She first went to Piggly Wiggly where she worked in the deli department and the bakery where she first learned how to bake and decorate amazing cakes. After ten years, the grocery store sold out and closed its doors.
Ingles was next in line to be graced with Lizzie’s talents where she has been a fixture in their bakery department for over ten years. Lizzie says the best thing about her job is her coworkers and the customers.
She is up at 4 a.m. 5 days a week and can get by on just a few hours of sleep. She learned that skill working at McDonald’s where she would clean after closing until 2:30 a.m. and then make it to school on time. On her days off she runs errands for her 76-year-old mother and likes to watch TV.
When asked what she wanted to say to the young people of Monroe County, Lizzie said, “I can’t say anything because of the government. We don’t have affordable housing or affordable rent. People can’t afford to work at a restaurant with a $300-a-week check and then pay $900 for rent. Young people now are looking for jobs that pay $20 an hour just to live. That’s why they can’t keep people at fast food restaurants in Forsyth.”
