Lizzie Head

An everyday Hero of Monroe County: Lizzie Head, Ingles' baker. 

There were no midwives in Monroe County when Lizzie Head was born and her mother, Mary Hicks, had to rush to Barnesville for her birth. After her mother’s short recuperation, Lizzie was brought to Forsyth where she has remained for all her 61 years. There has been a Lizzie in every generation of her family as far back as anyone can remember but she says she is the last. Her father was the late Robert Hicks.

She began her education at Hubbard and graduated from Mary Persons High School. At the age of 16, she began her first paying job working at McDonald’s where she remained for 25 years. The franchise changed hands several times over the years and, unfortunately, her insurance was dropped and there was no pension waiting for her when it was sold the last time.