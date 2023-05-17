Forsyth city council once again postponed taking any action against developer Otis Ingram on Monday, May 15 for his long-abandoned Forsyth Station Senior Living Center on Highway 41 after Ingram asked for more time.
Council had twice given Ingram 30-day extensions after telling him the property on Highway 41 would be declared blighted if he did not clean it up. He asked for another extension to restart construction on the upscale retirement community. He halted construction in 2018 by not paying contractors.
Ingram said that most of the actions he had told them he would do at his last update on the property, such as stabilizing buildings and working on roofs, would be finished in about two weeks away. He said he had learned there is a new law that prohibits burning building materials. Since he doesn’t have equipment to move the building materials he had planned to burn, he will have to wait until he restarts construction before he has equipment available to move debris.
Ingram then began talking about planting pines or cypress to create an evergreen screen of the unfinished construction site. When pressed by a council member for a time table, Ingram said he would plant in the fall or winter and the trees should be 6-7-feet tall by next year. Ingram said building a “green wall” would solve some of the problems council members say they have with the property.
Ingram acknowledged that restarting construction of Forsyth Station Senior Living Center may not be viable because interest rates have climbed from 3.5 to 8.25 percent. He said he has also had personal set-backs in the last 30 days, including losing one building a tenant had vacated to fire, having two restaurant tenants go out of business and having family health issues.
Ingram said he needs to have 10 of the planned residences in the Senior Living Center leased before he can resume construction on the project. He had told council before the last 30-day extension that he needed to lease the residences at higher rates than he had planned previously to be able to finance the project. At that time he said he was going to contact individuals who had leases before construction stopped.
“It all comes down to 10 leases,” said Ingram.
But he indicated he hadn’t obtained any leases during the two previous 30-day extensions.
Council member Chris Hewitt motioned to deny Ingram’s request for a 90-day extension; the motion received a second from council member Julius Stroud. However, council member Greg Goolsby said Ingram’s attorney should get with the city’s attorney and agree on a definition for blighted property that applies to Ingram’s property.
“We’re applying residential rules to commercial,” said Goolsby. “Does it go to court?”
“I certainly don’t mind looking into it more,” said Ashley Brodie, Brodie was recently appointed Forsyth’s interim attorney due to the health problems of long-time city attorney Bobby Melton.
Ingram said there is only one item out of eight items the city uses to identify property as blighted that his project doesn’t comply with. He said the same attorney is representing him that is representing Dollar General against the city.
“I may not be able to develop until the economy is better,” said Ingram. “It’s getting worse; it’s not the best of times.”
But Ingram said it’s up the city. “If y’all want to go to war,” said Ingram, “we’ll go to war.”
“I wouldn’t say we’re forcing anything,” said council member John Howard. “We need a solution. We’ve worked with you in the past as you’ve asked.”
It was noted that the city placed Ingram’s property on the blighted list in 2020 after construction stopped in 2018.
“Your problem with the bank isn’t our fault,” said Hewitt.
Goolsby said he is embarrassed to be frequently asked by citizens what the city is going to do about the abandoned construction site.
“This is the hottest issue in the city of Forsyth,” said Goolsby.
He said he doesn’t know what the city can do and he wants to city attorney to guide him through what the city can do. Ingram said housing starts in Monroe County are down 20 percent; Hewitt replied that Ingram didn’t start the project in the current economic climate. Hewitt said he is often asked what the city is going to do about the site.
“I should be able to develop a project when it’s advantageous to me, not when the city dictates,” said Ingram.
Brodie recommended the city not grant an extension but postpone any decision until at least the June 19 council meeting so that she can meet with Ingram’s attorney. Council agreed to do so, with Hewitt and Howard voting against and Goolsby, Mike Dodd and Stroud voting in favor. Council member Melvin Lawrence wasn’t present to vote.