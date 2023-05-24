A Monroe County inmate was charged with simple battery after a fight over a card game on April 30. According to the report from jailers, Joshua Harden, 36, of Macon, who has been locked up for battery since Nov. 20 was seen on camera punching Samuel Edgar LeCroy, 31, of Forsyth in the head. LeCroy has been in jail since Oct. 26 charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment.
The two inmates were sitting at the table in the dayroom playing cards. LeCroy said that after the game was over, he told Harden “Good game” and continued sitting at the table watching TV. Harden stood up, walked up to LeCroy, and started punching him multiple times in the head.