Forsyth Station

Work stopped on Forsyth Station five years ago. (File photo)

Forsyth city council once again postponed taking any action against developer Otis Ingram on Monday, May 15 for his long-abandoned Forsyth Station Senior Living Center on Highway 41 after Ingram asked for more time.

Council had twice given Ingram 30-day extensions after telling him the property on Highway 41 would be declared blighted if he did not clean it up. He asked for another extension to restart construction on the upscale retirement community. He halted construction in 2018 by not paying contractors.