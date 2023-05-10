French Market in Forsyth has closed its doors after 2.5 years on the square.
“We have come to the very difficult decision to close our doors as of today,” the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page last Wednesday, May 3. “We appreciate all of the love & support from the community & would love to continue to serve you at our Locust Grove location.”
Michael Buss of Forsyth opened the restaurant in 2020. The building is owned by Otis Ingram. The restaurant closed for a few months in the summer 2022 due to staffing shortages.
French Market is the second Forsyth restaurant to close in the past month, following Georgia Bob’s, which also rents from Ingram.
Ingram said he has several interested parties talking with him about leasing the space. He said he is trying to bring a meat-and-two-vegetable dinner place to town, but said it’s too early to give specifics.