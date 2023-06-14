Otis Ingram

Otis Ingram

GUEST COLUMN 

Since the May 17 article (“If you want ... war, we’ll have a war”), I felt compelled to respond to the one-sided perspective which the Monroe County Reporter usually gives. We all believe the facts are the facts, but the “perspective” or one-sided opinions offered can sway the reader to believe pro or con about the subject matter. And since our company is a large developer and property owner in the City limits of Forsyth, we tend to be a target for negative comments. Just like our political leaders or anyone who holds a leadership position in the community, it appears most are assumed to be doing bad things or having less than the best interest of our community. In the Society of Professional Journalist Code of Ethics, basically says you should report fairly the four corners of any issue and “that neither speed nor format excuses inaccuracy,” etc., etc.  