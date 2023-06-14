Since the May 17 article (“If you want ... war, we’ll have a war”), I felt compelled to respond to the one-sided perspective which the Monroe County Reporter usually gives. We all believe the facts are the facts, but the “perspective” or one-sided opinions offered can sway the reader to believe pro or con about the subject matter. And since our company is a large developer and property owner in the City limits of Forsyth, we tend to be a target for negative comments. Just like our political leaders or anyone who holds a leadership position in the community, it appears most are assumed to be doing bad things or having less than the best interest of our community. In the Society of Professional Journalist Code of Ethics, basically says you should report fairly the four corners of any issue and “that neither speed nor format excuses inaccuracy,” etc., etc.
In the May 17 article, the Reporter said I “halted construction in 2018 by not paying my contractors”, which is not correct. I paid every one of them which is why there are no liens on property. I stopped construction because the bank changed terms from 20% equity requirement to 35%. That is significant! Never had that happened in 30 years of business. I tried to get refinancing while funding the project myself. When I could not do so then I paid all contractors out. Most contractors, of course, wanted to have project continue rather than shut down. On the building materials not being able to be burned - Chief Bunn informed me of ban. You would think the Reporter being a small business would understand private property rights overreach by government.
In his May 24 column, our infamous writer recited the Webster’s definition of “blighted”. Unfortunately for this salty and frustrated writer, Webster’s dictionary is not the law or the city ordinance. Again, I refer this writer to the structural engineer letter about the structural soundness of these buildings. And it appears the writer, takes pleasure in seeing private property destroyed for a total loss due to fire; the small business Bulldog Sports Complex that lost an opportunity to make a profit; and the community that lost another place for Forsyth youth to have a place for parties and recreation. And lastly, I do not know what he is talking about word bombs but perhaps it is his language of choice. If you read his history of columns, you understand negativity and criticism dominate his writing.
I hate that we have not already started this project because I believe there is a real need for a Senior Community for independent living within walking distance of the town square. We have already invested significant amounts of money in the improvements and infrastructure on site and have a vested interest in getting started as soon as possible. If we were not serious in our intention, we would not have invested $80,000 in new roof deck and shingles on the two duplexes. We have given City Council a letter from our structural engineer saying that all buildings are structurally stabilized with the shingles installed on the duplexes.
The City Attorney and City Officials have come up with the term “Blighted property” to describe my unfinished commercial project. The City Housing Committee has a list of residential houses that are “blighted” and my commercial property is the only one that got put on the “Residential Blighted” list. The purpose of this was to penalize me for not completing the project and/or force me to sell my property or complete the project. As stated above, I have every incentive to complete the project. The city ordinances state there are 6 conditions that a blighted property has including abandoned structure, poor ventilation, imminent harm of life caused by natural disaster, environmental contamination, illegal activity, violation of state codes. And then the next sentence says “Property shall not be deemed blighted solely because of aesthetic conditions”. These are construction improvements that are not completed. There are many reasons for a site to have construction stop but that by itself is not a reason to be called “blighted”. The charges of classifying my property as “blighted” to penalize me for not finishing when I want to finish the project in my opinion, is government bullying. As I told the City Council when May 17 article was published that interest rates have gone up a historical 135% since last March. No one expected rates to go up from 3.5% in March 2022 to 8.25% today! Construction cost have gone up 35%. So rental rates have to go up to a point that I am concerned about leasing the units. And that is my point, I should be able to decide when is the best economic environment to start my project. I will start the project when the economics are favorable. I have violated no known laws or ordinances. As a property owner, with private property rights, I should not be coerced into starting a project under threat of penalty, etc.
To the concerned citizens/critics, who drive by with windshield estimates and construction expertise who say that the buildings were rotting down, I refer you to the structural engineers letter to City Council. While I personally regret not being able to get our project started, the city caving to the folks that call in complaining about the project don’t know the condition of the buildings and the City should not be governed by those that complain the loudest. We want to start the project in the very near future but on this large a project it needs to be when economic conditions are favorable.